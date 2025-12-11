Chloe Bown in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has revealed his top 30 prospects for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft will be held at Marvel Stadium on Monday, December 15. The Draft will be broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7:00pm AEDT.

Sheehan’s top 30 prospects feature only players who are in their Draft year (born in 2007). The list does not include players who have previously been listed by an AFLW club or those who graduated from Talent Pathways programs prior to the 2025 season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Jordyn Allen

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Heathmont

Date of Birth: 12/11/2007

Height: 165cm

Weapons: Taking the game on and penetrating kicking

AFLW player comparison: Madison Newman (Adelaide Crows)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 82 points per game

A defender who was a prominent and consistent player in the Eastern Ranges’ Coates Talent League premiership team this year. Allen averaged 18.5 disposals and 3.4 tackles per game to earn Team of the Year, with her run and carry and kicking features of her game. Played all four matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, averaging 15.8 disposals, as well as representing the AFL Marsh National Academy in representative fixtures earlier in the year.

Mia Anderson

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: North Hobart

Date of Birth: 14/02/2007

Height: 169cm

Weapons: Running ability and game sense

AFLW player comparison: Alice O’Loughlin (North Melbourne)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 111 points per game

Midfielder who runs all day and was a prolific ball winner for the Tasmania Devils this year. Anderson averaged 21.3 disposals, 3.6 tackles and 3.5 clearances to finish runner-up in the Devils’ best and fairest award and earn Coates Talent League Team of the Year honours. Also stepped up for the Allies at the National Championships to play all four games, averaging 16 disposals, with her best performance coming against Victoria Country. Showcased her endurance at the Draft Combine with a top 10 finish in the 2km time trial in a time of 7:49.

Chloe Baker-West

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Strathmore

Date of Birth: 02/02/2007

Height: 163cm

Weapons: Stoppage work and footy IQ

AFLW player comparison: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Player ranking points (Coates Talent League): 191 points per game

A midfielder/defender who had a great year for the Calder Cannons, Baker-West earned Coates Talent League Team of the Year honours after averaging 33.1 disposals, 7.3 clearances and 4.8 tackles in nine matches. Unfortunately, she missed this year’s National Championships after being concussed in the opening minutes of Victoria Metro’s first game. Very strong in the contest and a smart user of the ball, she has been a dominant player throughout her junior career, winning Victoria Metro’s MVP award and All Australian honours at the U16 National Championships in 2023.

Josie Bamford

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Ferntree Gully

Date of Birth: 03/06/2007

Height: 183cm

Weapons: Overhead marking and mobility

AFLW player comparison: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 120 points per game

A ruck/forward who is extremely mobile and very competitive by nature, Bamford is also a decisive decision-maker who uses the ball effectively. Shared her time on ball and up forward for Victoria Metro at the National Championships and really developed as the carnival unfolded, being amongst her side’s best against both the Allies and Victoria Country. Averaged 12.5 disposals 14.5 hitouts and 4.2 tackles across the Champs to earn All Australian honours. A premiership star with the Eastern Ranges, she also won selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Showed good speed for a tall player at the Draft Combine, with her 3.28 seconds for the 20m sprint ranked in the top ten.

Dekota Baron

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Southport

Date of Birth: 03/01/2007

Height: 178cm

Weapons: Overhead marking and natural leap

AFLW player comparison: Emma McDonald (Western Bulldogs)

Player ranking points (2024 U18 National Champs): 92 points per game

Forward/ruck with a great natural leap and strong hands overhead, Baron burst onto the scene by dominating at the 2023 U16 National Championships to win All Australian honours. Continued that form in 2024 by having an impressive bottom-aged year with the Gold Coast Suns Academy and Queensland. Injury interrupted her Draft year this season and although she managed to play three matches at the National Championships she was hampered by injury. Has the traits and athletic potential to impact at AFLW level when fully healthy. Was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Mischa Barwin

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Lauderdale

Date of Birth: 04/12/2007

Height: 166cm

Weapons: Agility and creativity

AFLW player comparison: Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 94.1 points per game

