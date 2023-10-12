The AFL has confirmed the compensation each club will receive after losing players to expansion clubs during the priority signing period earlier this year

Greta Bodey (left) and Emily Bates pose for a photo after signing as Hawthorn players on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Collingwood will receive a pick in the middle of the first round of the upcoming NAB AFLW Draft, after the AFL decided upon compensation for the Priority Signing Period.

The Lions' mid-first rounder is for Emily Bates, with the club also picking up a mid-second rounder for the loss of goalsneak Greta Bodey.

The Pies' first round pick is for losing Chloe Molloy to Sydney.

The compensation for other clubs that also lost players during the PSP has also been revealed.

Adelaide: "band four" for Ash Saint (Port Adelaide), end of second round

Brisbane: "band one" for Emily Bates and "band three" for Greta Bodey (both Hawthorn), mid-first round and mid-second round

Carlton: "band two" for Lucy McEvoy (Sydney), end of first round

Collingwood: "band one" for Chloe Molloy (Sydney), mid-first round

Fremantle: "band five" for Janelle Cuthbertson (Port Adelaide), mid-third round

North Melbourne: "band five" for Brooke Brown (Essendon), mid-third round

The mid-point of a round is the pick that occurs after the "natural selection" of the team that finished ninth in the home and away season – if the ninth-place team trades that pick on, the position of the compensation pick remains at that mid-point.

An end-of-round selection occurs after the "natural selection" of the team which wins the Grand Final.

Where multiple compensation picks fall into the same band (e.g. Brisbane and Collingwood's band one selections), the two picks will occur in reverse ladder order of the clubs involved.

The date of the draft is yet to be finalised, but both clubs and the AFL are keen for it to occur before Christmas, to ensure a proper off-season for players and staff, with players knowing who they will be playing with prior to the new year.

The AFLW Grand Final is fixtured for Sunday, December 3.