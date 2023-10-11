Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six

Brittany Bonnici is helped by trainers during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD co-vice-captain Brit Bonnici faces a race against time to be fit for the Magpies' clash with Carlton on Sunday.

Bonnici suffered a rib injury in the Collingwood's impressive win over Brisbane and will need to pass a fitness test before getting the all-clear to play.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have ruled out Celine Moody (shoulder) and Deanna Berry (knee) for the remainder of the season.

Several Demons will face a fitness test before being cleared to face West Coast, with Sinead Goldrick (ankle), Lauren Pearce (shoulder) and Aimee Mackin (ankle) all under an injury cloud, while Adelaide forward Yvonne Bonner faces up to three weeks on the sideline with a knee injury.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring 3 weeks Yvonne Bonner Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: October 10, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ruby Svarc Calf Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marianna Anthony Knee TBC Kerryn Peterson Knee 1 week Paige Trudgeon Knee TBC Updated: October 4, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 4-6 weeks Brit Bonnici Ribs Test Selena Karlson Suspension Round eight Stacey Livingstone Suspension Round eight Ruby Schleicher Foot Test Charlotte Taylor Knee Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alana Barba Ankle 6-7 weeks Brooke Brown Calf 3 weeks Jacqui Vogt Calf 3 weeks Lily-Rose Williamson Ankle 3 weeks Jess Wuetscher Calf Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Knee TBA Mikayla Morrison Knee Season Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annabel Johnson Knee 3-5 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: October 10, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Jordan Membrey Shoulder Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot and knee 2-3 weeks Madi Brazendale Ankle 3-5 weeks Fluer Davies Suspension Round eight Teagan Germech Ankle Test Annalyse Lister Calf Season Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Perkins Calf Test Updated: October 10, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sinead Goldrick Ankle Test Aimee Mackin Ankle Test Paxy Paxman Concussion 1 week Lauren Pearce Shoulder Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Syndesmosis 5 weeks Cassidy Mailer Thigh 2-3 weeks Liz McGrath Concussion Test Updated: October 10, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ella Boag Ankle 1-2 weeks Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Test Maggie MacLachlan Ankle Test Indy Tahau ACL Season Julia Teakle Foot Test Updated: October 10, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah D’Arcy Hamstring 2-3 weeks Caitlin Greiser Thumb TBC Jess Hosking Syndesmosis 4-6 weeks Sarah Hosking Hamstring Test Shelby Knoll ACL Season Beth Lynch Suspension Round eight Ellie McKenzie Ankle 3-4 weeks Bec Miller Finger Test Amelia Peck Thigh 1-2 weeks Charley Ryan Glandular fever TBC Gabby Seymour Hamstring Test Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bec Ott Achilles Season Steph Chiocci ACL Season Hannah Stuart Knee Season Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Sarah Ford Finger Test Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Brooke Lochland Knee Test Aliesha Newman Concussion 1 week Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Updated: October 11, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sasha Goranova ACL Season Sarah Lakay Back Test Updated: October 11, 2023