Carlton keeps Fremantle goalless in the final term as it surges home to record a four-point victory

Keeley Sherar celebrates after kicking the match winning goal during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Fremantle Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has risen to secure a thrilling four-point win against Fremantle on the road, with Keeley Sherar snapping the match-winning goal in the final minute at Fremantle Oval.

Trailing by 10 points at the last change, the Blues kicked the only two goals of the final term, with Sherar winning a critical contest inside 50 and converting to keep the team's finals hopes alive with the 5.4 (34) to 4.6 (30) win.

The result was a blow to the Dockers' top-four hopes, with the team losing its third match at home this season to slip to 5-3 after looking in control at three-quarter time but failing to score in the final term.

It was a win full of merit for the Blues, who rolled the dice in the final term and dominated forward entries 13-3 before breaking through with goals to Breann Moody and Sherar.

The win will come at a cost, however, with midfielder Lily Goss sent to hospital before the match was finished to have an ankle injury assessed.

Madeleine Guerin was outstanding for the winners, finishing with 24 disposals and six clearances, with Keeley Skepper kicking two critical goals and Sherar (17, 11 tackles) standing up all day.

Ebony Antonio got Fremantle off to a quick start in the opening 10 minutes, using her strength inside 50 to create space and kick back-to-back goals, giving the Dockers an early edge after dominating field position.

Not willing to let the match continue along, however, the Blues responded with a dominant patch of their own, which was kickstarted by a 50m penalty that gifted Lila Keck the visitors' first goal.

Midfielder Skepper then ignited her team with back-to-back goals, including a brilliant snap from a front and centre crumb that gave the Blues a five-point lead into the first change.

The Blues continued their momentum in general play in the second term, but it became a low-scoring armwrestle as the Dockers' defenders – led by Emma O'Driscoll – stood up under pressure.

Both teams went goalless for the quarter, with the Blues playing some of the most impressive football of their season but unable to convert it onto the scoreboard.

Tunisha Kikoak led strongly after half time to get the Dockers on the scoreboard for the first time since the opening quarter before Ash Brazill drifted forward to kick a terrific goal on her left from long range.

The Dockers were in a strong position at the last change, leading by 10 points and with their intercept defenders controlling play, but they were swept aside by some attacking moves from the Blues' coaches box and left to rue a third home loss this season.

Brazill's show stopper

The Dockers were on a roll when Gabbie Newton fed the ball out to Ash Brazill early in the third quarter, with the All-Australian on the move and streaming inside 50. A defender with five goals to her name from 39 games, Brazill looked a natural forward as she veered towards the boundary on her left and casually kicked a 40m goal in front of the Freo faithful in the play of the day. It marked the ex-Collingwood defender's first goal as a Docker, with the former netballer proving to be an influential addition in 2024.

A blueprint for the Blues

Using a second quarter in which you kick one behind as a blueprint might sound like a recipe for defeat, but there was so much about the way the Blues played in that term that they would have loved. They pinned the ball in their forward 50 and laid 23 of their 25 tackles in the front half, applying terrific pressure and setting up a defensive wall behind the ball. Their controlled ball movement took the Dockers' game away from them and could have led to a significant lead if finished off inside 50.



Next up

Fremantle has seven days to prepare for next Saturday night's Western Derby at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Leederville, with West Coast sure to be desperate to atone for its 66-point loss to Hawthorn in week seven. The Blues return to Ikon Park next Thursday night to host the Western Bulldogs under lights.

FREMANTLE 2.2 2.2 4.6 4.6 (30)

CARLTON 3.1 3.2 3.2 5.4 (34)

GOALS

Fremantle: Antonio 2, Brazill, Kikoak

Carlton: Skepper 2, Keck, Moody, Sherar

BEST

Fremantle: Newton, Strom, O'Driscoll, Antonio, Pugh, McCarthy

Carlton: Guerin, Sherar, Skepper, Peterson, McKay

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Carlton: Goss (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Hayley Miller (calf soreness) replaced in the selected side by Mikayla Morrison

Carlton: Nil



Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Oval