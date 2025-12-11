Madeleine Quinn has used friends and foes to improve her game and move up the draft board

Madeleine Quinn running at the Telstra AFLW National Draft Combine, October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MADELEINE Quinn is the dark horse of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

A towering tap ruck out of Sydney's academy program, she is quietly spoken but a force to be reckoned with.

Quinn finished in the top 10 for the 20m sprint and vertical jump at October's national combine, showcasing her 185cm of athleticism, while also having fast-tracked her ruck craft in her time in the Marsh AFLW Academy throughout the year.

"(The experience) has helped me with the amazing coaching staff that we have, my footy has definitely developed a lot. We had Ty Vickery come in and do some ruck coaching with us, so that's really helped me as well," Quinn told AFL.com.au.

It's not just the coaching, however, that has helped Quinn grow throughout her draft year, but the players against whom she was regularly competing. Gold Coast academy prospect Georja Davies is widely considered a top-five pick come December's draft, and Quinn has spent plenty of time going head-to-head with Davies.

Those sessions have helped Quinn identify the areas of the game she's excited to improve, but also given her the confidence that she can compete with the best.

"It's definitely made me more confident, especially being in the AFLW academy, I have come out of my shell a bit more," Quinn said.

Madeleine Quinn is tackled by Ellie Veerhuis during the National Academy match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars, April 20, 2025. picture: AFL Photos

"(Davies), she's quite strong. It's been good to learn from her. She's a very, very good player and being able to complete with some of the best, and train alongside some of the best, has been really good for my development. It's made me a better player."

Cleaning up her kicking technique and adding some real strength and physicality to her rucking are still goals for Quinn, but with a neat combination of aerial and ground-level skill, she has drawn the attention of recruiters across the country.

Having grown up a Swans fan and part of the club's academy since under 12s, the ideal scenario is to land at Moore Park, but that's not the be all and end all. It's still strange, however, when giants of the club like former AFL head coach John Longmire observe her in training sessions, or she brushes past AFLW ruck Ally Morphett in the hallways.

"We see AFL players and AFLW players walking around, it's definitely a pinch-me moment when I see Ally Morphett walking around," Quinn said.

"(Longmire) came down to academy training and was talking to (academy coach) Tanya (Hetherington) and giving her some tips and wanting to be really involved with the academy, which is really cool."

Madeleine Quinn (right) contests the ruck during the National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Allies, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And now, although the next step in her footy life is the draft on December 15, Quinn is just taking things as they come, which makes sense with her relaxed nature. Footy is floating around in her mind, but there are other things going on. She is studying sport and exercise science at university and works part-time at Toyota.

"I just take it day by day, just try and focus on what's happening right now, instead of worrying about what I've got coming. I think what's helped me is just focusing on what I've got each day," Quinn said.

"I just don't put too much pressure on myself. Whatever happens will happen, and just not stress about it, be more excited, and hopefully I'll be on an AFLW list at the end of the year."