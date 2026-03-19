After several pre-seasons scuppered by injury, Mua Laloifi is raring to go for 2026

Vaomua Laloifi poses for a photo during the AFL's Cultural Heritage Series Launch on March 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER several summers battling injuries, Western Bulldogs defender Mua Laloifi is relishing the chance to attack a full pre-season.

Laloifi has played just four games as a Bulldog having returned from a knee reconstruction at the end of last year after more than 700 days on the sidelines.

Speaking to AFL.com.au this week, the 32-year-old had to think long and hard about when she last had an off-season without injury.

Mua Laloifi and Luke Beveridge are seen during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on July 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

“I think it was my draft year back in 2019 when I had a good look at it,” Laloifi said.

“Now to have that opportunity to put your body through those taxing drills is good, but I’m feeling confident in myself and my knee.

“It’s always quite different when you’re rehabbing, especially when you’re in the off-season because you basically don’t get a break. You’re in the club Christmas morning before you go for lunch and things like that.

“I feel like I’m building nicely, starting to get some miles into the legs and my strength testing numbers have come up too.”

The 2026 campaign will be Laloifi’s third at Mission Whitten Oval after being traded from Carlton, where she was a member of the All-Australian squad in season seven, 2022.

She will reach a milestone with her first game of the 2026 AFL Women’s season, notching up her 50th appearance in the competition.

As an experienced pillar among a youthful list, she’ll be slated to play an important role down back for the Dogs alongside the likes of Lauren Ahrens.

The time out injured allowed Laloifi to take a step back, better understand her role within the team and how she can help lead the side. It also helped her settle into a new environment away from the game.

She and fiancée Rachael built their home on Victoria’s Surf Coast about a year ago and despite a commute of more than an hour, it provides an escape from the demands of clubland.

“When you’re in those four walls for four to five days a week, and things might not be going as well as you’d like, you get so fixated in it,” Laloifi said.

“Building a place that far from the club probably isn’t ideal with the travel but mentally it’s helped so much.

“Just having something away from the club and having the time to decompress in the car by yourself is really valuable.

“I love just having that kind of escape, especially near the coast where life just looks a bit more chill.”

The change of scenery isn’t the only thing providing her with extra perspective.

Laloifi was this week announced as one of four AFL Cultural Diversity Ambassadors, as the League launched its Cultural Heritage Series for 2026.

The series will run across both men’s and women’s seasons and provide all clubs an opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity within playing ranks, fans and the broader community.

Laloifi, who was born in Samoa and spent much of her childhood in New Zealand, sits alongside Collingwood’s Isaac Quaynor, Essendon’s Jayden Nguyen and former AFLW player Akec Makur Chuot as an ambassador.

Vaomua Laloifi is seen during the AFL's Cultural Heritage Series Launch on March 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

She said playing her part to and help grow participation has become increasingly important for her in recent years.

“The passion for visibility within the community, especially Pacific Islander, I’ve always wanted to tap into something like this,” Laloifi said.

“It’s really special to be an ambassador for it all and to drive the messaging that all cultures are embraced and celebrated.

“My passion just keeps growing in that space so I love the fact we’re here now and we’re seeing so many cultures come together.

“Especially with the younger kids, for them to experience this feeling of seeing their kind on the big stage of AFL and AFLW - I hope they continue to see that dream and are able to follow it if that’s what they want to do.”