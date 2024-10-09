All the action from Wednesday's AFLW match between Adelaide and Melbourne

Follow it LIVE: Adelaide v Melbourne from 7.15pm ACDT. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE will be looking to get its season back on track when it meets Adelaide on Wednesday night.

It's a formidable task for the Dees, given the Crows have dropped just one game this year, against reigning premier Brisbane, but they were challenged by St Kilda last week.

CROWS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The Demons have had a rocky start to 2024, and face an uphill battle in their last five games of the season if they're to make finals.

They secured a win over lowly Greater Western Sydney last week, but have been hampered with injury in recent weeks, having to play top-up players in their starting 21.