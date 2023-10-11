COLLINGWOOD co-vice-captain Brit Bonnici faces a race against time to be fit for the Magpies' clash with Carlton on Sunday.
Bonnici suffered a rib injury in the Collingwood's impressive win over Brisbane and will need to pass a fitness test before getting the all-clear to play.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have ruled out Celine Moody (shoulder) and Deanna Berry (knee) for the remainder of the season.
Several Demons will face a fitness test before being cleared to face West Coast, with Sinead Goldrick (ankle), Lauren Pearce (shoulder) and Aimee Mackin (ankle) all under an injury cloud, while Adelaide forward Yvonne Bonner faces up to three weeks on the sideline with a knee injury.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah Allan
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Yvonne Bonner
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 10, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ruby Svarc
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Marianna Anthony
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Paige Trudgeon
|
Knee
|
TBC
|Updated: October 4, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Ankle
|
4-6 weeks
|
Brit Bonnici
|
Ribs
|
Test
|
Selena Karlson
|
Suspension
|
Round eight
|
Stacey Livingstone
|
Suspension
|
Round eight
|
Ruby Schleicher
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Charlotte Taylor
|
Knee
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alana Barba
|
Ankle
|
6-7 weeks
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Jacqui Vogt
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Lily-Rose Williamson
|
Ankle
|
3 weeks
|
Jess Wuetscher
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Knee
|
TBA
|
Mikayla Morrison
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annabel Johnson
|
Knee
|
3-5 weeks
|
Anna-Rose Kennedy
|
Foot
|
3-5 weeks
|Updated: October 10, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Jordan Membrey
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Foot and knee
|
2-3 weeks
|
Madi Brazendale
|
Ankle
|
3-5 weeks
|
Fluer Davies
|
Suspension
|
Round eight
|
Teagan Germech
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Annalyse Lister
|
Calf
|
Season
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah Perkins
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 10, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sinead Goldrick
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Aimee Mackin
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicole Bresnehan
|
Syndesmosis
|
5 weeks
|
Cassidy Mailer
|
Thigh
|
2-3 weeks
|
Liz McGrath
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 10, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ella Boag
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Maggie MacLachlan
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Julia Teakle
|
Foot
|
Test
|Updated: October 10, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah D’Arcy
|
Hamstring
|
2-3 weeks
|
Caitlin Greiser
|
Thumb
|
TBC
|
Jess Hosking
|
Syndesmosis
|
4-6 weeks
|
Sarah Hosking
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Beth Lynch
|
Suspension
|
Round eight
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Bec Miller
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Amelia Peck
|
Thigh
|
1-2 weeks
|
Charley Ryan
|
Glandular fever
|
TBC
|
Gabby Seymour
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bec Ott
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Beesley
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Sarah Ford
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Jennifer Higgins
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Brooke Lochland
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Kate Reynolds
|
Foot
|
TBC
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sasha Goranova
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sarah Lakay
|
Back
|
Test
|Updated: October 11, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elle Bennetts
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Deanna Berry
|
Knee/leg
|
Season
|
Eleanor Brown
|
Personal
|
Indefinite
|
Gemma Lagioia
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Celine Moody
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|Updated: October 10, 2023