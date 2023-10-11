Brittany Bonnici is helped by trainers during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD co-vice-captain Brit Bonnici faces a race against time to be fit for the Magpies' clash with Carlton on Sunday.

Bonnici suffered a rib injury in the Collingwood's impressive win over Brisbane and will need to pass a fitness test before getting the all-clear to play.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have ruled out Celine Moody (shoulder) and Deanna Berry (knee) for the remainder of the season.

Several Demons will face a fitness test before being cleared to face West Coast, with Sinead Goldrick (ankle), Lauren Pearce (shoulder) and Aimee Mackin (ankle) all under an injury cloud, while Adelaide forward Yvonne Bonner faces up to three weeks on the sideline with a knee injury.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah Allan

Hamstring

3 weeks

Yvonne Bonner

Knee

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 10, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jade Pregelj

ACL

Season

Ruby Svarc

Calf

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Marianna Anthony

Knee

TBC

Kerryn Peterson

Knee

1 week

Paige Trudgeon

Knee

TBC
Updated: October 4, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Barnett

Ankle

4-6 weeks

Brit Bonnici

Ribs

Test

Selena Karlson

Suspension

Round eight

Stacey Livingstone

Suspension

Round eight

Ruby Schleicher

Foot

Test

Charlotte Taylor

Knee

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Alana Barba

Ankle

6-7 weeks

Brooke Brown

Calf

3 weeks

Jacqui Vogt

Calf

3 weeks

Lily-Rose Williamson

Ankle

3 weeks

Jess Wuetscher

Calf

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Knee

TBA

Mikayla Morrison

Knee

Season
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Annabel Johnson

Knee

3-5 weeks

Anna-Rose Kennedy

Foot

3-5 weeks
Updated: October 10, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season

Jordan Membrey

Shoulder

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Annise Bradfield

Foot and knee

2-3 weeks

Madi Brazendale

Ankle

3-5 weeks

Fluer Davies

Suspension

Round eight

Teagan Germech

Ankle

Test

Annalyse Lister

Calf

Season
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah Perkins

Calf

Test
Updated: October 10, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sinead Goldrick

Ankle

Test

Aimee Mackin

Ankle

Test

Paxy Paxman

Concussion

1 week

Lauren Pearce

Shoulder

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicole Bresnehan

Syndesmosis

5 weeks

Cassidy Mailer

Thigh

2-3 weeks

Liz McGrath

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 10, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ella Boag

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Janelle Cuthbertson

Knee

Test

Maggie MacLachlan

Ankle

Test

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season

Julia Teakle

Foot

Test
Updated: October 10, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah D’Arcy

Hamstring

2-3 weeks

Caitlin Greiser

Thumb

TBC

Jess Hosking

Syndesmosis

4-6 weeks

Sarah Hosking

Hamstring

Test

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Beth Lynch

Suspension

Round eight

Ellie McKenzie

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Bec Miller

Finger

Test

Amelia Peck

Thigh

1-2 weeks

Charley Ryan

Glandular fever

TBC

Gabby Seymour

Hamstring

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Bec Ott

Achilles

Season

Steph Chiocci

ACL

Season

Hannah Stuart

Knee

Season
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Beesley

Knee

TBC

Sarah Ford

Finger

Test

Jennifer Higgins

ACL

Season

Brooke Lochland

Knee

Test

Aliesha Newman

Concussion

1 week

Kate Reynolds

Foot

TBC
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sasha Goranova

ACL

Season

Sarah Lakay

Back

Test
Updated: October 11, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elle Bennetts

ACL

Season

Deanna Berry

Knee/leg

Season

Eleanor Brown

Personal

Indefinite

Gemma Lagioia

Concussion

1 week

Celine Moody

Shoulder

Season
Updated: October 10, 2023