Jaimee Lambert tackles Alyce Parker during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA midfielder Jaimee Lambert is free to face Melbourne on Sunday after her one-match ban for rough conduct was overturned at the Tribunal on Thursday.

Lambert challenged her one-match suspension for her rough tackle on Greater Western Sydney's Alyce Parker during Tuesday night's game, which was graded by the Match Review Officer as careless, medium impact, and high contact.

Lambert brought Parker to the ground in a sling tackle during the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, with Parker's head making contact with the ground as a result.

The Saints argued for the charge to be dismissed and were successful at the Tribunal.

"We're very pleased with tonight's result and thank the Tribunal members for their time and expertise," St Kilda executive general manager of AFLW Tessie McManus said.



"Jaimee has been an important player for us this year, so we're pleased to have her available for selection this week."

Lambert was among the Saints' best performers on Tuesday night, amassing 27 disposals, 11 tackles and eight clearances.