Elaine Grigg has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week eight

Elaine Grigg celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Elaine Grigg has been named the week eight Telstra AFLW Rising Star, becoming the first Kenyan-born AFLW or AFL player to be nominated for the award.

Grigg laid a match-high 10 tackles, kicked a goal and had 13 disposals (career-high) in the Western Bulldogs' 33-point win against Carlton.

Taken with pick No.6 in the 2023 draft, Grigg made her debut in the opening week of the season and has played in every match since.

The 165cm small forward is currently averaging 5.2 tackles per game and has laid the third-most tackles for the Western Bulldogs this season.

Born in Kenya, Grigg moved to Australia at age eight and took to Australian rules football through her stepdad's passion for the sport.

Grigg played community footy with Broadview.

Playing for Central District and North Adelaide in SANFLW, she won two premierships, with her defensive pressure and speed catching the Western Bulldogs recruiter's eyes.

She becomes the first Western Bulldogs player to receive a Rising Star nomination since Rylie Wilcox was nominated in Round Four last season.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six: Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Week seven: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Week eight: Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)