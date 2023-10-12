Check out what your club's Indigenous guernsey will look like for 2023's Indigenous rounds, and learn about the inspirations behind the designs

(L-R): Zarlie Goldsworthy, Fleur Davies and Izzy Huntington wear the Giants' Indigenous Round guernsey for 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW'S Indigenous Round will take place over rounds seven and eight, and all 18 clubs have unveiled their guernsey designs and have told the unique stories behind them.

From Aliesha Newman's design adorning the Swans' guernsey, to Danielle Ponter's aunty April creating the Crows' design, each team's guernsey carries a rich history and tells an important story.

Check out every club's guernsey for the AFLW's Indigenous Round below, with the images courtesy of each club.

Adelaide's guernsey is designed by Danielle Ponter's aunty, April Napangardi Campbell, and is the same design worn by the club's AFL team earlier in the year.

April will fly down from the Northern Territory to Adelaide to watch Ponter and the Crows play during round seven.

"She is making the trip down in the next few days," Ponter said.

Chelsea Randall (left) and Danielle Ponter (right) pose in Adelaide's 2023 Indigenous Round guernsey with Aunty April Napangardi Campell. Picture: AFL Photos

"She will be there for the coin toss as well, which will be very exciting to get to rebuild those connections again.

"It will be special to have her there and special for the girls to meet her and get to know her and the story that we share."

Brisbane's guernsey was designed by small forward Courtney Hodder and is inspired by the Lions' training facility at Springfield and spreads a message of new beginnings.

The families, members and fans who support the club are represented in the hands along the sides of the guernsey, while the foundations of the club are represented in the tree on the front of the guernsey.

The Lions' Indigenous jumper. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

Hodder's design also features her totem, the turtle, as well as the totems of proud Ghungalu woman Ally Anderson and proud Gunditjmara woman Dakota Davidson along the bottom of the guernsey.

For the first time, both Carlton's AFL and AFLW teams will wear the same Indigenous guernsey, designed by proud Tiwi woman Russellina Puruntatameri.

She wanted to showcase the strength and resilience of the Tiwi women through illustrating a Numwariyaka (spear) and Pamajini (arm bands) which sit proudly across the front.

The circular shapes on the guernsey represent the ceremonial dancing ground, an important ceremony in the Tiwi community that symbolises good health, hunting and initiation.

Our guernsey for the 2023 Indigenous Round is here, designed by proud Tiwi woman Russy Puruntatameri 💙 — Carlton Women's (@carltonfc_w) October 10, 2023

"It was so exciting to be asked to design the Indigenous guernsey for Carlton for this year. The brief was to focus on a story that has been practiced and painted for thousands and thousands of years," Puruntatameri said.

"I thought the Kulama Ceremony in combination with key elements of women's business was the perfect fit as it will be worn by players from both AFL and AFLW.

"I am proud to have created something that both the players and supporters who wear the guernsey can connect directly with and learn about the historic and continuing cultural practices of the Tiwi Islands."

Collingwood

Essendon

Fremantle will compete as Walyalup for the first time in the AFLW while wearing the jumper in round seven, as it did earlier in the year during the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Round games.

The jumper tells the story of the club being born from Walyalup, the area now known as Fremantle.

The Peter Farmer Designs Team worked with board member Colleen Hayward and her nephew Jason Barrow on the design, with the final design developed and produced by Kayley Emery and Peter Farmer jnr.

South Fremantle and East Fremantle's colours are both represented at the base of the guernsey, encircling the wearer and representing the foundation of the Fremantle Football Club.

The Dockers' Indigenous jumper. Picture: Fremantle FC

Underpinning the South and East Fremantle bands are the seven hills that historically stood as beacons from which the Walyalup area was guarded and kept safe – the seven hills are also representative of female unity.

The pattern that illustrates the chevrons represent the bonds created from women meeting, working and celebrating together – forming a pattern similar to thick anchor ropes.

Geelong's Indigenous Round guernsey is designed by proud Awabakal woman and artist Michelle Searle.

The design features stars, which represent the coming together and sharing land, and bands which represent waves of emotions and support for each other. The central design represents the sharing of knowledge, food and experiences, while the lower design elements represent the pathways of life

"When I got the call, it was overwhelming and still surreal, just excited to be able to share a little bit about my story and our Aboriginal culture to Australia," Searle said of being asked to design the Cats' guernsey.

"I am a big believer in supporting one another, a big believer in reflective practice when we all come together, share knowledge and support one another in different ways.

"Unity and coming together, I come from a big family so for me bringing everybody back together to share, to grow and to learn. In our Aboriginal culture, kinship is massive. Within kin means not just our family but our friends, our aunts, uncle, and grandparents and that is part of how we learn, grow and support each other."

Chantel Emonson and Shelley Scott wear Geelong's 2023 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Geelong FC

Gold Coast star Kalinda Howarth was involved in the design process of this year's guernsey, which has now featured in both the 2022 and 2023 AFLW seasons.

