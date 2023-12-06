Elaine Grigg runs in the 20 metre sprint during the 2023 AFL AFLW Draft Combine on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Get the draft order for the 2023 AFLW Draft.

Your club's draft picks as of December 7, 2023

Adelaide: 18, 37, 40, 58, 76
Brisbane: 12, 20, 32, 39, 60, 78
Carlton: 7, 21, 28, 47, 67
Collingwood: 8, 11, 29, 48, 68
Essendon: 13, 33, 53, 71
Fremantle: 6, 27, 46, 51, 66
Geelong: 17, 36, 57, 75
Gold Coast: 14, 54, 72
Greater Western Sydney: 3, 24, 43, 63
Hawthorn: 5, 26, 45, 65
Melbourne: 16, 35, 56, 74
North Melbourne: 19, 38, 52, 59, 77
Port Adelaide: 4, 25, 44, 64
Richmond: 9, 30, 49, 69
St Kilda: 10, 31, 50, 70
Sydney: 15, 34, 55, 73
West Coast: 2, 23, 42, 62
Western Bulldogs: 1, 22, 42, 61

Draft Order as of December 7, 2023

ROUND ONE
1 Western Bulldogs
2 West Coast
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Port Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Fremantle
7 Carlton
8 Collingwood
9 Richmond
10 St Kilda
11 Collingwood (Chloe Molloy compensation pick)
12 Brisbane (Emily Bates compensation pick)
13 Essendon
14 Gold Coast
15 Sydney
16 Melbourne
17 Geelong
18 Adelaide
19 North Melbourne
20  Brisbane
21 Carlton (Lucy McEvoy compensation pick)

ROUND TWO
22 Western Bulldogs
23 West Coast
24 Greater Western Sydney
25 Port Adelaide
26 Hawthorn
27 Fremantle
28 Carlton
29 Collingwood
30 Richmond
31 St Kilda
32 Brisbane (Greta Bodey compensation pick)
33 Essendon
34 Sydney
35 Melbourne
36 Geelong
37 Adelaide
38 North Melbourne
39 Brisbane
40 Adelaide (Ash Saint compensation pick)

ROUND THREE
41 Western Bulldogs
42 West Coast
43 Greater Western Sydney
44 Port Adelaide
45 Hawthorn
46 Fremantle
47 Carlton
48 Collingwood
49 Richmond
50 St Kilda
51 Fremantle (Janelle Cuthbertson compensation pick)
52 North Melbourne (Brooke Brown compensation pick)
53 Essendon
54 Gold Coast
55 Sydney
56 Melbourne
57 Geelong
58 Adelaide
59 North Melbourne
60 Brisbane

ROUND FOUR
61 Western Bulldogs
62 West Coast
63 Greater Western Sydney
64 Port Adelaide
65 Hawthorn
66 Fremantle
67 Carlton
68 Collingwood
69 Richmond
70 St Kilda
71 Essendon
72 Gold Coast
73 Sydney
74 Melbourne
75 Geelong
76 Adelaide
77 North Melbourne
78 Brisbane