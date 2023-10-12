Each club's compensation for players lost during the Priority Signing Period has been revealed

Lucy McEvoy in action during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL today contacted Clubs regarding compensation as a result of player movement following the AFLW Priority Signing Period in March 2023.

The following compensatory picks have been awarded:

The Adelaide Crows will receive a Band Four Compensation pick for the loss of Ashleigh Saint.

The Brisbane Lions will receive a Band One Compensation pick for the loss of Emily Bates and a Band Three Compensation pick for the loss of Greta Bodey.

Carlton will receive a Band Two Compensation pick for the loss of Lucy McEvoy

Collingwood will receive a Band One Compensation pick for the loss of Chloe Molloy

Fremantle will receive a Band Five Compensation pick for the loss of Janelle Cuthbertson.

North Melbourne will receive a Band Five Compensation pick for the loss of Brooke Brown.

Band One Compensation: A pick in the middle of the first round of the AFLW Draft immediately after the natural selection of the team that finishing ninth.

Band Two Compensation: A pick at the end of the first round of the AFLW Draft, immediately after the natural selection of the team that finishes first.

Band Three Compensation: A pick falling in the middle of the second round of the AFLW Draft, immediately after the natural selection of the team that finishing ninth.

Band Four Compensation: A pick falling at the end of the second round of the AFLW Draft, immediately after the natural selection of the team that finishes first.

Band Five Compensation: A compensatory selection falling in the middle of the third round of the AFLW Draft, immediately after the natural selection of the team that finishes ninth.

If there are multiple compensatory picks in the same band, they will be provided in reverse ladder order following the completion of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition.

The date of the 2023 AFLW Draft will be announced in due course.