After playing 31 games for Adelaide, Montana McKinnon is seeking a move away

Montana McKinnon in action during Adelaide's preliminary final against North Melbourne on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE ruck Montana McKinnon has requested a trade to Richmond after 31 games for the Crows.

McKinnon, 22, played 10 games for Adelaide this season, averaging 7.7 disposals and 15.7 hitouts.

But as reported by AFL.com.au earlier this week, she has informed the Crows of her desire to be traded to the Tigers.

McKinnon was taken with pick No.14 in the 2019 AFLW Draft.

Adelaide enjoyed a strong 2023 season before falling agonisingly short of reaching the NAB AFLW Grand Final, losing the preliminary final to North Melbourne by a point.

Learn More 28:00

The Tigers were involved in a pick swap with Collingwood on Saturday, receiving picks No.11 and No.29 in exchange for pick No.9.

The Trade Period closes at 2pm AEDT on Thursday.