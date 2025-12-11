L-R: Chloe Bown, Ava Usher, Olivia Wolmarans. Pictures: AFL Photos

MONDAY night's draft will see a new generation of stars join the AFLW. 

Get to know the best prospects in each position ahead of the draft.

MIDFIELDERS

Chloe Bown
Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

A workhorse who has won nearly every accolade possible in her draft year. Bown is a super intelligent midfielder with exceptional skills. Clean, strong at the contest and can kick both sides of her body, this natural leader finds plenty of the footy.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team (captain)
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Best and Fairest
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Vic Metro MVP
2025 Talent League Best and Fairest
2025 Talent League Team of the Year (captain)
Best on Ground Medal - Australia U18 v All Stars

02:52

Draftee watch: The draft prospect who’s won it all

Chloe Bown was deemed the best U18 player in the country earlier this year, and on draft night, is expected to be one of the first names called as AFLW teams scramble to sign her

Ava Usher
Suns Academy/Queensland

Has missed a large chunk of football due to injury, but given impact in earlier years is still being touted as a top draft pick. Strong, powerful and fast, Usher is explosive and not afraid to back away from the contest. Extremely agile and loves to tackle, Usher is a true competitor.

04:13

Draft Diaries: Introducing Ava Usher

Gold Coast Academy’s Usher on her ACL injury, rehab battles and best friend Havana Harris

Mia Russo
West Perth/Western Australia

Russo is a powerful midfielder with great stoppage craft. The Western Australian is a competitor who often pushes forward and impacts the scoreboard. Russo has great hands and is good defensively. This youngster trains hard and has leadership traits.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Mia Russo marks during a Marsh National Academy training session on December 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Priya Bowering
Tasmania/Allies

Strong, contested midfielder who wins plenty of the ball. Was named MVP for the Allies at this year’s Marsh AFL National Championships due to her workrate and competitive nature. An understated leader who always gives her best.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Allies MVP
2025 Talent League Team of the Year
Best on Ground Medal - Australia U18 v All Stars

03:15

Draft Diaries: Introducing Priya Bowering

She’s one of the best and she’s excited to continue Tassie’s strong footballing legacy.

Tayla McMillan
Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

McMillan is a strong and competitive midfielder who runs all day, both offensively and defensively. Is outstanding at stoppage and is known for driving her legs and getting the ball forward. Is consistent and has good footwork, McMillan can break lines and deliver inside 50.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Tayla McMillan in action for Eastern Ranges during the 2024 Coates League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunny Lappin
Suns Academy/Queensland

Good skills and football IQ, this silky mid has an excellent draft year putting herself into contention as one of the top picks. A Suns Academy product, Lappin nominated the Gold Coast as her preferred destination in this year's draft despite being eligible as a father-daughter at Carlton and St Kilda, with her father Matthew playing at both clubs.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships - Queensland MVP

04:32

Draftee watch: Sunny Lappin on father-daughter links, setbacks, being coached by dad

Ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft, Sunny Lappin has shot up in draft calculations, and with links to Carlton, St Kilda, and Gold Coast, she has a big decision on her hands

Jordyn Allen
Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

A speedy mid who can also provide run and carry off the half back line. Allen has great skills and finds time and space to execute. A good decision maker, Allen likes to launch her side from defence to attack with her run and carry.

Achievements:
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

DRAFT
Jordyn Allen V2: Draft hopeful keen to make her own name

RUCKS

Josephine Bamford
Eastern Rangers/Vic Metro

The All-Australian ruck from last year’s Marsh Under 18 National Championships, Bamford is unbelievably consistent and has excellent ruck craft. At 183cm, Bamford is fast for her height and good below her knees. A safe choice for a club looking for a ready-to-go ruck.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Josephine Bamford competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Madeline Quinn
Swans Academy/Allies

Tall and agile, Quinn is one of the premier rucks in this year’s draft pool. Quinn can cover the ground and has good follow-up from her ruck contests. The 187cm tall can also push forward, where she looks comfortable taking a strong mark and scoring.