Small forward who is quick and agile, Barwin’s creativity regularly generates scoring opportunities for her team. She swoops on the loose ball and applies pressure on the opposition’s defence with her aggressive tackling. Was really impressive for the Allies at this year’s National Championships where she averaged 17 disposals (five contested) and 4.8 tackles to be a real energiser for her team. Was duly rewarded with All Australian honours. Also had a great year with the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League, averaging 19.8 disposals and kicking seven goals to finish third in their best and fairest award. As a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy, she played two representative matches for the Australia U18 team against the U23 All Stars and again showed her talent, averaging 18 disposals and kicking two goals. Her time of 7:50 seconds for the 2km time trial was a top ten finish at the Draft Combine, showing both her work rate and endurance.

Priya Bowering

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Lauderdale

Date of Birth: 02/01/2007

Height: 167cm

Weapons: Stoppage work and ball use

AFLW player comparison: Mia King (North Melbourne)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 121.7 points per game

Midfielder who is extremely strong in the contest, Bowering excels at stoppages. Attacks the ball with intent and uses her clean hands and vision to create for her team. Backed up her impressive performances in recent seasons for the Tasmania Devils by starring for the Allies at this year’s National Championships, averaging 19.5 disposals (9.8 contested), 4.2 clearances and five tackles. Was rewarded for her strong performances by claiming the Allies’ MVP award, as well as earning All Australian honours, having also been selected in the U16 National Championships All Australian team in 2023. Was selected in the 2025 Coates Talent League Team of the Year after averaging 20.4 disposals (12 contested) in her nine matches for the Devils, also winning the club’s best and fairest award. Another member of the Marsh AFL National Academy who was impressive in their two representative games, which included winning the best on ground medal in the win over the All Stars in June.

Chloe Bown

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Kew Comets

Date of Birth: 20/12/2007

Height: 173cm

Weapons: Game sense, clean hands and endurance

AFLW player comparison: Georgie Prespakis (Geelong Cats)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 136.6 points per game

Classy midfielder who wins the ball at clearances with her clean hands and courage and gathers the loose ball with her footy nous and IQ. Bown also has amazing vision and quick hands to clear congestion. She had an outstanding 2025 season, winning awards and honours at all levels she played. At the National Championships for Victoria Metro she averaged 27.5 disposals (15.8 contested), 5.8 clearances and 5.5 tackles to be named her team’s MVP while also winning the Championships’ best and fairest player award, as well as being named All Australian captain. Was just as dominant at club level for the Oakleigh Chargers, where she averaged 29.2 disposals in 13 matches to win the Coates Talent League’s best and fairest medal as well as being named captain of the Team of the Year. As a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy she added to her medal collection by winning the Australia U18 team’s best player award in the win over the U23 All Stars in April. Showed her elite endurance during the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine, with her time of 7:33 seconds ranked fourth overall.

Mizuki Brothwell

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Balnarring

Date of Birth: 22/10/2007

Height: 175cm

Weapons: Athleticism and power

AFLW player comparison: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 90.4 points per game

An athletic defender, Brothwell has a good balance on when to attack and when to defend. Is prepared to take the game on from the back half with her dash, which she showed consistently during the National Championships for Victoria Country, averaging 16.3 disposals, 2.8 marks and 3.8 rebound 50s to win All Australian honours. Produced similar numbers for the Dandenong Stingrays at club level, with her intercepting ability a feature, averaging 16.9 disposals and 2.6 marks per game to finish third in their best and fairest award and earning Coates Talent League Team of the Year selection. Her twin sister Nalu is also a Draft prospect given the promise she showed with the Dandenong Stingrays and Victoria Country. Both were members of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Evie Cowcher

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Pinjarra

Date of Birth: 03/08/2007

Height: 173cm

Weapons: Intercepting and tackling

AFLW player comparison: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Player ranking points (2024 U18 National Champs): 115 points per game

An intercepting and dashing defender who is strong overhead and an aggressive tackler, Cowcher had a remarkable underaged career before a back injury interrupted her journey this year. In 2023 she was adjudged an All Australian at both the under 16s and under 18s level after starring in both National Championships, including winning both of Western Australia’s MVP awards. She again won WA’s MVP and All Australian selection at the 2024 U18 National Championships. A fine intercept player and neat user of the ball, she managed four matches for Peel Thunder at WAFLW senior level this year, averaging 20 disposals, as well as representing the Marsh AFL National Academy in one of its representative matches, where she collected 18 disposals.

