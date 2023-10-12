Cameron Joyce backed his Suns to deliver in the QClash against the Lions

Gold Coast celebrates its win over Richmond in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast won't carry any scars into Saturday's QClash, says Cameron Joyce, with the Suns coach believing this is his team's best chance to upset Brisbane.

After drawing their first contest in 2020, the Suns have been belted by the Lions the past three times, losing by an average of 68 points and kicking just three goals in total.

However, with the teams both sporting a 4-2 record and separated in fourth and fifth by percentage alone, Joyce says Gold Coast is ready.

"Definitely it's the best position we've been in to tackle them, there's no doubt," Joyce said on Thursday.

"The confidence and belief we got over this season in terms of the way we're playing, the confidence in one another, we're certainly in a good position to take them head on.

"When you're in a two-team state, you always want to have the upper hand."

The Suns have entrenched themselves in the top eight following Sunday's dramatic on-the-siren triumph over Richmond.

Although Joyce has been at the helm for the past two losses to Brisbane – by 69 and 73 points respectively – he says there's no reason players should carry mental demons into the contest against their Queensland rivals.

"Probably half of our team, I don't know if they've actually played Brisbane," he said.

"I don't think there's going to be significant scars going into this weekend."

Cameron Joyce addresses his players during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

While the Suns have flourished through six rounds, the Lions have shown a few chinks in what's been an almost impenetrable armour over the past three seasons.

Saturday night's narrow loss to Collingwood came after a round one defeat at the hands of the Tigers.

Joyce said it was the perfect opportunity to test themselves against another top-four opponent after losing to ladder-leading Adelaide by 32 points a fortnight ago.

"We've spoken for months now about getting our game in order to challenge the best teams," he said.

Eloise Jones tackles Lauren Ahrens during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"The Adelaide game, a lot of our numbers were pleasing, we needed to score better, but we made them earn it.

"We get another opportunity this weekend.

"These are the games and the challenges we want because we want to test ourselves against the best teams, we want to make some inroads and we want to beat them.

"Brisbane has been one of the best teams for a long time.

"We know they'll be coming out with a full head of steam, we've got to meet it head on."