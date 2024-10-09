Georgia Campbell and Lily Mithen celebrate a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has pulled off one of the upsets of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, holding on in a Wednesday night scrap to defeat Adelaide by two points at Norwood Oval.

With Pride flags painted onto their cheeks, the 13th-placed Demons came out of the blocks firing, kicking what would be their only two goals of the game in the first quarter, then holding on as the Crows worked into the game to prevail 2.4 (16) to 1.8 (14).

Melbourne’s Georgia Campbell scored the first goal of the match after the Dees launched a scoring chain from its defensive 50, with the 184cm ruck/forward sending the ball flying between the goalposts halfway through the first quarter.

Teammate Alyssa Bannan was quick to join her on the scoreboard, with another goal for the Demons just minutes later.

The Crows came into the second quarter ready to turn the match on its head, enjoying the first three inside-50s of the term after trailing in this stat by four at the end of the first term. However they couldn’t make the most of these opportunities, entering the main break goalless for the first time this season.

After the Crows missed the big sticks for most of the match, Madison Newman (19 disposals) savoured her side’s first goal of the match after a well set-up kick mid-way through the third quarter.

The Crows threatened in the final term, but Melbourne’s defenders stood firm right until the final siren to ensure the Dees a much-needed win.

Crafty winger Eliza McNamara (20 disposals) was impressive on her return from a broken nose, while defender Sinead Goldrick was enormous for the Dees with 19 disposals and a team-high eight intercept possessions.

In the 11th time these two sides have met, Melbourne did well to stifle Caitlin Gould's aerial ability, as well as reducing the impact of star goalsneak Danielle Ponter, while former captain Chelsea Randall (22 disposals) refused to give up all game.

The loss is Adelaide’s second of the season, while the win goes a long way towards resurrecting the injury-riddled Melbourne’s season with the Demons' ledger now sitting at 3-4.

Mighty Marinoff

Adelaide’s Ebony Marinoff reached a historic milestone against the Demons, becoming the first AFLW player to reach 2000 disposals. On Wednesday night, the midfield bull notched up 29 disposals to meet the milestone, as well as amassing 17 tackles, 10 clearances and 535m gained.



Inaccuracy dogs Crows again

As they did last week, the Crows struggled with goal inaccuracy against the Demons, taking 10 marks inside 50 to Melbourne’s two but only having one goal to show from it. This inaccuracy resulted in yet another game of Adelaide dominance, but with little scoreboard return.

Up next

Melbourne will take on Richmond at Casey Fields in Melbourne on Saturday at 5.05pm AEDT, while the Crows will face Collingwood at Victoria Park in Melbourne on Sunday at 5.05pm AEDT.

ADELAIDE 0.1. 0.5. 1.5 1.8 (14)

MELBOURNE 2.1. 2.2. 2.3. 2.4 (18)

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Randall, Hatchard, Newman

Melbourne: Hanks, Hore, Goldrick, McNamara

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Alberton Oval