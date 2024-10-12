The Lions have survived a tough test to overcome the Suns in the QClash

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has held off a feisty Gold Coast to win Saturday's QClash by 16 points at a wet Brighton Homes Arena to remain in the top four.

From the outset the Suns were aggressive and challenged their more accomplished opponents with great pressure and swift ball movement, but the hosts hung on to win 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28).

Gold Coast got within six points early in the final term before Dakota Davidson iced the game with a late mark and set shot from 20m.

The victory is Brisbane's seventh in succession and leaves Gold Coast winless with three games remaining.

The Lions had to pull out all the stops to win though, unable to crack the resolute Gold Coast defence despite having plenty of first-half opportunities.

Belle Dawes (27 disposals) and Ally Anderson (31) controlled the midfield battle before Charlie Rowbottom – who had 14 of her 21 touches after half-time – lifted to give her team some field position.

Ultimately, three goals to one in the second quarter made the difference for the premiers, who kicked just one goal after the main break as the heavens opened.

Taylor Smith extended her lead as the competition's leading goalkicker with two more, while Sophie Conway and Bre Koenen also excelled.

This was arguably the Suns' best performance of the season, winning the contested ball count and prepared to take the game on and challenge the Lions.

Daisy D'Arcy continued her brilliant season, spending more time in the midfield, while Niamh McLaughlin provided spark from half-back and Katie Lynch played her best game for the club.

Gold Coast fired some opening-quarter warning shots on the back of two brilliant goals by impressive Taya Oliver.

Playing just her third game, Oliver was able to expertly use her body on both occasions and get goal side of her opponent, gathering ground balls and finishing cleverly.

At the other end, Smith was the only Lion that could capitalise on their hefty 16-6 inside 50 advantage, kicking goals following a holding-the-ball decision and then another just prior to quarter-time following a strong mark between two opponents.

The home team stretched its lead to 14 by the main break following goals to Sophie Conway, Courtney Hodder and Eleanor Hartill – the latter in spite of Gold Coast protests the ball had been touched after leaving Hartill's boot.

Brisbane's clearance dominance and ability to transition the ball into space was giving it a territorial advantage, but the Suns' defence was standing up to keep their team in the game.

Oliver's twists and turns

Taya Oliver had shown glimpses of her potential during her first two games, but it all came to the fore with a blistering first quarter. A long Jamie Stanton kick into space saw Oliver win a footrace and then finish from close range, before moments later she did the same again – beating Lily Postlethwaite out the back before a clever dribble kick on the run for her second goal.

Dynamic Dawes continues to climb

Playing her second season in a full-time midfield role, Belle Dawes had another fantastic game, winning the QClash Medal as the best player afield. With her midfield mate Ally Anderson (31) also finding lots of the footy, Dawes was combative (winning a game-high 21 contested possessions) as she was prolific (27 disposals). Another feature of the pocket dynamo's game was her two-way work, winning eight intercept possessions and affecting seven tackles in a great all-round performance.

Up next

The Lions will try to make it eight on the trot next Sunday, and solidify their spot in the top four, when travelling south to play Geelong at GMHBA Stadium (1.05pm AEDT). Gold Coast is running out of chances to grab a win, but next Saturday's trip to play the Swans in Sydney at 3.05pm (AEDT) presents one of those.

BRISBANE 2.2 5.3 5.4 6.8 (44)

GOLD COAST 2.0 3.1 3.3 4.4 (28)

GOALS

Brisbane: Smith 2, Hodder, Hartill, Davidson, Conway

Gold Coast: Oliver 2, Bohanna 2

BEST

Brisbane: Dawes, Anderson, Koenen, Conway, Dunne, Grider

Gold Coast: McLaughlin, D'Arcy, Lynch, Single, Rowbottom, Girvan

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Gold Coast: Clara Fitzpatrick (illness) replaced in selected side by Kiara Bischa

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,142 at Brighton Homes Arena