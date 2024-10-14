In Case You Missed It, Week Seven: Paxy Paxman, Matilda Scholz, and Kate Dempsey. Picture: AFL Media

A PORT young gun took one of the best marks in AFLW history, Carlton pulled off a heist and Melbourne reignited its finals hopes in a bumper week of footy.

With 11 matches of footy played across six days during week seven, you'd be forgiven for missing a few key moments. 

AFL.com.au has got you covered with our comprehensive wrap of all the week seven action.

St Kilda def. Greater Western Sydney by 34 points at Kinetic Stadium on Tuesday

ST KILDA was back on the winners list for the first time in four games with an emphatic 34-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Tuesday night at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston.

The damage was done by the Saints in the first half, before running out 7.7 (49) to 2.3 (15) winners in the opening game of the AFLW's Pride Round.

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:22

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Gun Saint faces nervous wait after tough tackle

    Jaimee Lambert is penalised for this tackle on Alyce Parker in the centre

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Giants come out hot as Eva hits the spot

    Alicia Eva nails a superb snap in traffic to lead her side's second-half response

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Towering Wardlaw doubles up with perfect plucks

    Jesse Wardlaw threads two first-half majors after a pair of strong grabs

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Incredible Smith runs and guns to electric GOTY contender

    Tyanna Smith propels from the centre to thread an amazing running finish on the angle

    AFLW

Adelaide def. by Melbourne by two points at Norwood Oval on Wednesday

MELBOURNE has pulled off one of the upsets of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, holding on in a Wednesday night scrap to defeat Adelaide by two points at Norwood Oval.

With Pride flags painted onto their cheeks, the 13th-placed Demons came out of the blocks firing, kicking what would be their only two goals of the game in the first quarter, then holding on as the Crows worked into the game to prevail 2.4 (16) to 1.8 (14).

CROWS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:52

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:08

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Demons clash in week Seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:45

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    AFLW last two mins: Desperate Dees cling on against Crows

    The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Melbourne in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Newman nails it as Crows hit back

    Madison Newman sums it up perfectly from the set shot for a much-needed Adelaide major

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Dees continue early domination with Bannan brilliance

    Alyssa Bannan strikes it pure as Melbourne races out of the blocks

    AFLW

Port Adelaide def. Collingwood by eight points at Alberton Oval on Thursday

PORT Adelaide has boosted its finals chances, recording an eight-point win over Collingwood on Thursday night for its third consecutive victory.

A dominant third quarter at Alberton Oval set up the Power's 4.9 (33) to 3.7 (25) victory as they improved to 4-4 and jumped into the top eight.

POWER v MAGPIES Full match details and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week seven’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Power and Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Flyin' Matilda plucks incredible MOTY contender

    Matilda Scholz flies high in this Mark of the Year contender and seals the deal with a handy goal

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Houghton snaps pearler from impossible angle

    Gemma Houghton somehow lands this snap from the boundary after taking the footy straight out of the ruck

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Young Pie pops through first AFLW goal

    Georgia Clark notches her maiden major in the big league and celebrates with her teammates

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Power play through the centre secures Port's first

    Gemma Houghton tears open the game with a great pickup and spin to set up an easy goal for Caitlin Wendland

    AFLW

Western Bulldogs def. by Essendon by 23 points at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday

ESSENDON won't be watching a replay any time soon, but the Bombers did enough to defeat the Western Bulldogs by 23 points and remain well and truly in the finals race.

With both teams coming to the end of their condensed period of football, exhaustion was evident, and the game devolved into a kick-to-kick slog, finishing with a 3.8 (26) to 0.3 (3) scoreline.

BULLDOGS v BOMBERS Full match details and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:00

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week seven’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Bess comes out best with sweet first in new colours

    The Bombers add more icing to the cake as Bess Keaney finishes in style to land her first for the club

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Walker walks towards goal to deliver dagger

    Brooke Walker is the beneficiary of a 50m penalty and converts from the goalsquare to all but seal victory

    AFLW
  • 04:21

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Wales prevails with much-anticipated first

    Steph Wales finally breaks the deadlock after receiving an off-the-ball free kick

    AFLW

Hawthorn def. West Coast by 66 points at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday

HAWTHORN has strengthened its claims on a top-four spot with a 66-point win over West Coast on Saturday afternoon.

In the Frankston sun, Hawthorn was simply dominant in the 11.8 (74) to 1.2 (8) victory, using its knowledge of Kinetic Stadium to full advantage.

HAWKS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week seven’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:04

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Eagle down after fiery exchange

    Kellie Gibson appears to be injured after copping a blow to the chest from Ainslie Kemp

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Stephenson snares snapping left-foot beauty

    Louise Stephenson takes advantage of the wind and nails a long goal across her body

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Gibson's reply a great delight

    Kellie Gibson matches the Hawks' opener with her own fantastic dribble goal

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Gilroy delivers marvellous opening goal

    Aileen Gilroy dribbles a magnificent goal with help from a fortunate bounce

    AFLW

Richmond def. Geelong by seven points at the Swinburne Centre on Saturday

RICHMOND has kept its place in the top four with a thrilling seven-point win against Geelong in windy but sunny conditions at a sold-out Swinburne Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the fact that these sides sit at opposite ends of the ladder, it was an action-packed contest before Richmond came away with the four points from the 6.10 (46) to 5.9 (39) victory.

TIGERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week seven’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week seven’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 10:40

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:59

    AFLW last two mins: Brennan delivers to get Tigers over the line

    The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Geelong in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Sharpshooting Sheerin hits it sweet from the tight angle

    Eilish Sheerin gives Richmond the lead with a brilliant finish on the run

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    No love lost as tempers flare in major scuffle

    Players from Geelong and Richmond don't take a backwards step in this melee to end the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Bruising head clash sees Kearns taken off

    Rachel Kearns has been taken off for assessment following this incident in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Magic Moloney makes it work from the pocket

    Aishling Moloney shows plenty of skill converting from the tight angle

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Conti all class with cool clunk and finish

    Monique Conti continues to deliver for Richmond with an intercept grab and delightful finish from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Courageous Yassir grab sees Tigers hit back

    Emelia Yassir shows plenty of bravery with a brilliant mark before kicking truly

    AFLW

Brisbane def. Gold Coast by 16 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday

BRISBANE has held off a feisty Gold Coast to win Saturday's QClash by 16 points at a wet Brighton Homes Arena to remain in the top four.

From the outset the Suns were aggressive and challenged their more accomplished opponents with great pressure and swift ball movement, but the hosts hung on to win 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28).

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 06:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week seven’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Dakota dagger: Davidson delivers final blow

    Brisbane looks home after star forward Dakota Davidson takes a strong mark and finishes truly

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Bustling Bohanna breathes life into Suns

    Tara Bohanna reels in a super clunk and converts truly to inch her side one step closer to the Lions

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Super Smith snares sweet early double

    Taylor Smith continues her fantastic form with two goals in the first term

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Oliver marks first AFLW goal with another right after

    Taya Oliver gets Gold Coast off to a flyer with a maiden major in the big league followed by another clever finish moments later

    AFLW

Fremantle def. by Carlton by four points at Fremantle Oval on Saturday

CARLTON has risen to secure a thrilling four-point win against Fremantle on the road, with Keeley Sherar snapping the match-winning goal in the final minute at Fremantle Oval.

Trailing by 10 points at the last change, the Blues kicked the only two goals of the final term, with Sherar winning a critical contest inside 50 and converting to keep the team's finals hopes alive with the 5.4 (34) to 4.6 (30) win.

DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week seven’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week seven’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 10:24

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW last two mins: Blues surge at the death to deny Dockers

    The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Carlton in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Moody swings: Big Blue twists and finds gold

    Bre Moody ignites Carlton in the final term with a terrific effort while being swung in a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Goss goes down with nasty ankle roll

    Lily Goss is carried off the field after hurting her ankle lunging for a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Thrills and Brazill: Docker's devastating strike

    Ash Brazill conjures a sensational finish near the boundary from some distance

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Plenty of pepper in this Skepper snap

    Keeley Skepper stuns the Dockers with a quality effort on her lethal left

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Electric Ebony dominates with powerful pair

    Ebony Antonio catches fire early to notch the game’s first two goals

    AFLW

North Melbourne def. Sydney by 60 points at North Hobart Oval on Sunday

JASMINE Garner has produced yet another masterclass to lead North Melbourne to a crushing 60-point win over Sydney, but the triumph could come at a big cost.

The Swans went toe-to-toe with flag favourites North Melbourne early in Sunday's match at North Hobart Oval, with the scores locked at 18-18 late in the first quarter.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 04:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week seven’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 10:30

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Mighty Martin sweeps them away in elite double play

    Niamh Martin finds a burst of speed to drill a beauty before threading an impressive finish on her non-preferred

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Sore Swan's day done after gutsy contest

    Julie O'Sullivan is ruled out of the match after sustaining a suspected elbow injury

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Ice-cool Jas fires another as Roos break away

    Jas Garner threads a beautiful running finish to extend her side's margin

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Swans show early fight after Lexi's second bite

    Lexi Hamilton follows up from the ruck contest to thread a superb finish in traffic

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Roos stars set the tone with cracking curlers

    Jas Garner snaps with class before Alice O'Loughlin bends through a slick team major

    AFLW

St Kilda def. by Melbourne by 14 points at RSEA Park on Sunday

MELBOURNE has made it three wins in a row with a gutsy 14-point win over St Kilda in a tightly fought contest at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon.

The win keeps the Demons’ season alive as their long injury list begins to improve at the right time of the season, with gutsy inside mid Liv Purcell, forward Eden Zanker and veteran Paxy Paxman returning to the side for their week seven win against the Saints.

SAINTS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 07:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 06:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Dangerous Zanker comes up big with clutch turner

    Eden Zanker bends through a cracking finish in traffic to extend Melbourne's final-term lead

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Gold-class Goldrick wields moment of magic

    Sinead Goldrick wears the contact and breaks loose to thread a wonderful major

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Dees pressure cooker brings Bannan beauty

    Alyssa Bannan snaps the opening major after Sinead Goldrick's terrific tackle

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney def. by Adelaide by 64 points at Henson Park on Sunday

ADELAIDE has shaken off a shock midweek defeat and surged back into the top four with a 12-goal onslaught in a thumping 64-point victory over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park.

The Crows' grip on a double chance had been loosened with two defeats in three matches, but the visitors outclassed the Giants from the early exchanges to get their campaign back on track with a 14.8 (92) to 4.4 (28) triumph on Sunday afternoon.

GIANTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

  • 10:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 07:13

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Good as Gould: Crow's swift double

    Caitlin Gould snaffles both her chances in front of the sticks in quick succession

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brazendale blazes away with timely major

    Madison Brazendale splits the middle with a flying shot on the run to kickstart the Giants at home

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Quick-thinking Thompson conjures eye-catching opener

    Stevie-Lee Thompson dribbles home an exciting opening goal to draw first blood

    AFLW