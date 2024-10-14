Ebony Marinoff runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Ebony Marinoff has charged into the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after two stellar performances in week seven.

Marinoff collected 19 votes across two matches to not only claim the lead, but open up a nine-vote gap at the top.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

The prolific midfielder got nine votes in the Crows' surprise loss to Melbourne and 10 in their win over Greater Western Sydney.

North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner earned nine votes each in the thrashing of Sydney.

Riddell is second overall on 62 votes, while Garner is third on 59.

Jaimee Lambert, Georgia Nanscawen, Emily Bates, Aishling Moloney, Isabel Dawes and Keeley Sherar joined Marinoff with 10-vote games in week seven.

Emily Bates celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
5 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
5 Alyce Parker (GWS)
5 Tyanna Smith (STK)
5 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:22

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Gun Saint faces nervous wait after tough tackle

    Jaimee Lambert is penalised for this tackle on Alyce Parker in the centre

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Giants come out hot as Eva hits the spot

    Alicia Eva nails a superb snap in traffic to lead her side's second-half response

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Towering Wardlaw doubles up with perfect plucks

    Jesse Wardlaw threads two first-half majors after a pair of strong grabs

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Incredible Smith runs and guns to electric GOTY contender

    Tyanna Smith propels from the centre to thread an amazing running finish on the angle

    AFLW

Adelaide v Melbourne 

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
9 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)
6 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
2 Jessica Allan (ADEL)
2 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)
1 Georgia Campbell (MELB)
1 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:52

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:08

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Demons clash in week Seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:45

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    AFLW last two mins: Desperate Dees cling on against Crows

    The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Melbourne in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Newman nails it as Crows hit back

    Madison Newman sums it up perfectly from the set shot for a much-needed Adelaide major

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Dees continue early domination with Bannan brilliance

    Alyssa Bannan strikes it pure as Melbourne races out of the blocks

    AFLW

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

9 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
7 Matilda Scholz (PORT)
7 Mikala Cann (COLL)
3 Shineah Goody (PORT)
2 Maria Moloney (PORT)
1 Ella Boag (PORT)
1 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week seven’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Flyin' Matilda plucks incredible MOTY contender

    Matilda Scholz flies high in this Mark of the Year contender and seals the deal with a handy goal

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Houghton snaps pearler from impossible angle

    Gemma Houghton somehow lands this snap from the boundary after taking the footy straight out of the ruck

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Young Pie pops through first AFLW goal

    Georgia Clark notches her maiden major in the big league and celebrates with her teammates

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Power play through the centre secures Port's first

    Gemma Houghton tears open the game with a great pickup and spin to set up an easy goal for Caitlin Wendland

    AFLW

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
7 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
7 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
2 Elisabeth Georgostathis (WB)
2 Deanna Berry (WB)
1 Sophie Alexander (ESS)
1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:00

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week seven’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Bess comes out best with sweet first in new colours

    The Bombers add more icing to the cake as Bess Keaney finishes in style to land her first for the club

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Walker walks towards goal to deliver dagger

    Brooke Walker is the beneficiary of a 50m penalty and converts from the goalsquare to all but seal victory

    AFLW
  • 04:21

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Wales prevails with much-anticipated first

    Steph Wales finally breaks the deadlock after receiving an off-the-ball free kick

    AFLW

Hawthorn v West Coast

10 Emily Bates (HAW)
7 Eliza West (HAW)
6 Aine McDonagh (HAW)
5 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
2 Jenna Richardson (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week seven’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:04

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Eagle down after fiery exchange

    Kellie Gibson appears to be injured after copping a blow to the chest from Ainslie Kemp

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Stephenson snares snapping left-foot beauty

    Louise Stephenson takes advantage of the wind and nails a long goal across her body

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Gibson's reply a great delight

    Kellie Gibson matches the Hawks' opener with her own fantastic dribble goal

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Gilroy delivers marvellous opening goal

    Aileen Gilroy dribbles a magnificent goal with help from a fortunate bounce

    AFLW

Richmond v Geelong

10 Aishling Moloney (GEEL)
6 Monique Conti (RICH)
6 Emelia Yassir (RICH)
4 Poppy Kelly (RICH)
3 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
1 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week seven’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week seven’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 10:40

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:59

    AFLW last two mins: Brennan delivers to get Tigers over the line

    The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Geelong in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Sharpshooting Sheerin hits it sweet from the tight angle

    Eilish Sheerin gives Richmond the lead with a brilliant finish on the run

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    No love lost as tempers flare in major scuffle

    Players from Geelong and Richmond don't take a backwards step in this melee to end the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Bruising head clash sees Kearns taken off

