CHELSEA Randall is expected to play in Adelaide's blockbuster against North Melbourne, having been cleared of structural damage to her face.
The 33-year-old was involved in a forceful marking collision with Eliza James in the Crows' 43-point win over Collingwood on Sunday.
While James was ruled out with concussion, Randall passed her head injury assessment after a 20-minute period, and returned to play out the game.
The impact caused significant bruising and swelling to her face, but the club confirmed scans on Monday were clear.
Randall has a history of concussion and missed the 2021 Grand Final and season seven semi-final after head clashes.
Friday night's match at Norwood Oval – between first-place North Melbourne and third-place Adelaide – is expected to have major ramifications on the make-up of the top four, with two weeks remaining in the home and away season.