"Being able to represent my family and my culture has been an incredible process to be a part of and I'm really thankful," Howarth said.

The guernsey was created by local Bundalung-Yugambeh artist Christine Slabb.

We're excited to be repping these incredible guernseys again in weeks 7 & 8 as the AFLW celebrates Indigenous Rounds!



SUNS Indigenous footballer Kalinda Howarth was involved in the design process with local Bundalung-Yugambeh artist Christine Slabb 🙌https://t.co/ndjKXxZ6hC — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) October 9, 2023

The white sun on the guernsey represents the Gold Coast and the Suns' AFLW players and their families and communities.

The yellow sun at the top-back of the guernsey depicts the sunrise coming out of the ocean while the symbolic nature of having the sun on both the front and back of the playing strip signifies the past, present and future of the football club.

The names of all past and present Indigenous Suns players features on the back of the guernsey.

Designed by Leeanne Hunter, the Giants will wear the unified design of the Ngurra jumper, as worn by the AFL side earlier this year.

The jumper is called Ngurra, which means country and connection in Darug language, the native tongue of the lands of Western Sydney.

The rivers are depicted by the flowing white lines on the border with the small round circles that connect them reflecting the suburbs and communities who live in those surrounding areas.

The large round orange circles on the front represent the areas that the players come from to come together at the Giants and play football as a team.

The Giants' Indigenous jumper. Picture: Greater Western Sydney FC

The footprints represent the impact of the Giants' footsteps in Western Sydney.

On the back of the jumper, the leaf shape reflects the surrounding bushland of the Western Sydney region.

The large orange circle represents Giants Stadium with the footprints reflecting the players' journey as they travel to the ground to play their matches.

Hawthorn's guernsey was designed by proud Woi-Wurrung Wurundjeri and Yorta-Yorta artist Simone Thomson and is titled 'Ballerrt Ngawan' meaning strong sun.

Thomson says the Eaglehawk, Bunjil, soars in front of the burning rising sun keeping watch over Country, while the sun is the ‘giver of life'.

Figures to the left and right of the sun represent the female warriors meeting for Ceremony, they are the players joining for this special game of Marngrook. The women are shaped as shields – they symbolise the strength in both body and spirit.

We're proud to be wearing our 2023 Indigenous Guernsey this round and next round, designed by Woi-Wurrung Wurundjeri and Yorta-Yorta artist Simone Thomson 🖤💛❤️



Titled 'Ballerrt Ngawan', meaning strong sun, the guernsey has a rich story behind it: https://t.co/BBCDEREVLw pic.twitter.com/zr5SsngcCQ — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) October 10, 2023

The ‘u' and ‘n' symbols above the rising sun represent the male and female players of the Hawthorn Football Club. They are ‘One Club', they are connected. The male symbol holds a spear and shield, and the female holds a digging stick and coolamon, their roles are equally important in Community – they are Family.

Melbourne will again rebrand itself as Narrm for the AFLW's Indigenous Round. Narrm is the Aboriginal name for Melbourne which comes from Woi Wurrung, the language spoken by the traditional owners of the city and its surrounds.

Narrm's 2023 Indigenous guernsey is designed by Lowell Hunter, a proud Nyul Nyul Saltwater Man from the Kimberley Region in Western Australia.

The design centres around a fire featured in the middle of the jumper, which emphasises the significance of storytelling among First Nations culture.

Narrm Football Club returns.✨



This year, as Narrm, we will don our 2023 Indigenous guernsey, designed by the incredibly talented, Lowell Hunter. 🙌



📝 | https://t.co/cjYolDJn58 pic.twitter.com/6JeXhAbQ9p — Narrm AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) October 9, 2023

At the top and bottom of the jumper is the sun, while there is also a representation of the people of the Narrm Football Club, depicted around the meeting places and the main circle.

This is the second year that both AFL and AFLW teams will wear the same Indigenous guernsey, Narrm's men's team having first donned it in June during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

North Melbourne's guernsey was created by Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji and Taungurung artist Emma Bamblett and is similar to the design worn by the club’s men’s team earlier this year.

It was inspired by the club's Indigenous players and where they come from, including midfielder and proud Jawoyn woman Mia King.

At the heart of the guernsey is a football field with the outline of the Aboriginal flag in the centre. This represents the club's home of Arden Street Oval and identity.

Water is also a key element of design, flowing throughout the front of the guernsey. The larger circles connected to the field by rivers represent the players and their communities and depict the players being brought together at the club by the waterways from their Country and the waterways that surround Arden Street Oval.

The back of the guernsey features symbols connected to the players and where they come from, including a coolamon on the left and a figure of a female on the right.

Forward Gemma Houghton and artist Tjunkaya Ken of Iwiri Studio in Port Adelaide have joined forces to design Yartapuulti's guernsey.

