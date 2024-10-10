The teams are in for the remainder of week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

(L-R): Liv Purcell, Jess Hosking and Kerryn Peterson. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON skipper Kerryn Peterson and vice-captain Abbie McKay will return from a shoulder and adductor injury respectively for a clash with Fremantle.

But the Blues will be without key back Maddy Hendrie (foot), Yas Duursma (wrist) and Jess Dal Pos (calf), while Taylor Ortlepp will play her first game of the year.

Melbourne has added Liv Purcell to its squad for Sunday, the star midfielder set to play with a protective facial mask after a horror collision injury in a practice match two months ago.

The cavalry has certainly arrived for the Dees, who are also set to regain Paxy Paxman (foot) and Eden Zanker (knee).

Essendon key defender Brooke Brown will play her first match for the season after a lengthy calf injury, with young key forward Emily Gough also returning from her own calf complaint.

Forwards Georgia Gee and Amber Clarke (MCL) will miss through injury.

Opponent Western Bulldogs have swung the changes, losing Lauren Ahrens to a foot injury and dropping Analea McKee, Naomi Ferres and Ellie Gavalas.

Elle Bennetts will return from a minor calf issues, while Brooke Barwick, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Bree McFarlane have been recalled.

Fremantle midfielder Dana East will return from concussion, replacing Mikayla Morrison.

Gabbi Featherston missed the win against Sydney with an Achilles issue, with Kate Surman also returning from concussion – replacing Geelong teammates Shelley Scott(illness) and Kate Kenny (injured) – while opponent Richmond is unchanged, with Maddie Shevlin (ankle) having been a test earlier this week.

Gold Coast has recalled Wallis Randell (hamstring) to replace Jordy Membrey, with Claudia Whitfort not yet ready to return after a concussion. Opponent Brisbane is unchanged.

Hawthorn is set to make three changes, regaining utility Mattea Breed (foot), Lou Stephenson and Bridie Hipwell while Kristy Stratton (ankle), Laura Stone (ankle) and Mack Eardley (concussion) have been sidelined.

Jess Hosking will return after missing three games with a quad injury, while Kellie Gibson will also play after a game off, West Coast opting to drop two rucks in Tess Lyons and Sarah Lakay.

Adelaide's Amy Boyle-Carr is set to be managed, while Sydney will make at least two changes for its game on Sunday, regaining Montana Ham (foot) but losing Laura Gardiner (hand) and Lara Hausegger (omitted).

St Kilda has added three – including star midfielder Liv Vesely – to its Sunday squad, with North Melbourne set to regain Kate Shierlaw from an elbow complaint.

GWS has confirmed Haneen Zreika will miss the Pride Round game for personal reasons, while Izzy Huntington is likely to return after managing a knee issue.

The Giants have also named a top-up player, Caitlin Fletcher, in their extended squad.

Friday, October 11

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Bennetts, B.Barwick, K.Weston-Turner, B.McFarlane

Out: L.Ahrens (foot), A.McKee (omitted), N.Ferres (omitted), E.Gavalas (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: E.Gough, B.Brown

Out: G.Gee (injured), A.Clarke (knee)

Saturday, October 12

Hawthorn v West Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: M.Breed, L.Stephenson, B.Hipwell

Out: K.Stratton (ankle), M.Eardley (concussion), L.Stone (ankle)

WEST COAST

In: J.Hosking, K.Gibson

Out: T.Lyons (omitted), S.Lakay (omitted)

Richmond v Geelong at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm ADST

RICHMOND

In: None

Out: None

GEELONG

In: K.Surman, G.Featherston

Out: S.Scott (illness), K.Kenny (injured)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: None

GOLD COAST

In: W.Randell

Out: J.Membrey (omitted)

Fremantle v Carlton at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: D.East

Out: M.Morrison (omitted)

CARLTON

In: K.Peterson, A.McKay, T.Ortlepp

Out: M.Hendrie (foot), J.Dal Pos (calf), Y.Duursma (wrist)

Sunday, October 13

North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Shierlaw, L.Pullar, B.Bogue

Out: None

SYDNEY

In: M.Ham, H.Bullas, M.Beruldsen, P.Sheppard, E.Vale

Out: L.Gardiner (hand), L.Hausegger (omitted)

St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: H.Stuart, R.Caris, O.Vesely

Out: None

MELBOURNE

In: E.Zanker, O.Purcell, P.Paxman, J.Rigoni, S.Taylor

Out: G.Colvin (injured), S.D'Arcy (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 5.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: I.Huntington, T.Evans, C.Murphy, C.Miller, C.Fletcher

Out: H.Zreika (personal reason), A.Bradfield (injured)

ADELAIDE

In: T.Charlton, B.Tonon, J.Waterhouse, H.Munyard

Out: A.Boyle-Carr (managed)