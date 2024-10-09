MELBOURNE will be looking to get its season back on track when it meets Adelaide on Wednesday night.
It's a formidable task for the Dees, given the Crows have dropped just one game this year, against reigning premier Brisbane, but they were challenged by St Kilda last week.
The Demons have had a rocky start to 2024, and face an uphill battle in their last five games of the season if they're to make finals.
They secured a win over lowly Greater Western Sydney last week, but have been hampered with injury in recent weeks, having to play top-up players in their starting 21.