Ken is an A n angu Pitjantjatjara woman from the APY Lands, while Houghton, a Yindjibarndi woman, hails from Western Australia. The two combined to create the stunning black, white, silver and teal design, which is a story of sisterhood, with links to Houghton's grandmother.

Ken used her own artistic expression and creative interpretation to tell the story, which comes from Irrunytju (Wingellina), her grandmother's country, with her family informing her of certain elements that had to be included.

Artist Tjunkaya Ken of Iwiri Studio says she immediately knew what she would paint when approached by Gemma Houghton. Picture: Matt Sampson, Port Adelaide Football Club

The shells laid across the top back panel and down the sides of the guernsey are special to Houghton and represent her grandmother, Clara Coffin.

Richmond's first Indigenous AFLW player Stephanie Williams (Larrakia) has designed the 2023 AFLW Dreamtime guernsey.

The famous yellow sash on the black design has been illustrated with weaving by Williams' mother, Larrakia artist Lorraine Williams.

A yam stick, which women commonly use in Indigenous culture, is also depicted on the guernsey and handprints placed with a spray technique from Williams' grandfather's country in Western Arnhem Land.

The handprints are that of Williams as the first Richmond Indigenous AFLW player and captain Katie Brennan who was the club's inaugural signing in 2019.

"The guernsey is a really special one." 🙌



📹 A sit-down chat with our 2023 Dreamtime jumper designer, Stephanie Williams. pic.twitter.com/DkaNFmQLp2 — RichmondW (@RichmondWomens) October 10, 2023

"This was important to me - it represents our mark on the Richmond Football Club and the club's women's football journey," Williams said.

"It is about leaving your mark and leaving it on the game. It is a really special thing, and it has a deep meaning.

"It looks really wonderful and has that cultural meaning intertwining into Indigenous Round and a new chapter of women in the AFLW."

Created in commemoration of the club's Ganbu marnang n'uther boolong – the Boonwurrung translation of '150th year' – and those who have contributed to its story, the guernsey represents the yawa, or journey, of the club and its First Nations players and their families.

Designed by Indigenous artist Jade Kennedy of the Noongar Nation (Wadjak, Willman, Kaartdijin & Bibulman), the AFLW-specific guernsey is a clash variant of the jumper first worn by St Kilda's AFL side as part of this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round and NAIDOC Week celebrations.

The family totems of J'Noemi Anderson and Natalie Plane from Warumungu and Kamilaroi Country respectively feature on the back of jumper, alongside the totems of the AFL players Bradley Hill, Jade Gresham, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Marcus Windhager, Isaac Keeler and Jack Peris.

The eight totems encircle the names of all First Nations Saints who have played a senior game for the club, representing the collective past and present, along with the foundations they have laid towards a proud future, of which Anderson and Plane are leading the way in.

Sydney's guernsey for the 2023 AFLW Indigenous Round has been specifically designed for the club's AFLW team, with player Aliesha Newman designing it.

Newman created the design in consultation with Elders, and represents the club's players and history.

"I am pretty excited. I saw it for the first time in the flesh and it looks a lot better seeing it in person than when I was designing it," Newman said.

Cynthia Hamilton, Aliesha Newman, Jaide Anthony and Brenna Tarrant wear Sydney's 2023 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I was almost in tears when I saw it for the first time, it looks unreal.

"The colours pop and look so much better in real life and I am so happy with it.

"And while the design is colourful and beautiful, behind the artwork, there is a deep meaning and a deep story of family and connection."

AFLW player Krstel Petrevski took inspiration from the connections within the club to design this year's Indigenous Round guernsey.

Petrevski, a proud Kija and Jaru woman, created the design to be worn by both the men's and women's Eagles teams in 2023, further symbolising the unity within the walls of the club and its surrounds.

The circles represent the club's programs and their connection, while the feathers are a symbol of past players and officials who have contributed to the West Coast Eagles.

The Eagles' Indigenous jumper. Picture: West Coast FC

The pathway drawing reflects the unique journey of everyone who joins the club, with the people symbols displaying acceptance of individualism.

The three boomerangs on the back of the guernsey unite the club through strength of mind, body and spirit, while the front of the jumper proudly displays the Waalitj, the Eagle, spreading its wings.

The Bulldogs' guernsey was designed by proud Kerrup-Mara Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta man Jason Walker.

The design represents Mirring (country) on Gunditjmara, where the Bulldogs are affiliated with in south-west Victoria, and is inspired by the Lake Condah Possum Skin Cloak.

The etching designs on the cloak represent the Bulldogs' staff, players and supporters' connection to country and journey throughout life.

Naomi Ferres, Jess Fitzgerald and Kirsty Lamb model the Bulldogs' Indigenous jumper. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

The front of the guernsey features an eel (kooyang) intertwined throughout the red, white and blue hoops.

The kooyang's inclusion also acknowledges the West-Vic Eels Aboriginal Football Club, where many Aboriginal and Gunditjmara families – including Jamarra Ugle-Hagan – have played in state-wide Aboriginal Football Carnivals.

