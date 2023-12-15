Jess Hosking will move across the country after being picked up by West Coast

WEST Coast has signed former Richmond utility Jess Hosking as a delisted free agent for the 2024 AFLW season.

Hosking was drafted to Carlton in 2016, making her debut in the opening round of the 2018 season.

The 28-year-old made the move to Richmond in 2021, joining her identical twin sister Sarah, before the Tigers decided against offering her a contract for 2024.

Hosking's versatility - she can play through the midfield, on the wing and down back – and experience was a drawcard for the developing Eagles.

"We have admired Jess' football from afar for several seasons and when the opportunity arose to be able to sign her we jumped at it," AFLW list manager Jordan Loxley said.

"Jess brings over 50 games of experience with her, and with such a young playing list, we feel she is the perfect fit.

"We really admire the way Jess goes about her game and she will add some real toughness around the footy."

Speaking on an episode of Tagged earlier this month, Sarah Hosking said she was surprised by the Tigers' decision not to offer her sister a new deal.

"We grew up in the womb together, we're roommates, everything. I'm shattered. I'm shattered for Jess and I think she is as well," Sarah said.

"As sisters, naturally you want to play together and for Richmond as well, there's no bad blood there. It's an opportunity now for Jess. She's still got a s***load of footy ahead of her and she's really excited to see whatever that next chapter is.

"She's definitely still out there and keen to jump on another list."