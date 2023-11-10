Who took out your club's best and fairest award?

Charlotte Thomas during the round five AFLW match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast defender Charlie Thomas has been crowned as the Eagles' club champion in 2023 after emerging as one of the AFLW's gun half-backs this season.

In a season that saw the Eagles' young talent come to the fore, Thomas polled 52 votes to finish ahead of young star Ella Roberts (49) in just her second season.

Experienced Eagle Belinda Smith (48) rounded out the top three, with skipper Emma Swanson (44) and key defender Sophie McDonald (43) also recognised for strong campaigns.

Thomas was a defensive pillar in her third AFLW season, with her ability to intercept opposition entries and rebound with poise and skill a highlight.

Recruited with pick No.3 in the 2021 AFL Women's Draft, she led a young brigade through another difficult campaign for the club and ensured the Eagles' future talent was on display.

The 20-year-old from Subiaco in the WAFLW finished in the top five in the League for rebound 50s and was this week selected in the AFL Players' Association's 2023 AFLW 22Under22 squad.

Charlotte Thomas looks to dispose of the ball during West Coast's clash against Adelaide in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Her win on Friday night ends star midfielder Swanson's recent grip on the award after claiming back-to-back best and fairests in two outstanding 2022 campaigns.

In other awards presented on the night, Belinda Smith was voted by her teammates as the Trademark Player, while Krstel Petrevski was named the Best Club Person.

Retiring Eagles Jess Sedunary and Isabella Simmons were also celebrated for their contributions after each calling time on their AFLW careers.

WEST COAST

52 votes: Charlie Thomas

49 votes: Ella Roberts

48 votes: Belinda Smith

44 votes: Emma Swanson

43 votes: Sophie McDonald

31 votes: Kellie Gibson

30 votes: Dana Hooker

28 votes: Bella Lewis

27 votes: Aisling McCarthy

23 votes: Shanae Davison



Trademark Player: Belinda Smith

Best Club Person: Krstel Petrevski