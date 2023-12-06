Riley Beveridge breaks down all the potential moves ahead of what's set to be a bumper AFLW Trade Period

Annabel Johnson and Ash Brazill. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is attempting to poach talented Irish midfielder Aisling McCarthy from arch rivals West Coast, with up to 35 players potentially on the move throughout an AFLW Trade Period that begins on Thursday.

The two West Australian clubs are set to be among the busiest during the week-long Trade Period, with the Dockers also set to snare former No.1 pick Gabby Newton from the Western Bulldogs and veteran Ash Brazill from Collingwood.

AFLW DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The Eagles – who still hope to retain McCarthy after successive top-two best and fairest finishes – are also likely to be active and have an interest in high-flying Dockers forward Roxy Roux, who is also being chased by the Crows.

West Coast is hoping to tie up deals for Gold Coast's 2022 (season six) best and fairest winning midfielder Alison Drennan and Geelong defender Annabel Johnson, but could lose emerging youngster Shanae Davison to premier Brisbane.

Learn More 28:00

The Lions are set for a quieter Trade Period than in previous years, having suffered from recent expansion raids, but Mikayla Pauga could head to Greater Western Sydney after she played in last Sunday's Grand Final win.

The Giants, who signed superstar midfielder Alyce Parker to a fresh contract extension on Wednesday, are also hoping to improve and have targeted former first-round pick Alana Gee from Gold Coast and small forward Aliesha Newman from the Swans.

Alana Gee during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on November 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond has won commitments from Giants pair Jodie Hicks and Ally Dallaway, while the Tigers will also snare strong-marking Adelaide ruck Montana McKinnon in one of the Trade Period's most high-profile moves.

McKinnon, who has played 31 games for the Crows, has been searching for opportunities as a No.1 ruck option having missed out on the club's premiership win in 2022 (season six) through suspension.

Adelaide is hoping to retain fellow key-position star Caitlin Gould as well as key defender Zoe Prowse, who have both toured the Western Bulldogs and are now weighing up potentially lucrative moves to the Whitten Oval.

Chelsea Biddell, Caitlin Gould and Zoe Prowse line up for the national anthem before the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs, who finished last on the AFLW ladder this season and are currently in possession of the No.1 pick at this month's draft, are also set to be among the busiest and most intriguing clubs over the next week.

They will lose Newton to Fremantle, All-Australian defender Katie Lynch is headed to Gold Coast, ruck Celine Moody will move to Carlton, while All-Australian onballer Kirsty Lamb has been considering interest from Port Adelaide.

The Dogs, who attempted an audacious move for Sydney ruck Ally Morphett before she penned a long-term contract extension, are also interested in Brisbane forward Zimmorlei Farquharson and Gold Coast defender Lauren Ahrens.

Zimmorlei Farquharson celebrates a goal during the R2 match between Brisbane and GWS at Manuka Oval on September 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is also keen on Ahrens, while the club will secure deals for Port Adelaide youngster Yasmin Duursma and Collingwood father-daughter Tarni Brown. The Blues will also pair Moody alongside her twin sister Breann in the ruck.

Young defender Annie Lee is likely to head to Collingwood as part of any deal for Brown, while fellow Carlton defender Mua Laloifi has attracted interest from both the Bulldogs and Sydney after being told she would not be offered a new contract at Ikon Park.

The Blues and the Pies had also attempted to snare talented young midfielder Isabelle Pritchard from the Bulldogs, only for her to agree to a one-year deal at the Whitten Oval in recent days.

Melbourne is also set to be an interesting watch over the next week, with premiership midfielder Maddi Gay set for Essendon and with fellow flag winners Casey Sherriff and Eliza West both headed to Hawthorn.

Eliza West marks the ball during the semi-final between Melbourne and Geelong at Ikon Park on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Two-time premiership winner Libby Birch also met with the Hawks this week as she continues to consider her future, while young defender Charlotte Wilson has requested a trade to Gold Coast.

But the Demons will pick up Port Adelaide teenager Lily Johnson to bolster their depth, while the club could head to the December 18 draft with as many as three first-round picks as part of their ongoing list regeneration.

North Melbourne is hopeful of retaining the majority of a squad that played in last weekend's Grand Final, but could lose midfielder Ellie Gavalas as she weighs up interest from a handful of Victorian rivals.

Gavalas, who played eight games this season but was dropped from the Kangaroos team that featured throughout the finals, has so far attracted the attentions of Carlton, Essendon, Collingwood, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

Learn More 00:48

St Kilda is also hoping to improve its list as it aims for a maiden AFLW finals appearance, with the club targeting moves for Carlton defender Paige Trudgeon and Giants ruck Rene Caris over the next week.