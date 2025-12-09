As the 4pm AEDT AFLW trade deadline approaches, here are the deals that are yet to done ahead of Deadline Day

Brooke Boileau, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Taylor Smith and Tilly Lucas-Rodd. Pictures: AFL Photos

A SERIES of deals are delicately poised heading into the final day of the AFLW Trade Period including Carlton's move for Brooke Boileau, Essendon's for Zoe Prowse and North Melbourne's for Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner.

However, Hawthorn has emerged as the circuit breaker in trade talks taking Brisbane spearhead Taylor Smith to Sydney after a three-club deal for the two-time premiership player progressed strongly on Tuesday.

Smith, as well as picks No.11, 15, 18 and the Swans' future first-round selection, are all a chance of being involved in a mega deal with a series of later picks also swapping hands between the three clubs.

There is increasing optimism that a deal for Smith will be struck well ahead of the trade deadline, with Sydney managing negotiations while attempting to retain a series of top-30 selections itself to match bids on Academy duo Alex Neyland and Kiera Yerbury.

Carlton appears to be the busiest club ahead of Wednesday's 4pm AEDT trade deadline, with a move for Boileau hanging in the balance after another tense 24 hours of talks with Adelaide.

A trade taking Boileau to Ikon Park centring around Carlton's No.16 pick looked to be agreed on Monday night, but the terms of that deal were suddenly altered by the Blues on Tuesday morning forcing Adelaide to back away from discussions.

Brooke Boileau celebrates a goal during the AFLW R10 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of clubs – including Essendon and Hawthorn – have since looked to swoop in on Boileau, though she remains adamant on heading to Carlton if negotiations can be resumed on Wednesday.

The Blues have since looked to involve multiple different clubs in pick swaps to potentially unlock a deal for Boileau, though those talks are yet to produce a result heading into the Trade Period's final day.

Carlton is not only juggling a move for Boileau but also a crunch on list spots, with Keeley Skepper heading to West Coast for a swap of later picks on Tuesday and with Mia Austin likely on her way to Melbourne.

Both players were recently told to explore opportunities elsewhere – despite both being former first-round picks and both being contracted at the Blues for next season – with the Demons likely to part with a future pick to secure Austin.

Mia Austin handballs during the AFLW R2 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton has already had multiple offers to secure a deal for Greater Western Sydney's star defender Cambridge McCormick repeatedly shut down across the Trade Period, with hopes quickly fading on the All-Australian's chances of a trade.

A move for Prowse has also hit a snag, with Essendon rejecting Adelaide's request for the No.6 pick to be involved in a deal for the young defender and instead only offering its No.13 selection heading into deadline day.

The Crows have shown a willingness to give something back to the Bombers, should they include the No.6 pick in negotiations, but that has so far appeared off-limits for officials at Tullamarine.

A deal for Weston-Turner is also seen as being in the balance, with cagey talks between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs officials resuming earlier this week for the former No.1 draft pick.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangas have made minor improvements to their initial offer of the No.37 pick for Weston-Turner across recent days after that bid was emphatically rejected, with hopes of a compromise still flickering going into deadline day.

North Melbourne could still bring in more trade capital to unlock a deal for Weston-Turner, rather than force her to the draft, with Collingwood among the sides looking to take advantage of the quality in depth at Arden Street.

The Magpies have lined up a deal for five-game ruck Ariana Hetherington and should be able to secure a move on Wednesday, while they are also among the teams chasing a trade for Irish forward Niamh Martin.

Niamh Martin warms up ahead of the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Martin, who missed North Melbourne's 2025 season after returning to Ireland, is still deciding on whether to join Hetherington at Collingwood or take up an enticing offer to play for Hawthorn next year.

The Western Bulldogs have engaged multiple clubs on potential pick swaps as they look to seal a trade for Collingwood midfielder Mikala Cann, with a selection in between their current picks at No.8 and No.26 likely to unlock an agreement.

Collingwood vice-captain Jordy Allen has had an interest in moving to Brisbane, as does fellow youngster Lily-Rose Williamson, though any deals will likely have to progress late given the Smith situation.

Lily-Rose Williamson kicks the ball during the AFLW R12 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Victoria Park on November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond is another club monitoring a potential last-minute trade, having held an interest in Fremantle's Dana East across the last fortnight and having met with the midfielder in recent days.

Hawthorn is holding out for a first-round pick to be involved in trade talks for former captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd, though the GWS offer has only involved a future second-round selection so far.

Jacqui Dupuy decided on a trade to Hawthorn on Tuesday, having also had interest from Essendon, with Gold Coast set to stash yet more draft picks away for its Academy talent in a deal for the veteran forward.

St Kilda is locked in negotiations around a move for Hawthorn youngster Sophie Butterworth, having already completed a deal sending veteran defender Nicola Stevens to Geelong to improve its 2026 draft hand on Tuesday.

Sophie Butterworth in action during the AFLW round six clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A number of other pick swaps had been discussed on Tuesday, incorporating as many as 12 different teams, as clubs continue to jockey for position in the draft order and look to recoup vital trade assets.

Brisbane's Sophie Peters had interest from West Coast but has opted to stay at the Lions, while Adelaide's Kiera Mueller has also re-signed at the Crows amid interest from Richmond and Collingwood.

