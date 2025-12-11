Last year's draftees certainly made their presence felt in their first year in the AFLW

(Top L-R) Grace Belloni, Lucia Painter, Poppy Scholz, Emma McDonald, India Rasheed, Sara Howley, Sophie McKay, (Bottom L-R) Sierra Grieves, Havana Harris, Ash Centra, Molly O'Hehir and Zippy Fish after the 2024 AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS coined a 'Super Draft', and one season in the evidence says that the crop of young guns taken in last year's draft could be one of the best we've ever seen.

Headlining the bunch of talented youngsters is Sydney star Zippy Fish, who claimed the 2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star award and was also a member of the All-Australian squad following a sensational first year on the big stage.

Fish added plenty off half-back for the Swans, providing dash and dare and an ability to break the lines both with her speed and kicking skills. She played all 12 matches for the Swans this year, averaging 21.2 disposals at 74.4 per cent efficiency, 3.3 tackles and 3.1 marks per match.

The Swans certainly struck gold when they pounced on the Western Australian speedster with pick No.5. Fish finished fourth in the Swans' club champion award.

Then there's Carlton duo Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz, whose gigantic impact at Ikon Park goes way beyond the stats sheet. The duo were central figures in Carlton's rejuvenation in 2025, bringing fun and joy back to the Blues. Scholz was a key driver in implementing the Blues' pre-game dance routine, while McKay's goal celebrations caused waves around the League.

Scholz, who finished equal fourth in Carlton's best and fairest, was a superb acquisition for Mathew Buck's side, given her ability to play both as a defender and as a forward. She began the year in defence, where her intercept marking ability and athleticism helped her lock down some dangerous opponents, before swinging into attack later in the year, where she booted 13 goals.

McKay also made an immediate impact in the Navy Blue, snagging 18 goals for the season, the 10th-most competition wide, along with an average of 13.1 disposals per game. Her defensive pressure inside forward 50 and ability to create something out of nothing was crucial in revitalising Carlton's attacking game.

Collingwood's Ash Centra, who was drafted with pick No.1 last year, literally became one of the faces of the AFLW. When broadcast cameras captured vision of Centra's pre-game warm-up, the 'Centra Bounce' was born. The 'Centra Bounce' became a viral trend, with players and staff from both the AFLW and AFL trying it out throughout the next fortnight.

Despite injuries hampering Centra's maiden AFLW campaign, she still had a big impact for the Pies in her first year, finishing fourth in the club best and fairest. The Gippsland Power star averaged 14 disposals, 3.3 marks and kicked a total of six goals in just eight senior games.

Ash Centra prepares to kick the ball during the AFLW R6 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Her teammate and father-daughter Pie Violet Patterson also secured a top-10 finish in the Pies' best and fairest this season.

Gold Coast Academy product Havana Harris is the AFLW's unicorn. Whether it was as a forward, ruck or midfielder, Harris thrived in her first season on the big stage, despite playing in a Suns side which won just two games and at times being starved of opportunity.

Harris finished runner-up in the Suns' best and fairest, after booting a team-high 11 goals throughout her 2025 campaign. Her athleticism makes her a tough match-up for opposition sides and her explosiveness means she will likely dominate this league for many years to come. Having played every game of the Suns' season, Harris averaged 13.2 disposals, 3.1 marks and 2.7 tackles per game.

West Coast's Lucia Painter also topped her side's goalkicking tally this year, booting 10 majors of her own. An exciting prospect who played the majority of her time as a forward this year, Painter will undoubtedly be eyeing off more midfield minutes as she continues her AFLW career. A powerful player with a strong mark and piercing kick, Painter quickly became a fan favourite under Eagles coach Daisy Pearce.

Charlotte Riggs and Kayla Dalgleish also made an impact in their first season at the Eagles.

Western Bulldogs spearhead Emma McDonald was the fourth draftee to lead her side's goalkicking having booted 11 goals for the Dogs in 2025. McDonald stepped right into the void as the Bulldogs' No.1 forward, where her cleanliness at ground level and aerial ability gave her an edge over her opponents.

Emma McDonald celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Richmond in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Teammate Sarah Poustie showed glimpses of her potential in 10 games.

Hawthorn's lengthy injury list meant some of their younger brigade needed to step up and a trio of young guns did exactly that. Daisy Flockart stepped into a huge hole in the midfield and won plenty of fans with her toughness around the footy and power at stoppage eye-catching.

Winger Grace Baba's development was only fast-tracked by added senior experience, while key-position player Elli Symonds also showed she's a player to watch in the future.

At Fremantle, Indi Strom, the sister of star ruck Mim, finished seventh in the Dockers' best and fairest after a superb first season in purple. Strom played all 12 matches in her debut season, bolstering the backline under coach Lisa Webb.

Indi Strom in action during the AFLW R5 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

First-year forward Georgie Brisbane played all but one match, with her competitiveness and aerial ability adding another threat to Fremantle's front half.

Watch for Richmond's Sierra Grieves to have a breakout next year following the club's significant list changes after getting a taste of the top level this year. Grieves' skill with ball in hand and ability to find the ball puts her in a great position to support the likes of Mon Conti and Ellie McKenzie next year as the Tigers look to rise up the ladder.

Essendon duo Grace Belloni and Holly Ridewood became important players, while the likes of Adelaide's India Rasheed, Giants duo Sara Howley and Grace Martin as well as Melbourne pair Molly O'Hehir and Maggie Mahony also showed promise.

It's not often you see a single draft crop come straight in with so many players having such a big and immediate impact at the top level.

The 2025 draft class really does look like a 'Super Draft' and the sky is the limit for these young guns.