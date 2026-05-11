After a long off-season, AFLW players return to their clubs on Monday for the official start of pre-season

L-R: Hannah Priest, Isabelle Pritchard and Cambridge McCormick. Pictures: Instagram (St Kilda FC/Western Bulldogs FC/GWS FC)

AFTER a long, long off-season, AFLW players are finally back at their clubs as pre-season officially kicks off.

While players won't hit the track until Monday, May 18, a week of meetings, modules and media await the 30-odd players on each list.

For draftees and players who moved clubs during the trade period, it's their first official week in club environments.

For older players, it's a chance to meet the newbies and start gelling together as a team.

Collingwood players arrived at the KGM Centre at the crack of dawn, with captain Ruby Schleicher and former captain Bri Davey among the early starters.

Fresh off their maiden finals appearance, the Saints returned to Moorabbin after a pre-season trip to Fiji.

Melbourne players reported to Melbourne's Olympic Park to officially start their first season under new coach Tom Wilson.

Greater Western Sydney players were another club making most of the morning sun with an early arrival time at Sydney's Olympic Park.

Off-season recruit Zoe Prowse was among a horde of Bombers players to return to the NEC Hangar.

There was no rest for the wicked at Mission Whitten Oval, with the Western Bulldogs girls running a time trial on their first day back.

Geelong players were back in business - literally, with the Cats girls adopting a more corporate look to celebrate day one of season 2026.

Vibes were high at Mineral Resources Park with West Coast's players happy to be back.

Coachella may have been a few weeks ago, but CROW-chella was the theme of Adelaide's first day back from the off-season.