Olivia Crane

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Wanneroo

Date of Birth: 08/10/2007

Height: 181cm

Weapons: Intercept ability and composure

AFLW player comparison: Serene Watson (St Kilda)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 84 points per game

Left-footed tall defender, Crane co-captained Western Australia at this year’s National Championships showing good composure and the ability to intercept opposition forward thrusts. Strong overhead and with a neat step through traffic, she’s also a good decision maker with the ball. An All Australian at under 16s level in 2023, Crane played in all four U18 National Championships matches for Western Australia this year, averaging 12 disposals, after missing nearly all matches through injury last year. Will take plenty of development from eight matches at senior WAFLW level with Subiaco, averaging 14.5 disposals and five marks. A member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Carys D’Addario

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Date of Birth: 01/03/2007

Height: 168cm

Weapons: contested ball winning/creativity

AFLW player comparison: Abbie McKay (Carlton)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 121.1 points per game

An inside midfielder, D’Addario’s work at stoppages and clean disposal set her apart from others. Was dominant for Western Australia at this year’s National Championships, winning their MVP award and All Australian honours after averaging 21.8 disposals at 71 per cent efficiency, emphasising her smart ball use. Her work around stoppages and aggressive tackling were also apparent in the WAFLW seniors, where she averaged 24 disposals (14 contested), 6.4 tackles and 6.7 clearances in 13 matches.

Georja Davies

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Southport

Date of Birth: 17/01/2007

Height: 184cm

Weapons: Aerial ability, versatility and mobility

AFLW player comparison: Poppy Scholtz (Carlton)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 125.1 points per game

An extremely versatile tall, Davies has shown she can play at either end of the ground, as well as in the ruck, using her natural leap and strong overhead marking to great effect. An All Australian at both under 16s and under 18s levels across the previous two years as a ruck and tall forward, Davies played predominantly in defence at this year’s National Championships, averaging 17 disposals, 3.8 marks and 10 hitouts to be one of Queensland’s best players and once again being awarded All Australian honours. It set to become the fourth member of her family to play at the elite level, following in the footsteps of sisters Giselle (Sydney Swans), Fleur (GWS Giants) and Darcie (Gold Coast Suns). Was the inaugural winner of the prestigious AFL Life Members Susan Alberti Education award in 2024. Another member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Sophie Eaton

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Freeling

Date of Birth: 23/04/2007

Height: 170cm

Weapon: Kicking and footy IQ

AFLW player comparison: Mimi Hill (Carlton)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 75 points per game

A balanced and polished midfielder, Eaton has a sound all-round game with neat skills and good natural speed. An All Australian at under 16s level in 2023, an ankle injury interrupted her under 18s National Championships this year, playing just two games where she averaged 16 disposals. Was able to play in ten matches at senior level with Central District in the SANFLW, averaging 14 disposals, but was unable to test at the Draft Combine as she recovered from ankle surgery. Was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy and impressed in both matches representing the Australia U18 team against the All Stars.

Rhianna Ingram

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Southport

Date of Birth: 20/10/2007

Height: 167cm

Weapon: Speed and clean disposal

AFLW player comparison: Isabel Bacon (Richmond)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 89.1 points per game

A rebounding small defender, Ingram was outstanding in the National Championships for Queensland this year with her ability to break the lines and use the ball extremely well. She averaged 17.3 disposals at 76 per cent efficiency, with 4.8 rebound 50s. Was among her team’s best against South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria Country to earn All Australian honours. Earlier in the season she showed her great ball-winning ability for the Gold Coast Suns Academy in the Coates Talent League, picking up 32 disposals against eventual premiership winners the Eastern Ranges and 27 disposals against the Dandenong Stingrays.