Madeleine Quinn (right) contests the ruck during the National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Allies, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS

Alannah Welsh
Suns Academy/Queensland

This athletic forward is dangerous around goals. Strong, competitive and good aerobically, Welsh is smart at ground level and can take strong marks. Can change a game quickly if she gets plenty of supply.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Alannah Welsh celebrates during the U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dekota Baron
Suns Academy/Queensland

A tall athletic forward who can jump and take a strong contested mark. At ground level, Baron is electric and likes to take the game on. Has had an interrupted year with injury, but was deemed best on ground in last year’s under 17s Futures match and has plenty of potential.

04:50

Draftee watch: The dynamic duo set to light up the Suns

They're the two exciting talls coming out of Gold Coast's much vaunted academy crop this year, and Georja Davies and Dekota Baron have played a lot of footy together

Olivia Wolmarans
Subiaco/Western Australia

Wolmarans is strong and powerful. A key forward, this Western Australian is great overhead, takes strong contested marks and has a huge kick. For a tall, she’s agile and can compete on the ground as well as aerially. When she’s on, this 181cm key is a game changer.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Olivia Wolmarans during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mischa Barwin
Tasmania/Allies

A small forward with plenty of fight. Barwin is great aerobically and is super competitive. Has all the traits of a good small forward. Applies plenty of pressure, loves to run and can hit the scoreboard.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

Mischa Barwin in action during the U18 Girls Championships match on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDERS

Mizuki Brothwell
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Brothwell is a highly rated defender who can also spend time in the midfield. The Vic Country product is creative and classy with her ball use and decision making. Will provide spark to any side’s defensive line-up.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

04:48

Draft Diaries: Brothwell twins’ AFLW dreams await

Mizuki Brothwell is joined by twin sister Nalu for her final Draft Diaries check-in, discussing the looming AFLW Draft, playing together and the potential of separation

Evie Cowcher
Peel Thunder/Western Australia

The Western Australian likes to take the game on. In defence, Cowcher reads the play well as is an exceptional ball user. Likes to run off the half back, get handball receives and drive the ball into attack. Had an injury interrupted year, but Cowcher is exciting to watch and will provide a spark to any side’s defence.

Evie Cowcher after bring named Most Valuable Player for Western Australia at the conclusion of the Marsh AFL National Championships on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

UTILITIES

Georja Davies
Suns Academy/Queensland

One of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft. Like last year’s Havana Harris, Davies is a football unicorn. At 184cm, Davies can play ruck, key forward, key back and as a midfielder. This youngster is tall, agile and can compete at ground level. A natural football who reads the play well and is great aerially.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team

04:50

Draftee watch: The dynamic duo set to light up the Suns

They're the two exciting talls coming out of Gold Coast's much vaunted academy crop this year, and Georja Davies and Dekota Baron have played a lot of footy together

Alex Neyland
Swans Academy/Allies

Neyland is another exciting tall. This talented teenager shows no fear attacking the contest with determination and ferocity. Good aerially and on the ground, Neyland is raw and will blossom in the right program. At 178cm, Neyland is super athletic and can play as a key forward or key defender. She loves to tackle, averaging more than five a game.

Alex Neyland in action during the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jade McLay
Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

McLay is a ready-made key position player. The Calder Cannon is strong, has great footwork and a booming kick. At 177cm, McLay is super flexible and can play forward or in defence. One of the strongest and most powerful athletes in the draft.

Jade McLay in action during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chloe Baker-West
Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

Baker-West has had an interrupted couple of years, but when this ball magnet has taken to the field she has had immediate impact. This versatile small is an accumulator in any position. She’s smart, composed and has a great kick. Can play in the midfield or provide composure off the half-back.

Achievements:
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

03:52

Draftee watch: From local footy mascot to the big stage

Vic Metro midfielder Chloe Baker-West on following her dad around at local games, choosing between four sports and overhead marking while 165cm.

Scarlett Johnson
Northern Knights/Vic Metro

This utility usually plays on the wing where she covers the ground with ease. Super athletic and great aerially, Johnson will attract a lot of attention from clubs because of her football IQ, in particular her running patterns and ability to intercept.

Achievements:
2025 Marsh AFL National Championships All-Australian Team
2025 Talent League Team of the Year

Kiara Keenan in action during the round 17 Coates Talent League match between Northern Knights and Western Jets on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos