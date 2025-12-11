Former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams has run her eye across the draft pool and picked a handful of the best prospects across each line

L-R: Chloe Bown, Ava Usher, Olivia Wolmarans. Pictures: AFL Photos

MONDAY night's draft will see a new generation of stars join the AFLW.

Get to know the best prospects in each position ahead of the draft.

MIDFIELDERS

Chloe Bown

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

A workhorse who has won nearly every accolade possible in her draft year. Bown is a super intelligent midfielder with exceptional skills. Clean, strong at the contest and can kick both sides of her body, this natural leader finds plenty of the footy.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team (captain)

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Best and Fairest

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Vic Metro MVP

2025 Talent League Best and Fairest

2025 Talent League Team of the Year (captain)

Best on Ground Medal - Australia U18 v All Stars

Ava Usher

Suns Academy/Queensland



Has missed a large chunk of football due to injury, but given impact in earlier years is still being touted as a top draft pick. Strong, powerful and fast, Usher is explosive and not afraid to back away from the contest. Extremely agile and loves to tackle, Usher is a true competitor.

Mia Russo

West Perth/Western Australia

Russo is a powerful midfielder with great stoppage craft. The Western Australian is a competitor who often pushes forward and impacts the scoreboard. Russo has great hands and is good defensively. This youngster trains hard and has leadership traits.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Mia Russo marks during a Marsh National Academy training session on December 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Priya Bowering

Tasmania/Allies

Strong, contested midfielder who wins plenty of the ball. Was named MVP for the Allies at this year’s Marsh AFL National Championships due to her workrate and competitive nature. An understated leader who always gives her best.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Allies MVP

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Best on Ground Medal - Australia U18 v All Stars

Tayla McMillan

Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

McMillan is a strong and competitive midfielder who runs all day, both offensively and defensively. Is outstanding at stoppage and is known for driving her legs and getting the ball forward. Is consistent and has good footwork, McMillan can break lines and deliver inside 50.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Tayla McMillan in action for Eastern Ranges during the 2024 Coates League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunny Lappin

Suns Academy/Queensland

Good skills and football IQ, this silky mid has an excellent draft year putting herself into contention as one of the top picks. A Suns Academy product, Lappin nominated the Gold Coast as her preferred destination in this year's draft despite being eligible as a father-daughter at Carlton and St Kilda, with her father Matthew playing at both clubs.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Queensland MVP

Jordyn Allen

Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

A speedy mid who can also provide run and carry off the half back line. Allen has great skills and finds time and space to execute. A good decision maker, Allen likes to launch her side from defence to attack with her run and carry.

Achievements:

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

RUCKS

Josephine Bamford

Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

The All-Australian ruck from last year’s Marsh Under 18 National Championships, Bamford is unbelievably consistent and has excellent ruck craft. At 183cm, Bamford is fast for her height and good below her knees. A safe choice for a club looking for a ready-to-go ruck.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Josephine Bamford competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Madeline Quinn

Swans Academy/Allies



Tall and agile, Quinn is one of the premier rucks in this year’s draft pool. Quinn can cover the ground and has good follow-up from her ruck contests. The 187cm tall can also push forward, where she looks comfortable taking a strong mark and scoring.

Madeleine Quinn (right) contests the ruck during the National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Allies, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS



Alannah Welsh

Suns Academy/Queensland

This athletic forward is dangerous around goals. Strong, competitive and good aerobically, Welsh is smart at ground level and can take strong marks. Can change a game quickly if she gets plenty of supply.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Alannah Welsh celebrates during the U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dekota Baron

Suns Academy/Queensland



A tall athletic forward who can jump and take a strong contested mark. At ground level, Baron is electric and likes to take the game on. Has had an interrupted year with injury, but was deemed best on ground in last year’s under 17s Futures match and has plenty of potential.

Olivia Wolmarans

Subiaco/Western Australia

Wolmarans is strong and powerful. A key forward, this Western Australian is great overhead, takes strong contested marks and has a huge kick. For a tall, she’s agile and can compete on the ground as well as aerially. When she’s on, this 181cm key is a game changer.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Olivia Wolmarans during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mischa Barwin

Tasmania/Allies

A small forward with plenty of fight. Barwin is great aerobically and is super competitive. Has all the traits of a good small forward. Applies plenty of pressure, loves to run and can hit the scoreboard.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Mischa Barwin in action during the U18 Girls Championships match on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDERS

Mizuki Brothwell

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Brothwell is a highly rated defender who can also spend time in the midfield. The Vic Country product is creative and classy with her ball use and decision making. Will provide spark to any side’s defensive line-up.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Evie Cowcher

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

The Western Australian likes to take the game on. In defence, Cowcher reads the play well as is an exceptional ball user. Likes to run off the half back, get handball receives and drive the ball into attack. Had an injury interrupted year, but Cowcher is exciting to watch and will provide a spark to any side’s defence.

Evie Cowcher after bring named Most Valuable Player for Western Australia at the conclusion of the Marsh AFL National Championships on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

UTILITIES

Georja Davies

Suns Academy/Queensland

One of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft. Like last year’s Havana Harris, Davies is a football unicorn. At 184cm, Davies can play ruck, key forward, key back and as a midfielder. This youngster is tall, agile and can compete at ground level. A natural football who reads the play well and is great aerially.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Alex Neyland

Swans Academy/Allies

Neyland is another exciting tall. This talented teenager shows no fear attacking the contest with determination and ferocity. Good aerially and on the ground, Neyland is raw and will blossom in the right program. At 178cm, Neyland is super athletic and can play as a key forward or key defender. She loves to tackle, averaging more than five a game.

Alex Neyland in action during the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jade McLay

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro



McLay is a ready-made key position player. The Calder Cannon is strong, has great footwork and a booming kick. At 177cm, McLay is super flexible and can play forward or in defence. One of the strongest and most powerful athletes in the draft.

Jade McLay in action during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chloe Baker-West

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

Baker-West has had an interrupted couple of years, but when this ball magnet has taken to the field she has had immediate impact. This versatile small is an accumulator in any position. She’s smart, composed and has a great kick. Can play in the midfield or provide composure off the half-back.

Achievements:

2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Scarlett Johnson

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

This utility usually plays on the wing where she covers the ground with ease. Super athletic and great aerially, Johnson will attract a lot of attention from clubs because of her football IQ, in particular her running patterns and ability to intercept.

Achievements:

2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

2025 Talent League Team of the Year