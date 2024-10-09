The teams are in for Thursday night's AFLW match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide

Grace Campbell (left) and Kirsty Lamb. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is set to be boosted by the return of tenacious midfielder Kirsty Lambfor its crunch match against Collingwood.

Thursday night's game is vital for the Power's maiden finals hopes, with Lamb to give a boost to the engine room after missing the past two matches with concussion.

She will be joined in the side by Sachi Syme, who was rested for the weekend's trip to Perth against West Coast, with Alissa Brook and Olivia Levicki making way.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Collingwood's injury list continues to shrink, with Grace Campbell returning from a minor hip complaint.

Forward Eleri Morris has been selected after spending the past two matches as an emergency, while Charlotte Taylor and Imogen Evans have been omitted.

Port Adelaide is one game out of the top eight, while Collingwood will be hoping to record just its second win under new coach Sam Wright.

Learn More 03:59

Thursday, October 10

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Syme, K.Lamb

Out: A.Brook (omitted), O.Levicki (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Campbell, E.Morris

Out: C.Taylor (omitted), I.Evans (omitted)