Scarlett Johnson

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Eltham

Date of Birth: 26/11/2007

Height: 175cm

Weapons: Overhead marking and footy IQ

AFLW player comparison: Jess Rentsch (West Coast Eagles)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 99.8 points per game

Winger/defender whose intercept marking is a real strength of her game, Johnson runs all day, getting from contest to contest where she competes fiercely. Was a consistently good performer for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, averaging 19.5 disposals (8.5 contested), 4.5 marks and 2.5 tackles to win All Australian honours. Was dominant for the Northern Knights at club level, averaging 25.8 disposals, 6.2 marks and five tackles in winning their best and fairest award and Coates Talent League Team of the Year selection. Showed her athleticism at the Draft Combine with a top ten finish in the 20m sprint with a time of 3.29 seconds.

Maggie Johnstone

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: South Warrnambool

Date of Birth: 06/06/2007

Height: 171cm

Weapons: Step through traffic and kicking penetration

AFLW player comparison: Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS Giants)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 105.7 points per game

Midfielder with a touch of class with her lateral movement and ball use, Johnstone starred in Victoria Country’s win over the Allies at the National Championships and was also among her team’s best against South Australia. She averaged 15.3 disposals, 2.8 clearances and three tackles across the Championships to earn All Australian honours. A creative type, she was a very consistent performer for the GWV Rebels at club level, averaging 21 disposals (11 contested) and 4.4 tackles to win her team’s best and fairest award and also be selected in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Sunny Lappin

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Southport

Date of Birth: 28/11/2007

Height: 169cm

Weapons: Game sense and elite ball use

AFLW player comparison: Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS Giants)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 166.5 points per game

A creative midfielder/forward, Lappin is light on her feet, composed with ball in hand and uses it extremely well by hand and foot. A prolific ball winner, she starred in the National Championships for Queensland, winning All Australian honours. Averaged 25.2 disposals (12.5 contested), 5.5 clearances and 4.2 tackles to be runner up in the Championships best and fairest award. Was also a star for the Gold Coast Suns Academy in the Coates Talent League, averaging 23 disposals across four matches. Is the daughter of former Carlton and St Kilda star Matthew Lappin, who played 251 games, which made her eligible for the Blues and the Saints under father-daughter rules. However, she has chosen to nominate for the Gold Coast Suns as a member of the Suns Academy.

Eloise Mackereth

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Plympton

Date of Birth: 27/07/2007

Height: 173 cm

Weapons: Speed and accuracy around goals

AFLW player comparison: Amber Clarke (St Kilda)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 58 points per game

An impact forward, Mackereth has a good burst of speed on the lead and strong hands out in front and overhead. Has been a decorated player at underage level for South Australia across multiple years, winning All Australian honours at under 16s level in 2023 and again as a bottom-aged player last year at under 18s level. Noted for her accuracy around goals, she has kicked 38 goals at club and representative level over the past three years making her a dangerous forward. Has added to her progression and development by playing 10 matches at senior level with Glenelg this year. Confirmed her burst of speed at the Draft Combine by recording 3.25 seconds for the 20m sprint which was a top-ten result. A member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Jade McLay

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Diamond Creek Women’s

Date of Birth: 01/02/2007

Height: 178cm

Weapons: Contested ball-winning ability and penetrating kick

AFLW player comparison: Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast Suns)

Player ranking points (Coates Talent League): 147 points per game

A versatile and powerful player, McLay suffered a season-ending shoulder injury playing for the Australia as part of the Marsh AFL National Academy early in the year but already had built an impressive profile with her underaged career to date. This year was her third season for the Calder Cannons, where she was named captain after being a standout with her ball-winning ability, strength in the contest and ball use whichever position she played. Averaged 17.5 disposals in 19 matches over the previous two seasons and was also a prominent player for Victoria Metro at the U16 National Championships in 2023, averaging 17.5 disposals. A booming kick, she started the 2025 season on fire with 31 disposals against the Western Jets then 20 disposals against the Northern Knights, becoming a stoppage star and great extractor of the ball in congestion as well as being an aggressive tackler.

