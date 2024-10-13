Tahlia Randall celebrates a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has produced yet another masterclass to lead North Melbourne to a crushing 60-point win over Sydney, but the triumph could come at a big cost.

The Swans went toe-to-toe with flag favourites North Melbourne early in Sunday's match at North Hobart Oval, with the scores locked at 18-18 late in the first quarter.

But North Melbourne kicked the next 11 goals to secure the 14.3 (87) to 4.3 (27) win, with the ladder-leading Kangaroos (seven victories, one draw) half a win ahead of Hawthorn and Brisbane.

Garner, a six-time All-Australian and one of the biggest stars in the competition, finished with 25 disposals, seven clearances, nine tackles, 438m gained and three goals in a best-afield display.

Fellow Roos midfielder Ash Riddell (30 disposals, six clearances) was also influential, while Alice O'Loughlin kicked three goals.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

But there was late concern after Irish star Erika O'Shea injured her right ankle while being tackled by two Sydney opponents.

O'Shea was in distress immediately after the tackle and was carried off the ground. She will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage.

She was placed in a moon boot before the match had even finished.

Sydney lost defender Julie O'Sullivan to a game-ending right elbow injury late in the first term.

The Swans (2-6) have been hit hard this season by injuries to key players, with All-Australians Chloe Molloy (ACL), Ally Morphett (foot) and Laura Gardiner (hand) among the stars missing for Sunday's match.

Sofia Hurley stood tall for the Swans with 23 disposals, 15 tackles, five clearances and 546m gained.

Remarkably, Sydney won the inside-50 count 32-31 despite losing by 10 goals.

The opening quarter was free-flowing football at its most beautiful as both sides went on the attack.

The Kangaroos had conceded a total of just four goals across their past four games, and an average of just 18 points per game across the season.

But Sydney had three goals on the board inside the first 15 minutes, with Montana Ham kicking the Swans' first before Alexia Hamilton added a double.

00:37

Swans show early fight after Lexi's second bite

Lexi Hamilton follows up from the ruck contest to thread a superb finish in traffic

The goal-for-goal contest was broken open when the Kangaroos struck through Bella Eddey and Tahlia Randall in the final 90 seconds of the opening term, giving North Melbourne a 5.0 (30) to 3.0 (18) lead at the break.

Garner kicked one goal and set up another in the first term, and her dominance continued in the second as North Melbourne's lead edged out to 20 points by the long break.

The third quarter broke the spirits of Sydney, who conceded four unanswered goals as North Melbourne's ability to move the ball quickly proved critical.

It was more of the same in the last term, with Sydney's sole joy coming when Cynthia Hamilton kicked a goal with less than two minutes remaining, ending North Melbourne's 11-goal streak.

NORTH MELBOURNE   5.0  6.2  10.2  14.3 (87)
SYDNEY                        3.0   3.0  3.3    4.5 (27)

GOALS
North Melbourne: Garner 3, O'Loughlin 3, Randall 2, Martin 2, Shierlaw, Eddey, E.King, Wall
Sydney: A.Hamilton 2, C.Hamilton, Ham

BEST
North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, M.King, O'Loughlin
Sydney: Hurley, Bullas, Tarrant, C.Hamilton

INJURIES
North Melbourne: O'Shea (ankle)
Sydney: Julie O'Sullivan (elbow)

Crowd: TBC at North Hobart Oval