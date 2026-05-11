All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Emily Mableson in action during the Marsh AFL Academy Girls' clash against Carlton's VFLW side on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SANFLW was littered with strong performances from exciting draft hopefuls, including the return of a top-10 prospect from injury.

South Adelaide's Emma Charlton was strong coming back from a knee concern, while Emily Mableson starred in a losing side for North Adelaide. And out west, Lexi Strachan was outstanding for West Perth.

SANFLW

North Adelaide 5.9 (39) def. by Woodville-West Torrens 7.5 (47)

Woodville-West Torrens maintained its place atop the SANFLW ladder with an eight-point win, fighting back in the last quarter against North Adelaide.

Klaudia O'Neill continued her goalkicking ways with three majors, while Cheryllee Waters' two goals put the Eagles in front late. Draft hopefuls Julia Faulkner (18 disposals) and Lucy Moore (17 disposals, one goal) also had a hand in the win.

For North Adelaide, father-daughter prospect to either Adelaide or Carlton Polly Turner was impressive with 13 disposals, six tackles, and a goal.

Norwood 10.6 (66) def. West Adelaide 4.5 (29)

Norwood put the foot down in the third quarter to run out a 37-point victor over West Adelaide.

Former Carlton and Port Adelaide utility Jade Halfpenny finished with 40 disposals and eight clearances for Norwood, and Elle Lineage kicked four of the side's 10 majors. Charlee Brooksby, who has her eyes set on December's Telstra AFLW Draft, had 18 disposals and three inside 50s in the win.

Draft prospect Emily Mableson worked especially hard for West Adelaide in the loss, racking up 27 disposals, 18 tackles, seven inside 50s, and seven rebound 50s.

Central District 4.4 (28) drew with Glenelg 4.4 (28)

Glenelg is still yet to break through for a win in 2026, but came as close as it has, after drawing with Central District on Saturday.

Miyu Endersby recorded 31 hitouts and six inside 50s for Central District, and Georgie Fielder had a game-high 23 disposals for Glenelg. Both players are eligible for December's draft.

South Adelaide 4.8 (32) def. Sturt 4.2 (26)

All of reigning premier South Adelaide's goals in its win over Sturt came off the boot of highly rated draft prospects. Layla Vizgaudis (29 disposals, two goals) and Hope Taylor (two goals) were deadly inside the attacking arc, and Emma Charlton – sister of Adelaide's Teah – finished with 16 disposals and 10 clearances on return from a knee injury.

Madeline Nuss bagged two goals for Sturt, while Isobel Kuiper finished with a team-high 19 disposals.

QAFLW

Moreton Bay 5.0 (30) def. by Broadbeach 7.13 (55)

Broadbeach landed its first win of the season despite an inaccurate day in front of goal, getting over Moreton Bay by 25 points.

Alice Minahan kicked three important goals in the Cats' win, while Jessica Davy dobbed two for Moreton Bay.

University of Queensland 9.4 (58) def. by Wilston Grange 10.4 (64)

Wilston Grange fought hard for its fourth win of the season, holding off a late surge from the University of Queensland.

Zimmorlei Farquharson kicked five of Wilston Grange's 10 goals for the day in a commending performance in attack. Meanwhile, former Brisbane small forward Luka Yoshida-Martin kicked two goals for University of Queensland, as did Elka Barnett.

Maroochydore 0.2 (2) def. by Bond University 14.11 (95)

Bond University enjoyed a return of four goals from each of Kendra Blattman, Isabella Iverach, and Annabel Lynch in its 93-point win over Maroochydore on Saturday.

Captain Gabi Simpson was named among the bests for Maroochydore.

Aspley 0.4 (4) def. by Morningside 1.8 (14)

Emma McNaughton was the sole goalkicker in Morningside's inaccurate performance on Saturday. But it was enough to claim victory over Aspley, and remain a game ahead on the ladder.

Former Brisbane and Gold Coast midfielder Ella Smith was named among Aspley's bests in the loss.

Coorparoo 6.2 (38) def. Southport 3.7 (25)

Coorparoo maintained its clean sheet with a strong win over reigning premier Southport, handing the Sharks their second loss of the season.

Bottom-ager Edie Fraser kicked a goal in the win, with the tall forward not eligible for the AFLW Draft until late next year. Adelaide premiership player Sarah Perkins also kicked a goal for Coorparoo, while former AFLW pair Ella Maurer and Caitlin Miller each kicked a major in Southport's loss.

WAFLW

East Fremantle 4.1 (25) def. Claremont 3.6 (24)

East Fremantle edged out an inaccurate Claremont to win by one point on Friday.

Former West Coast defender Mackenzie Webb (20 disposals) led the way for the Sharks, while Amber Kinnane (10 tackles) worked hard defensively.

Draft hopeful India Bonadeo was impressive for Claremont with 20 disposals and five tackles, while former West Coast midfielder Jayme Harken (32 disposals, eight tackles) was dominant.

West Perth 6.6 (42) def. by Subiaco 6.8 (44)

Not even West Perth's impressive pair of top-agers Lexi Strachan (20 disposals, seven marks) and Cara Dziegielewski (10 disposals, 15 hitouts) could get the Falcons over the line against Subiaco on Saturday.

Caitie Smith (three goals) did the damage in front of goal for Subiaco, while former Sydney duo Lisa Steane (28 disposals, one goal) and Paige Sheppard (26 disposals, five inside 50s) were impactful.

South Fremantle 9.3 (57) def. Peel Thunder 7.2 (44)

Peel remains stuck to the bottom of the ladder after seven rounds, yet to bag a win in 2026, but having pushed South Fremantle all the way on Saturday.

Shannyn Pomersbach, Jessica Watts, and Tahleah Mulder each kicked two goals for the Bulldogs in the win, while Tori Groth laid 13 tackles.

Draft hopeful Heidi Ireland had 11 disposals for Peel, while Tayla Cooper kicked three of the side's seven goals.

Perth 8.8 (56) def. East Perth 2.7 (19)

Perth landed a big win over East Perth on Sunday, piling on six second-half goals to the Royals' one.

Mia Carlshausen, who is eyeing off the AFLW Draft come December, finished with 15 disposals and four marks for the victor, while former St Kilda player Isabella Shannon continued her strong season to record 29 disposals and five inside 50s.

Another draft prospect, Charli Bassett was strong for East Perth with 19 disposals, while Lucy Greenwood led her side with 20 touches and four inside 50s.

The VFLW begins on Saturday.