There's plenty to see and do at the footy this weekend, so get to a game early and make the most of it

St Kilda fans pose during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval, Friday at 6.45pm ACDT

Indigenous Round kicks off at Norwood Oval in Adelaide where ladder-leader Adelaide takes on the Western Bulldogs. The Crows will don their Indigenous guernsey, designed by star forward Danielle Ponter's Aunty April, for the first time this season. There's plenty to do at Norwood Oval ahead of the game, including face painting, a rock-climbing wall and kicking inflatables. Have a go at the vertical leap or measure up against Crows players on the height chart. Chill out in the ‘social zone’ on bean bags with friends to watch the game. Food and beverages will be available at the ground or try one of the many local cafes and eateries on Osmond Terrace, The Parade or Beulah Road. Gates open at 5.30 pm ACDT ahead of a 6.45pm start.

Adelaide players celebrate a win with fans during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at RSEA Park, Saturday at 1.05pm AEDT

St Kilda plays the Giants on Saturday at RSEA Park in Moorabbin, where there will also be food trucks, a ferris wheel and activities for the kids. Grab an early lunch at the nearby Grape and Grains before heading to the game. Gates open at 12pm AEDT before a 1.05pm start

Geelong v Walyalup at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday at 3.05pm AEDT

Geelong hosts Walyalup (Fremantle) at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Saturday afternoon. Snag a bite to eat at the sausage sizzle, with 100 per cent of profits donated to junior footy or enjoy a free ice cream courtesy of AFLW partner Bulla. Make sure you check out the Arcade Alley featuring classic games such as pinball, a dancing simulator, and Daytona USA or hang out in the dedicated Kids Zone and sensory areas. There will be food trucks, half-time entertainment and a DJ to keep the energy high throughout the game. Gates open at 2pm AEDT ahead of a 3.05pm start.

A Fremantle fan gets a spray-on temporary tattoo during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Hawthorn at Henson Park, Saturday at 3.05pm AEDT

The Swans take on the Hawks at Henson Park in Marrickville on Saturday afternoon. To celebrate Marn Grook Round, an Indigenous cultural performance will be held just before the match starts at 3pm. Merchandise will be available from the Playbill van at the southern end of the ground, while Addi Road is holding another Cans for a Cause collection point so donate your canned goods at the gates upon entry. There will be lots of activities for the kids at the Fan Zone, grab a coldie at the bar and enjoy a bite from the Newtown Breakaways who will be looking after the sausage sizzle. Kick-to-kick will be held post-game. Gates open at 2.05pm AEDT ahead of a 3.05pm start.

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday at 4.05pm AEST

The QClash between Gold Coast and Brisbane takes place on Saturday evenin at Heritage Bank Stadium, with both teams in the hunt for a win so they can stay in the top four. There will be a kids playground, face-painting, a 360 degree photobooth and bungy trampolines, while the Biren Indigenous Dance Group will entertain fans at half-time. There are plenty of options for cafes, bars and kiosks to cater to the whole family. Gates open at 3.15pm AEST ahead of a 4.05pm start.

Richmond v Essendon at Ikon Park, Saturday at 7.20pm AEDT

Richmond play Essendon in the Dreamtime match at Ikon Park on Saturday night. Wurundjeri Elder Uncle Colin Hunter jnr will perform a Welcome to Country just prior to the game, and there will be mascots, face-painting, hair-braiding and a glitter bar for all the young fans. There's also a new marketplace outside gate six with beautifully crafted jewellery and items from Bijouiq.

A Richmond fan gets their face painted during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Arden Street Oval, Sunday at 1.05pm AEDT

The Kangaroos will host Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Arden Street to kick off an AFLW-filled Sunday. There will be a Welcome to Country from Aunty Joy, a DJ playing Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander music, an interview with Indigenous guernsey artist Emma Bamblett, and Indigenous-owned businesses at a street party including Kinya Lerrk and Wanyara. Gates open at 12pm AEDT ahead of a 1.05pm start.

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Sunday at 3.05pm AEDT

In one of the oldest rivalries in football history, the Blues and Pies go head to head at Ikon Park on Sunday. Bring the kids and enjoy all of the pre and post-game activities. In the Junior Baggers Zone (from 1pm-3pm), young fans will have an opportunity to do some painting with Russy, the 2023 Indigenous guernsey artist. There will be face-painting and hair-braiding, Indigenous local businesses stalls, Carlton inflatable football games, a petting zoo, live entertainment, roaming mascots, a gelato truck, a coffee cart and partner giveaways. The Blue Crew will be in action pre-game, while there will be kick-to-kick following the final siren. Gates open at 2pm AEDT ahead of a 3.05pm start.

A young fan enjoys the atmosphere during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Narrm at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday at 2.05pm AWST

The Eagles host Narrm (Melbourne) at Mineral Resources Park in Perth on Sunday in the last match of round seven. In celebration of AFLW Indigenous Round, the Eagles will be wearing their First Nations guernsey designed by AFLW player and proud Kija and Jaru woman, Krstel Petrevski. There will also be a special Welcome to Country by Wadjuk Balladong Elder Simon Forrest. There will be a photobooth, face-painting, and a the giant inflatable dartboard, while there will also be local food trucks and an ice-cream van if you're feeling peckish.