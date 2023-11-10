WEST Coast defender Charlie Thomas has been crowned as the Eagles' club champion in 2023 after emerging as one of the AFLW's gun half-backs this season.
In a season that saw the Eagles' young talent come to the fore, Thomas polled 52 votes to finish ahead of young star Ella Roberts (49) in just her second season.
Experienced Eagle Belinda Smith (48) rounded out the top three, with skipper Emma Swanson (44) and key defender Sophie McDonald (43) also recognised for strong campaigns.
Thomas was a defensive pillar in her third AFLW season, with her ability to intercept opposition entries and rebound with poise and skill a highlight.
Recruited with pick No.3 in the 2021 AFL Women's Draft, she led a young brigade through another difficult campaign for the club and ensured the Eagles' future talent was on display.
The 20-year-old from Subiaco in the WAFLW finished in the top five in the League for rebound 50s and was this week selected in the AFL Players' Association's 2023 AFLW 22Under22 squad.
Her win on Friday night ends star midfielder Swanson's recent grip on the award after claiming back-to-back best and fairests in two outstanding 2022 campaigns.
In other awards presented on the night, Belinda Smith was voted by her teammates as the Trademark Player, while Krstel Petrevski was named the Best Club Person.
Retiring Eagles Jess Sedunary and Isabella Simmons were also celebrated for their contributions after each calling time on their AFLW careers.
WEST COAST
52 votes: Charlie Thomas
49 votes: Ella Roberts
48 votes: Belinda Smith
44 votes: Emma Swanson
43 votes: Sophie McDonald
31 votes: Kellie Gibson
30 votes: Dana Hooker
28 votes: Bella Lewis
27 votes: Aisling McCarthy
23 votes: Shanae Davison
Trademark Player: Belinda Smith
Best Club Person: Krstel Petrevski