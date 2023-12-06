AFLW Draft Order: Your club's picks as they stand
Take a look at your club's draft picks as they stand
Elaine Grigg runs in the 20 metre sprint during the 2023 AFL AFLW Draft Combine on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos
Get the draft order for the 2023 AFLW Draft.
Your club's draft picks as of December 7, 2023
Adelaide: 18, 37, 40, 58, 76 Brisbane: 12, 20, 32, 39, 60, 78 Carlton: 7, 21, 28, 47, 67 Collingwood: 8, 11, 29, 48, 68 Essendon: 13, 33, 53, 71 Fremantle: 6, 27, 46, 51, 66 Geelong: 17, 36, 57, 75 Gold Coast: 14, 54, 72 Greater Western Sydney: 3, 24, 43, 63 Hawthorn: 5, 26, 45, 65 Melbourne: 16, 35, 56, 74 North Melbourne: 19, 38, 52, 59, 77 Port Adelaide: 4, 25, 44, 64 Richmond: 9, 30, 49, 69 St Kilda: 10, 31, 50, 70 Sydney: 15, 34, 55, 73 West Coast: 2, 23, 42, 62 Western Bulldogs: 1, 22, 42, 61
ROUND TWO
22
Western Bulldogs
23
West Coast
24
Greater Western Sydney
25
Port Adelaide
26
Hawthorn
27
Fremantle
28
Carlton
29
Collingwood
30
Richmond
31
St Kilda
32
Brisbane (
Greta Bodey compensation pick)
33
Essendon
34
Sydney
35
Melbourne
36
Geelong
37
Adelaide
38
North Melbourne
39
Brisbane
40
Adelaide (
Ash Saint compensation pick)
ROUND THREE
41
Western Bulldogs
42
West Coast
43
Greater Western Sydney
44
Port Adelaide
45
Hawthorn
46
Fremantle
47
Carlton
48
Collingwood
49
Richmond
50
St Kilda
51
Fremantle (
Janelle Cuthbertson compensation pick)
52
North Melbourne (
Brooke Brown compensation pick)
53
Essendon
54
Gold Coast
55
Sydney
56
Melbourne
57
Geelong
58
Adelaide
59
North Melbourne
60
Brisbane
ROUND FOUR
61
Western Bulldogs
62
West Coast
63
Greater Western Sydney
64
Port Adelaide
65
Hawthorn
66
Fremantle
67
Carlton
68
Collingwood
69
Richmond
70
St Kilda
71
Essendon
72
Gold Coast
73
Sydney
74
Melbourne
75
Geelong
76
Adelaide
77
North Melbourne
78
Brisbane