CARLTON skipper Kerryn Peterson and vice-captain Abbie McKay will return from a shoulder and adductor injury respectively for a clash with Fremantle.
But the Blues will be without key back Maddy Hendrie (foot), Yas Duursma (wrist) and Jess Dal Pos (calf), while Taylor Ortlepp will play her first game of the year.
Melbourne has added Liv Purcell to its squad for Sunday, the star midfielder set to play with a protective facial mask after a horror collision injury in a practice match two months ago.
The cavalry has certainly arrived for the Dees, who are also set to regain Paxy Paxman (foot) and Eden Zanker (knee).
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Essendon key defender Brooke Brown will play her first match for the season after a lengthy calf injury, with young key forward Emily Gough also returning from her own calf complaint.
Forwards Georgia Gee and Amber Clarke (MCL) will miss through injury.
Opponent Western Bulldogs have swung the changes, losing Lauren Ahrens to a foot injury and dropping Analea McKee, Naomi Ferres and Ellie Gavalas.
Elle Bennetts will return from a minor calf issues, while Brooke Barwick, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Bree McFarlane have been recalled.
Fremantle midfielder Dana East will return from concussion, replacing Mikayla Morrison.
Gabbi Featherston missed the win against Sydney with an Achilles issue, with Kate Surman also returning from concussion – replacing Geelong teammates Shelley Scott(illness) and Kate Kenny (injured) – while opponent Richmond is unchanged, with Maddie Shevlin (ankle) having been a test earlier this week.
Gold Coast has recalled Wallis Randell (hamstring) to replace Jordy Membrey, with Claudia Whitfort not yet ready to return after a concussion. Opponent Brisbane is unchanged.
Hawthorn is set to make three changes, regaining utility Mattea Breed (foot), Lou Stephenson and Bridie Hipwell while Kristy Stratton (ankle), Laura Stone (ankle) and Mack Eardley (concussion) have been sidelined.
Jess Hosking will return after missing three games with a quad injury, while Kellie Gibson will also play after a game off, West Coast opting to drop two rucks in Tess Lyons and Sarah Lakay.
Adelaide's Amy Boyle-Carr is set to be managed, while Sydney will make at least two changes for its game on Sunday, regaining Montana Ham (foot) but losing Laura Gardiner (hand) and Lara Hausegger (omitted).
St Kilda has added three – including star midfielder Liv Vesely – to its Sunday squad, with North Melbourne set to regain Kate Shierlaw from an elbow complaint.
GWS has confirmed Haneen Zreika will miss the Pride Round game for personal reasons, while Izzy Huntington is likely to return after managing a knee issue.
The Giants have also named a top-up player, Caitlin Fletcher, in their extended squad.
Friday, October 11
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Bennetts, B.Barwick, K.Weston-Turner, B.McFarlane
Out: L.Ahrens (foot), A.McKee (omitted), N.Ferres (omitted), E.Gavalas (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: E.Gough, B.Brown
Out: G.Gee (injured), A.Clarke (knee)
Saturday, October 12
Hawthorn v West Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: M.Breed, L.Stephenson, B.Hipwell
Out: K.Stratton (ankle), M.Eardley (concussion), L.Stone (ankle)
WEST COAST
In: J.Hosking, K.Gibson
Out: T.Lyons (omitted), S.Lakay (omitted)
Richmond v Geelong at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm ADST
RICHMOND
In: None
Out: None
GEELONG
In: K.Surman, G.Featherston
Out: S.Scott (illness), K.Kenny (injured)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: None
GOLD COAST
In: W.Randell
Out: J.Membrey (omitted)
Fremantle v Carlton at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: D.East
Out: M.Morrison (omitted)
CARLTON
In: K.Peterson, A.McKay, T.Ortlepp
Out: M.Hendrie (foot), J.Dal Pos (calf), Y.Duursma (wrist)
Sunday, October 13
North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Shierlaw, L.Pullar, B.Bogue
Out: None
SYDNEY
In: M.Ham, H.Bullas, M.Beruldsen, P.Sheppard, E.Vale
Out: L.Gardiner (hand), L.Hausegger (omitted)
St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: H.Stuart, R.Caris, O.Vesely
Out: None
MELBOURNE
In: E.Zanker, O.Purcell, P.Paxman, J.Rigoni, S.Taylor
Out: G.Colvin (injured), S.D'Arcy (omitted)
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 5.05pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: I.Huntington, T.Evans, C.Murphy, C.Miller, C.Fletcher
Out: H.Zreika (personal reason), A.Bradfield (injured)
ADELAIDE
In: T.Charlton, B.Tonon, J.Waterhouse, H.Munyard
Out: A.Boyle-Carr (managed)