Tayla McMillan

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Wantirna South

Date of Birth: 25/05/2007

Height: 162cm

Weapons: Clean hands and game sense

AFLW player comparison: Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 119.2 points per game

Small midfielder/forward with speed and excellent fundamental skills, including clean hands and a neat step through traffic. McMillan was a consistent performer throughout the National Championships, averaging 20 disposals (11.5 contested), 5.2 clearances and 4.8 tackles to set elite standards for Victoria Metro. Was rewarded with All Australian honours after previously winning that accolade at under 16s level in 2023. Topped off a super Draft year by winning the best on ground medal in the Eastern Ranges’ Coates Talent League Grand Final win over the Dandenong Stingrays. Was selected in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Zara Neuwirth

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Kew Comets

Date of Birth: 06/02/2007

Height: 183cm

Weapons: One-on-one defending and composure

AFLW player comparison: Zoe Prowse (Essendon)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 72.9 points per game

A composed tall defender, Neuwirth competes fiercely. Excels in one-on-one contests and makes great decisions on when to mark or spoil. Always matches up on the opposition’s most dangerous tall forward and is rarely beaten. Throughout the National Championships she used the ball well on the way out of defence and was never flustered. Averaged 12.5 disposals, three tackles and four rebound 50s to be one of Victoria Metro’s most consistent players and was rewarded with All Australian honours. Also had an excellent year with the Oakleigh Chargers across 13 matches and was selected in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Alex Neyland

State: NSW-ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: Singleton

Date of Birth: 04/09/2007

Height: 178cm

Weapons: Athletic ability and kicking

AFLW player comparison: Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 77 points per game

A smooth-moving midfielder/defender, Neyland showed a touch of class playing for the Allies at the National Championships with her run and agility breaking up the play. Featured among her team’s best against both Victoria Metro and Victoria Country. Was a star for the Sydney Swans Academy, averaging 18.5 disposals in six matches throughout the year. Her athletic ability was showcased at the Draft Combine, where she ranked number one in the running vertical jump (73cm), second in the agility test (8.5 seconds) and top-five in the 2km time trial (7:40).

Mikayla Nurse

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Southport

Date of Birth: 19/09/2007

Height: 166cm

Weapons: Elite speed, endurance and footy IQ

AFLW player comparison: Taylah Gatt (North Melbourne)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 106.8 points per game

Winger with a scintillating turn of speed, Nurse starred for both Queensland and the Gold Coast Suns Academy this year. Was best on ground against Victoria Country at the National Championships, picking up 23 disposals in a match-winning outing. Averaged 18 disposals, five inside 50s and 3.8 tackles across the Championships to win All Australian honours. Was prominent for the Suns Academy in five matches, which included starring with 29 disposals against the Northern Knights. Showcased her elite athletic ability at the Draft Combine with her 7:18 for the 2km time trial and 3.21 seconds in the 20m sprint both ranked in the top-three overall.

Madeleine Quinn

State: NSW-ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: UTS Bats

Date of Birth: 10/02/2007

Height: 187cm

Weapon: Athletic ability and ruck craft

AFLW player comparison: Ally Morphett (Sydney Swans)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 73.5 points per game

Extremely athletic ruck/tall forward, Quinn plays like an additional midfielder at times, providing her team with run through the centre of the ground as she takes the game on. Has impressive ruck craft and ability to gain advantage for her team at stoppages with her follow up at ground level. Was impressive for the Allies at the National Championships, averaging 10 disposals and 18 hitouts and was among their best against Victoria Country. Furthered her development for the Sydney Swans Academy, playing six matches and averaging 14 disposals. Showed that athletic ability at the Draft Combine with a top-ten finish in the 20m sprint with her time of 3.26 seconds. Was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Mia Russo

State: Western Australia

State League Club: West Perth

Community Club: Wanneroo

Date of Birth: 06/08/2007

Height: 165cm

Weapons: Contested ball-winning ability and courage

AFLW player comparison: Eliza West (Hawthorn)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 110.5 points per game

