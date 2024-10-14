The coaches' votes are in for week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW competition

Ebony Marinoff runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Ebony Marinoff has charged into the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after two stellar performances in week seven.

Marinoff collected 19 votes across two matches to not only claim the lead, but open up a nine-vote gap at the top.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

The prolific midfielder got nine votes in the Crows' surprise loss to Melbourne and 10 in their win over Greater Western Sydney.

North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner earned nine votes each in the thrashing of Sydney.

Riddell is second overall on 62 votes, while Garner is third on 59.

Jaimee Lambert, Georgia Nanscawen, Emily Bates, Aishling Moloney, Isabel Dawes and Keeley Sherar joined Marinoff with 10-vote games in week seven.

Emily Bates celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

5 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

5 Alyce Parker (GWS)

5 Tyanna Smith (STK)

5 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:22 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:37 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

04:37 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

05:12 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS The Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:33 Gun Saint faces nervous wait after tough tackle Jaimee Lambert is penalised for this tackle on Alyce Parker in the centre

00:42 Giants come out hot as Eva hits the spot Alicia Eva nails a superb snap in traffic to lead her side's second-half response

00:51 Towering Wardlaw doubles up with perfect plucks Jesse Wardlaw threads two first-half majors after a pair of strong grabs

00:42 Incredible Smith runs and guns to electric GOTY contender Tyanna Smith propels from the centre to thread an amazing running finish on the angle

Adelaide v Melbourne

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

9 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)

6 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

2 Jessica Allan (ADEL)

2 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)

1 Georgia Campbell (MELB)

1 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:52 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Crows and Demons clash in week Seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:55 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

04:45 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne The Crows and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:48 AFLW last two mins: Desperate Dees cling on against Crows The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Melbourne in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Newman nails it as Crows hit back Madison Newman sums it up perfectly from the set shot for a much-needed Adelaide major

00:32 Dees continue early domination with Bannan brilliance Alyssa Bannan strikes it pure as Melbourne races out of the blocks

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

9 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

7 Matilda Scholz (PORT)

7 Mikala Cann (COLL)

3 Shineah Goody (PORT)

2 Maria Moloney (PORT)

1 Ella Boag (PORT)

1 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:47 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Collingwood

04:18 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week seven’s match against Port Adelaide

10:18 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:59 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Collingwood The Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:50 Flyin' Matilda plucks incredible MOTY contender Matilda Scholz flies high in this Mark of the Year contender and seals the deal with a handy goal

00:36 Houghton snaps pearler from impossible angle Gemma Houghton somehow lands this snap from the boundary after taking the footy straight out of the ruck

00:39 Young Pie pops through first AFLW goal Georgia Clark notches her maiden major in the big league and celebrates with her teammates

00:37 Power play through the centre secures Port's first Gemma Houghton tears open the game with a great pickup and spin to set up an easy goal for Caitlin Wendland

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

7 Georgia Clarke (ESS)

7 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

2 Elisabeth Georgostathis (WB)

2 Deanna Berry (WB)

1 Sophie Alexander (ESS)

1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:00 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

03:42 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week seven’s match against Essendon

00:47 Bess comes out best with sweet first in new colours The Bombers add more icing to the cake as Bess Keaney finishes in style to land her first for the club

00:41 Walker walks towards goal to deliver dagger Brooke Walker is the beneficiary of a 50m penalty and converts from the goalsquare to all but seal victory

04:21 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

10:18 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:39 Wales prevails with much-anticipated first Steph Wales finally breaks the deadlock after receiving an off-the-ball free kick

Hawthorn v West Coast

10 Emily Bates (HAW)

7 Eliza West (HAW)

6 Aine McDonagh (HAW)

5 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

2 Jenna Richardson (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:56 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week seven’s match against West Coast

10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v West Coast Extended highlights of the Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:04 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Hawthorn

04:17 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast The Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:39 Eagle down after fiery exchange Kellie Gibson appears to be injured after copping a blow to the chest from Ainslie Kemp

00:34 Stephenson snares snapping left-foot beauty Louise Stephenson takes advantage of the wind and nails a long goal across her body

00:34 Gibson's reply a great delight Kellie Gibson matches the Hawks' opener with her own fantastic dribble goal

00:38 Gilroy delivers marvellous opening goal Aileen Gilroy dribbles a magnificent goal with help from a fortunate bounce

Richmond v Geelong

10 Aishling Moloney (GEEL)

6 Monique Conti (RICH)

6 Emelia Yassir (RICH)

4 Poppy Kelly (RICH)

3 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

1 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:33 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week seven’s match against Richmond

04:12 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week seven’s match against Geelong

10:40 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Geelong Extended highlights of the Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:51 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Geelong The Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:59 AFLW last two mins: Brennan delivers to get Tigers over the line The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Geelong in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:33 Sharpshooting Sheerin hits it sweet from the tight angle Eilish Sheerin gives Richmond the lead with a brilliant finish on the run

00:41 No love lost as tempers flare in major scuffle Players from Geelong and Richmond don't take a backwards step in this melee to end the third term

