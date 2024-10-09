The match review for Tuesday's week seven AFLW match is in

Jaimee Lambert tackles Alyce Parker during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JAIMEE Lambert has been hit with a one-match ban for her rough tackle on Greater Western Sydney's Alyce Parker during Tuesday night's game.

St Kilda's Lambert brought Parker to the ground in a sling tackle during the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, with Parker's head making contact with the ground as a result.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact, attracting the one-match ban.

Lambert was among the Saints' best performers on Tuesday night, amassing 27 disposals, 11 tackles and eight clearances.

St Kilda confirmed on Wednesday afternoon it would be challenging the suspension.