Midfielder/forward who is both powerful and competitive, Russo is a stoppage star who can shrug off opponents and exit congestion with ease. Can also push forward and hit the scoreboard, which she did kicking two goals in trying conditions in Western Australia’s thrilling win over Victoria Metro. Averaged 19 disposals per game against the National Championships and was rewarded with All Australian selection. Also received that honour at under-16s level in 2023, where she also claimed the Pool A best and fairest. Had an excellent year at senior level with West Perth this year, averaging 20 disposals in eight matches. A member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Imogen Trengove

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 25/04/2007

Height: 164cm

Weapons: Clean hands and work rate

AFLW player comparison: Rylie Wilcox (Western Bulldogs)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 111.7 points per game

A tenacious midfielder/forward, Trengove attacks the ball with real purpose, has an amazing work rate and very cleans hands in tight. Was impressive in the National Championships for South Australia, averaging 25.6 disposals (11 contested), 5.7 tackles and 10.7 handball receives in her three matches to win All Australian honours despite missing the final match due to injury. Was also a consistent performer for Woodville-West Torrens at senior level, averaging 16.2 disposals in 13 matches. Missed testing at the Draft Combine due to ankle and hand injuries.

Ava Usher

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Burleigh

Date of Birth: 11/08/2007

Height: 162cm

Weapons: Competitive edge and athletic ability

AFLW player comparison: Jasmine Fleming (Hawthorn)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 113 points per game

Midfielder who is an elite athlete with outstanding AFLW potential. Usher had an amazing 2023, firstly dominating at under 16s level to win the Pool B best and fairest at the National Championships, before continuing that dazzling form into the U18 Championships to win All Australian honours as a 16-year-old. She averaged 25.5 disposals and six clearances for the Gold Coast Suns Academy at under 16s level and was then among Queensland’s best against both South Australia and Victoria Country in the U18 Champs, averaging 19.5 disposals, using her speed and evasiveness to dominate games. Suffered an ACL injury at training in March 2024 and missed the entire season, before suffering another setback 12 months later when on the verge of her return but was back in full training by the end of 2025. She is a former state level basketballer and a surf lifesaving star, but the Suns Academy has won her across to AFLW. A member of the Marsh AFLW National Academy.

Alannah Welsh

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Tweed Coolangatta

Date of Birth: 23/11/2007

Height: 169cm

Weapon: Speed, endurance and goal sense

AFLW player comparison: Cynthia Hamilton (GWS Giants)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 115.4 points per game

A powerful forward who can also play in defence, Welsh showed her potential at under 16s level in 2023 with her run and rebound from the back half of the ground eye-catching during the National Championships, where she won All Australian honours and the Gold Coast Suns Academy’s MVP award. This year she developed into a dangerous forward, using her power and speed to be a difficult match up in one-on-one contests inside 50. Her natural goal sense meant she was always a threat for Queensland at this year’s National Championships, averaging 1.7 goals from 10 disposals across three matches to be rewarded with All Australian honours. Her time of 7:07 in the 2km time trial ranked number one at the Draft Combine. Was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy and was impressive in both games for the Australia U18 team against the All Stars.

Olivia Wolmarans

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

Date of Birth: 02/09/2007

Height: 181cm

Weapons: Overhead marking, agility and goalkicking

AFLW player comparison: Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda)

Player ranking points (U18 National Champs): 84.4 points per game

Exciting and athletic tall forward, Wolmarans attacks the ball with real intent, both in the air and at ground level, and is very difficult for any opposition to contain. First came on the scene for Western Australia at under 16s level in 2023, where she starred as a ruck/forward to win All Australian honours. At this year’s U18 National Championships she showed she could turn her opponent inside out with her agility. She averaged 12.5 disposals, 4.2 marks and 1.5 goals per game, which included kicking four goals against the Allies in a match-winning performance. Became a back-to-back All Australian at under 18s level after winning the honour last year as a bottom-ager. Was a member of the Marsh AFL National Academy.