00:38 Bruising head clash sees Kearns taken off Rachel Kearns has been taken off for assessment following this incident in the second term

00:42 Magic Moloney makes it work from the pocket Aishling Moloney shows plenty of skill converting from the tight angle

00:45 Conti all class with cool clunk and finish Monique Conti continues to deliver for Richmond with an intercept grab and delightful finish from distance

00:39 Courageous Yassir grab sees Tigers hit back Emelia Yassir shows plenty of bravery with a brilliant mark before kicking truly

Brisbane v Gold Coast

10 Isabel Dawes (BL)

8 Ally Anderson (BL)

3 Niamh McLaughlin (GCFC)

3 Jennifer Dunne (BL)

2 Meara Girvan (GCFC)

2 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)

1 Elise Barwick (GCFC)

1 Sophie Conway (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:33 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Brisbane

06:27 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week seven’s match against Gold Coast

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:21 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:47 Dakota dagger: Davidson delivers final blow Brisbane looks home after star forward Dakota Davidson takes a strong mark and finishes truly

00:43 Bustling Bohanna breathes life into Suns Tara Bohanna reels in a super clunk and converts truly to inch her side one step closer to the Lions

00:47 Super Smith snares sweet early double Taylor Smith continues her fantastic form with two goals in the first term

00:47 Oliver marks first AFLW goal with another right after Taya Oliver gets Gold Coast off to a flyer with a maiden major in the big league followed by another clever finish moments later

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

5 Gabby Newton (FRE)

4 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

4 Mim Strom (FRE)

3 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)

2 Harriet Cordner (CARL)

1 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)

1 Keeley Skepper (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:02 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week seven’s match against Fremantle

03:28 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week seven’s match against Carlton

10:24 AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:58 AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton The Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:55 AFLW last two mins: Blues surge at the death to deny Dockers The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Carlton in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:46 Moody swings: Big Blue twists and finds gold Bre Moody ignites Carlton in the final term with a terrific effort while being swung in a tackle

00:46 Goss goes down with nasty ankle roll Lily Goss is carried off the field after hurting her ankle lunging for a tackle

00:42 Thrills and Brazill: Docker's devastating strike Ash Brazill conjures a sensational finish near the boundary from some distance

00:29 Plenty of pepper in this Skepper snap Keeley Skepper stuns the Dockers with a quality effort on her lethal left

00:42 Electric Ebony dominates with powerful pair Ebony Antonio catches fire early to notch the game’s first two goals

North Melbourne v Sydney

9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

6 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)

3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

2 Mia King (NMFC)

1 Bella Eddey (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:17 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Sydney

01:58 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week seven’s match against Nth Melbourne

10:30 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Sydney Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:53 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney The Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Mighty Martin sweeps them away in elite double play Niamh Martin finds a burst of speed to drill a beauty before threading an impressive finish on her non-preferred

00:38 Sore Swan's day done after gutsy contest Julie O'Sullivan is ruled out of the match after sustaining a suspected elbow injury

00:42 Ice-cool Jas fires another as Roos break away Jas Garner threads a beautiful running finish to extend her side's margin

00:37 Swans show early fight after Lexi's second bite Lexi Hamilton follows up from the ruck contest to thread a superb finish in traffic

00:50 Roos stars set the tone with cracking curlers Jas Garner snaps with class before Alice O'Loughlin bends through a slick team major

St Kilda v Melbourne

8 Kate Hore (MELB)

8 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

6 Eliza McNamara (MELB)

4 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

3 Serene Watson (STK)

1 Ash Richards (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:41 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

06:06 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

05:03 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne The Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:36 Dangerous Zanker comes up big with clutch turner Eden Zanker bends through a cracking finish in traffic to extend Melbourne's final-term lead

00:33 Gold-class Goldrick wields moment of magic Sinead Goldrick wears the contact and breaks loose to thread a wonderful major

00:32 Dees pressure cooker brings Bannan beauty Alyssa Bannan snaps the opening major after Sinead Goldrick's terrific tackle

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

6 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)

3 Jessica Allan (ADEL)

3 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

3 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

1 Sarah Goodwin (ADEL)

Previous Next 10:17 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:18 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

07:13 AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

05:58 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide The Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:54 Good as Gould: Crow's swift double Caitlin Gould snaffles both her chances in front of the sticks in quick succession

00:38 Brazendale blazes away with timely major Madison Brazendale splits the middle with a flying shot on the run to kickstart the Giants at home

00:36 Quick-thinking Thompson conjures eye-catching opener Stevie-Lee Thompson dribbles home an exciting opening goal to draw first blood

LEADERBOARD

71 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

62 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

59 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

53 Ally Anderson (BL)

49 Monique Conti (RICH)

47 Eliza West (HAW)

43 Ella Roberts (WCE)

40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

35 Mim Strom (FRE)

34 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

34 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

31 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

30 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

28 Sophie Conway (BL)

28 Kate Hore (MELB)

28 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

27 Emily Bates (HAW)

27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)