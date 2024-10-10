PORT Adelaide has boosted its finals chances, recording an eight-point win over Collingwood on Thursday night for its third consecutive victory.
A dominant third quarter at Alberton Oval set up the Power's 4.9 (33) to 3.7 (25) victory as they improved to 4-4 and jumped into the top eight.
POWER v MAGPIES Full match details and stats
The Magpies pushed late but slumped to a 1-7 win-loss record.
Ruck Matilda Scholz (15 disposals, 20 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal) starred, while Abbey Dowrick (20 disposals and nine clearances) also dominated as the Power dominated through the middle, winning clearances 42-13.
Nice work from Port forward Gemma Houghton (seven disposals and a goal) in the middle of the ground set up the game's first goal for Caitlin Wendland.
It took until the second quarter for the Pies to respond with an impressive mark inside 50 by Georgia Clark, who went back and converted her first AFLW goal. She was quickly joined on the scoreboard by Mikala Cann, who starred for the Pies with 21 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal.
In a decisive third quarter for Port, Houghton kicked a NAB AFLW Goal of the Year contender, taking the ball out of the ruck before threading a finish from a tight angle.
Justine Mules-Robinson then snapped truly before Scholz flew high for a Virgin AFLW Mark of the Year contender and converted her shot to help Port pull away.
Late in the final quarter, Alana Porter kicked a goal for the Magpies, but they never got close enough in their comeback bid.
Bri Davey was held to 14 disposals and eight tackles in her 50th game, while Brit Bonnici was quiet with nine touches and 12 tackles.
Port was boosted by the return of tenacious midfielder Kirsty Lamb (nine disposals and five tackles) after she missed the last two matches due to a concussion.
Clearance domination
Port controlled stoppages throughout at Alberton Oval, winning the clearance count by a whopping 42-13. Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick had nine each and four other Port players – Piper Window, Sachi Syme, Ash Saint and Maria Moloney – had three each.
Houghton, Cronin in must-watch battle
Pie Lucy Cronin and Port's Gemma Houghton went head-to-head for much of the night. Houghton was targeted often by her Port teammates and looked dangerous, finishing with seven disposals and a goal. Cronin had 14 touches, five rebound 50s, eight intercept possessions, and 295 metres gained.
Up next
Next Friday, Port will host St Kilda at Alberton Oval at 7.15pm ACDT. On Sunday, Collingwood will face Adelaide at Victoria Park at 5.05pm AEDT.
PORT ADELAIDE 1.5 1.6 4.8 4.9 (33)
COLLINGWOOD 0.3 2.6 2.6 3.7 (25)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Wendland, Scholz, Mules-Robinson, Houghton
Collingwood: Porter, Clark, Cann
BEST
Port Adelaide: Houghton, Scholz, Dowrick, Brooksby
Collingwood: Cann, Bonnici, Allen, Schleicher
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Teakle (knee)
Collingwood: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 2526 at Alberton Oval