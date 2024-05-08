Hannah Dunn will be moved to the inactive list as she welcomes her first child

Hannah Dunn in action during the AFLW R1 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Hannah Dunn will sit out the 2024 season, having announced her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay for Port Adelaide in its first two seasons, playing all 20 games for the club.

She previously captained Gold Coast, representing the Suns on 24 occasions, and even played a solitary game for Greater Western Sydney as an injury replacement player in the first ever round of the competition.

Dunn and her husband are due in October.

Port Adelaide said it is set to sign two replacement players over the next month before pre-season starts, to replace Dunn and Lauren Young (ACL).

The Power have a relatively young backline without Dunn, with Ange Foley (35 years old) and Janelle Cuthbertson (33) leading Amelie Borg (19), Alex Ballard (21), Indy Tahau (21) and draftee Alissa Brook (18).