ADELAIDE star Ebony Marinoff has charged into the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after two stellar performances in week seven.
Marinoff collected 19 votes across two matches to not only claim the lead, but open up a nine-vote gap at the top.
The prolific midfielder got nine votes in the Crows' surprise loss to Melbourne and 10 in their win over Greater Western Sydney.
North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner earned nine votes each in the thrashing of Sydney.
Riddell is second overall on 62 votes, while Garner is third on 59.
Jaimee Lambert, Georgia Nanscawen, Emily Bates, Aishling Moloney, Isabel Dawes and Keeley Sherar joined Marinoff with 10-vote games in week seven.
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney
10 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
5 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
5 Alyce Parker (GWS)
5 Tyanna Smith (STK)
5 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
Adelaide v Melbourne
9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
9 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)
6 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
2 Jessica Allan (ADEL)
2 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)
1 Georgia Campbell (MELB)
1 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
Port Adelaide v Collingwood
9 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
7 Matilda Scholz (PORT)
7 Mikala Cann (COLL)
3 Shineah Goody (PORT)
2 Maria Moloney (PORT)
1 Ella Boag (PORT)
1 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon
10 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
7 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
7 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
2 Elisabeth Georgostathis (WB)
2 Deanna Berry (WB)
1 Sophie Alexander (ESS)
1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
Hawthorn v West Coast
10 Emily Bates (HAW)
7 Eliza West (HAW)
6 Aine McDonagh (HAW)
5 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
2 Jenna Richardson (HAW)
Richmond v Geelong
10 Aishling Moloney (GEEL)
6 Monique Conti (RICH)
6 Emelia Yassir (RICH)
4 Poppy Kelly (RICH)
3 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
1 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
Brisbane v Gold Coast
10 Isabel Dawes (BL)
8 Ally Anderson (BL)
3 Niamh McLaughlin (GCFC)
3 Jennifer Dunne (BL)
2 Meara Girvan (GCFC)
2 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)
1 Elise Barwick (GCFC)
1 Sophie Conway (BL)
Fremantle v Carlton
10 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
5 Gabby Newton (FRE)
4 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
4 Mim Strom (FRE)
3 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)
2 Harriet Cordner (CARL)
1 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)
1 Keeley Skepper (CARL)
North Melbourne v Sydney
9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
6 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
2 Mia King (NMFC)
1 Bella Eddey (NMFC)
St Kilda v Melbourne
8 Kate Hore (MELB)
8 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
6 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
4 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
3 Serene Watson (STK)
1 Ash Richards (STK)
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide
10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
6 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
3 Jessica Allan (ADEL)
3 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
3 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
1 Sarah Goodwin (ADEL)
LEADERBOARD
71 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
62 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
59 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
53 Ally Anderson (BL)
49 Monique Conti (RICH)
47 Eliza West (HAW)
43 Ella Roberts (WCE)
40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
35 Mim Strom (FRE)
34 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
34 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
31 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
30 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
28 Sophie Conway (BL)
28 Kate Hore (MELB)
28 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
27 Emily Bates (HAW)
27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)