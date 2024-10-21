Chelsea Randall ahead of Adelaide's clash with Collingwood and (inset) showing off her injured face after the game. Pictures: AFL Photos / Instagram / @chelsearandall26

CHELSEA Randall is expected to play in Adelaide's blockbuster against North Melbourne, having been cleared of structural damage to her face.

The 33-year-old was involved in a forceful marking collision with Eliza James in the Crows' 43-point win over Collingwood on Sunday.

While James was ruled out with concussion, Randall passed her head injury assessment after a 20-minute period, and returned to play out the game.

The impact caused significant bruising and swelling to her face, but the club confirmed scans on Monday were clear.

Randall has a history of concussion and missed the 2021 Grand Final and season seven semi-final after head clashes.

Friday night's match at Norwood Oval – between first-place North Melbourne and third-place Adelaide – is expected to have major ramifications on the make-up of the top four, with two weeks remaining in the home and away season.