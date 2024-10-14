There was plenty of action in AFLW week seven - here are all the highlights, just in case you missed it

In Case You Missed It, Week Seven: Paxy Paxman, Matilda Scholz, and Kate Dempsey. Picture: AFL Media

A PORT young gun took one of the best marks in AFLW history, Carlton pulled off a heist and Melbourne reignited its finals hopes in a bumper week of footy.

With 11 matches of footy played across six days during week seven, you'd be forgiven for missing a few key moments.

AFL.com.au has got you covered with our comprehensive wrap of all the week seven action.

St Kilda def. Greater Western Sydney by 34 points at Kinetic Stadium on Tuesday

ST KILDA was back on the winners list for the first time in four games with an emphatic 34-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Tuesday night at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston.

The damage was done by the Saints in the first half, before running out 7.7 (49) to 2.3 (15) winners in the opening game of the AFLW's Pride Round.

Adelaide def. by Melbourne by two points at Norwood Oval on Wednesday

MELBOURNE has pulled off one of the upsets of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, holding on in a Wednesday night scrap to defeat Adelaide by two points at Norwood Oval.

With Pride flags painted onto their cheeks, the 13th-placed Demons came out of the blocks firing, kicking what would be their only two goals of the game in the first quarter, then holding on as the Crows worked into the game to prevail 2.4 (16) to 1.8 (14).

Port Adelaide def. Collingwood by eight points at Alberton Oval on Thursday

PORT Adelaide has boosted its finals chances, recording an eight-point win over Collingwood on Thursday night for its third consecutive victory.

A dominant third quarter at Alberton Oval set up the Power's 4.9 (33) to 3.7 (25) victory as they improved to 4-4 and jumped into the top eight.

Western Bulldogs def. by Essendon by 23 points at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday

ESSENDON won't be watching a replay any time soon, but the Bombers did enough to defeat the Western Bulldogs by 23 points and remain well and truly in the finals race.

With both teams coming to the end of their condensed period of football, exhaustion was evident, and the game devolved into a kick-to-kick slog, finishing with a 3.8 (26) to 0.3 (3) scoreline.

Hawthorn def. West Coast by 66 points at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday

HAWTHORN has strengthened its claims on a top-four spot with a 66-point win over West Coast on Saturday afternoon.

In the Frankston sun, Hawthorn was simply dominant in the 11.8 (74) to 1.2 (8) victory, using its knowledge of Kinetic Stadium to full advantage.

Richmond def. Geelong by seven points at the Swinburne Centre on Saturday

RICHMOND has kept its place in the top four with a thrilling seven-point win against Geelong in windy but sunny conditions at a sold-out Swinburne Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the fact that these sides sit at opposite ends of the ladder, it was an action-packed contest before Richmond came away with the four points from the 6.10 (46) to 5.9 (39) victory.

Brisbane def. Gold Coast by 16 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday

BRISBANE has held off a feisty Gold Coast to win Saturday's QClash by 16 points at a wet Brighton Homes Arena to remain in the top four.

From the outset the Suns were aggressive and challenged their more accomplished opponents with great pressure and swift ball movement, but the hosts hung on to win 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28).

Fremantle def. by Carlton by four points at Fremantle Oval on Saturday

CARLTON has risen to secure a thrilling four-point win against Fremantle on the road, with Keeley Sherar snapping the match-winning goal in the final minute at Fremantle Oval.

Trailing by 10 points at the last change, the Blues kicked the only two goals of the final term, with Sherar winning a critical contest inside 50 and converting to keep the team's finals hopes alive with the 5.4 (34) to 4.6 (30) win.

North Melbourne def. Sydney by 60 points at North Hobart Oval on Sunday

JASMINE Garner has produced yet another masterclass to lead North Melbourne to a crushing 60-point win over Sydney, but the triumph could come at a big cost.

The Swans went toe-to-toe with flag favourites North Melbourne early in Sunday's match at North Hobart Oval, with the scores locked at 18-18 late in the first quarter.

St Kilda def. by Melbourne by 14 points at RSEA Park on Sunday

MELBOURNE has made it three wins in a row with a gutsy 14-point win over St Kilda in a tightly fought contest at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon.

The win keeps the Demons’ season alive as their long injury list begins to improve at the right time of the season, with gutsy inside mid Liv Purcell, forward Eden Zanker and veteran Paxy Paxman returning to the side for their week seven win against the Saints.

Greater Western Sydney def. by Adelaide by 64 points at Henson Park on Sunday

ADELAIDE has shaken off a shock midweek defeat and surged back into the top four with a 12-goal onslaught in a thumping 64-point victory over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park.

The Crows' grip on a double chance had been loosened with two defeats in three matches, but the visitors outclassed the Giants from the early exchanges to get their campaign back on track with a 14.8 (92) to 4.4 (28) triumph on Sunday afternoon.

