All the action from Sunday's week seven AFLW matches

NORTH Melbourne will be out to continue its AFLW dominance when it meets Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

The Kangaroos are yet to taste defeat so far in 2024, while the Swans are enduring a tough season after last year's success.

Both sides will be boosted by the return of key players, with Roos spearhead Kate Shierlaw and Swans gun Montana Ham overcoming injuries in time for the clash.

After holding on on Wednesday night for an upset victory over Adelaide, Melbourne will be looking for another win when it meets St Kilda at RSEA Park.

The Saints will be in high spirits after Tuesday's win over Greater Western Sydney, and will be bolstered by the return of important midfielder Liv Vesely.

The Dees will welcome back key trio Eden Zanker, Paxy Paxman and Liv Purcell from injury.

Greater Western Sydney hosts Adelaide in the last of Sunday's matches, and the Crows will be out with a point to prove after Wednesday's loss.

The Giants also will be smarting after their defeat on Tuesday, and will welcome back tall duo Izzy Huntington and Tarni Evans.

The Crows have made three changes, recalling Brooke Tonon, Teah Charlton and Hannah Munyard.