Adelaide veteran Chelsea Randall has shown off some impressive facial swelling after her side's win over Collingwood on Sunday

Chelsea Randall ahead of Adelaide's clash with Collingwood and (inset) showing off her injured face after the game. Pictures: AFL Photos / Instagram / @chelsearandall26

CHELSEA Randall is expected to play in Adelaide's blockbuster against North Melbourne, having been cleared of structural damage to her face.

The 33-year-old was involved in a forceful marking collision with Eliza James in the Crows' 43-point win over Collingwood on Sunday.

While James was ruled out with concussion, Randall passed her head injury assessment after a 20-minute period, and returned to play out the game.

The impact caused significant bruising and swelling to her face, but the club confirmed scans on Monday were clear.

Randall has a history of concussion and missed the 2021 Grand Final and season seven semi-final after head clashes.

Friday night's match at Norwood Oval – between first-place North Melbourne and third-place Adelaide – is expected to have major ramifications on the make-up of the top four, with two weeks remaining in the home and away season.