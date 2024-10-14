Matilda Scholz is the AFLW Rising Star nominee for week seven

Matilda Scholz celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Matilda Scholz has been named the week seven Telstra AFLW Rising Star, becoming the third Port Adelaide player to be nominated this season.

The 19-year-old ruck had 19 hitouts, 15 disposals, six tackles and a goal in the Power's eight-point win against Collingwood.

Her goal in the third quarter came off the back of an impressive mark, where Scholz launched off the shoulder of the Collingwood defender and took a flying mark above her head.

Her mark was nominated for the 2024 Virgin AFLW Mark of the Year, which could see her win $50,000 and two million Velocity Frequent Flyer Points if hers is adjudged the best for the season.

Learn More 01:17

Power coach Lauren Arnell said she was impressed by Scholz's recent form and was pleased she finished the goal after "that grab".

"In the last three of four weeks of footy, Matilda Scholz has really come on. I'm really pleased with her progress and loved seeing her take that grab," Arnell said.

"It was really impressive and just a small sign of what Matilda is capable of."

The 189cm ruck is in the top 10 for total hitouts this season, averaging 22.3 per game. She also averages 12.3 disposals, 4.3 clearances and 4.4 hitouts to advantage.

She has played a key role in Port Adelaide's best season in their AFLW history, who are currently sitting just outside the top eight on percentage.

Scholz joins young guns Shineah Goody (week one) and Molly Brooksby (week five) as Port Adelaide's nominees for the 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star.

Matilda Scholz takes a mark during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scholz made her debut in Round One last season after being drafted from the Glenelg Tigers in the 2023 AFLW Priority Signing Period.

In her debut season, she was named Port Adelaide's Best First Year Player and came third in the club's Best and Fairest.

She was also nominated for the 2023 AFLW Rising Star award in round two last year, following a 20 hitout game against Brisbane. Scholz was eligible again this year as she was under 21 years of age as of January 1, 2024 hadn't played more than 10 games by the start of the season.

Scholz played community footy with Goodwood and Mitcham.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six: Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Week seven: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)