    Rachel Kearns has been taken off for assessment following this incident in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Magic Moloney makes it work from the pocket

    Aishling Moloney shows plenty of skill converting from the tight angle

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Conti all class with cool clunk and finish

    Monique Conti continues to deliver for Richmond with an intercept grab and delightful finish from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Courageous Yassir grab sees Tigers hit back

    Emelia Yassir shows plenty of bravery with a brilliant mark before kicking truly

    AFLW

Brisbane v Gold Coast

10 Isabel Dawes (BL)
8 Ally Anderson (BL)
3 Niamh McLaughlin (GCFC)
3 Jennifer Dunne (BL)
2 Meara Girvan (GCFC)
2 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)
1 Elise Barwick (GCFC)
1 Sophie Conway (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 06:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week seven’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Dakota dagger: Davidson delivers final blow

    Brisbane looks home after star forward Dakota Davidson takes a strong mark and finishes truly

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Bustling Bohanna breathes life into Suns

    Tara Bohanna reels in a super clunk and converts truly to inch her side one step closer to the Lions

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Super Smith snares sweet early double

    Taylor Smith continues her fantastic form with two goals in the first term

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Oliver marks first AFLW goal with another right after

    Taya Oliver gets Gold Coast off to a flyer with a maiden major in the big league followed by another clever finish moments later

    AFLW

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
5 Gabby Newton (FRE)
4 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
4 Mim Strom (FRE)
3 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)
2 Harriet Cordner (CARL)
1 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)
1 Keeley Skepper (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week seven’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week seven’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 10:24

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW last two mins: Blues surge at the death to deny Dockers

    The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Carlton in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Moody swings: Big Blue twists and finds gold

    Bre Moody ignites Carlton in the final term with a terrific effort while being swung in a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Goss goes down with nasty ankle roll

    Lily Goss is carried off the field after hurting her ankle lunging for a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Thrills and Brazill: Docker's devastating strike

    Ash Brazill conjures a sensational finish near the boundary from some distance

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Plenty of pepper in this Skepper snap

    Keeley Skepper stuns the Dockers with a quality effort on her lethal left

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Electric Ebony dominates with powerful pair

    Ebony Antonio catches fire early to notch the game’s first two goals

    AFLW

North Melbourne v Sydney

9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
6 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
2 Mia King (NMFC)
1 Bella Eddey (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 04:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week seven’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 10:30

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Mighty Martin sweeps them away in elite double play

    Niamh Martin finds a burst of speed to drill a beauty before threading an impressive finish on her non-preferred

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Sore Swan's day done after gutsy contest

    Julie O'Sullivan is ruled out of the match after sustaining a suspected elbow injury

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Ice-cool Jas fires another as Roos break away

    Jas Garner threads a beautiful running finish to extend her side's margin

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Swans show early fight after Lexi's second bite

    Lexi Hamilton follows up from the ruck contest to thread a superb finish in traffic

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Roos stars set the tone with cracking curlers

    Jas Garner snaps with class before Alice O'Loughlin bends through a slick team major

    AFLW

St Kilda v Melbourne

8 Kate Hore (MELB)
8 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
6 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
4 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
3 Serene Watson (STK)
1 Ash Richards (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 07:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 06:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Dangerous Zanker comes up big with clutch turner

    Eden Zanker bends through a cracking finish in traffic to extend Melbourne's final-term lead

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Gold-class Goldrick wields moment of magic

    Sinead Goldrick wears the contact and breaks loose to thread a wonderful major

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Dees pressure cooker brings Bannan beauty

    Alyssa Bannan snaps the opening major after Sinead Goldrick's terrific tackle

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
6 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
3 Jessica Allan (ADEL)
3 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
3 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
1 Sarah Goodwin (ADEL)

  • 10:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 07:13

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Good as Gould: Crow's swift double

    Caitlin Gould snaffles both her chances in front of the sticks in quick succession

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brazendale blazes away with timely major

    Madison Brazendale splits the middle with a flying shot on the run to kickstart the Giants at home

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Quick-thinking Thompson conjures eye-catching opener

    Stevie-Lee Thompson dribbles home an exciting opening goal to draw first blood

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

71 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
62 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
59 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
53 Ally Anderson (BL)
49 Monique Conti (RICH)
47 Eliza West (HAW)
43 Ella Roberts (WCE)
40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
35 Mim Strom (FRE)
34 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
34 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
31 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
30 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
28 Sophie Conway (BL)
28 Kate Hore (MELB)
28 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
27 Emily Bates (HAW)
27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)