Gab Pound (left) and Emma Kearney during the AFLW Pride Round Launch at Whitten Oval on October 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW trailblazer Emma Kearney has seen it all through her time on the big stage.

The eight-time All-Australian is one of the competition's most decorated players and is extremely proud of the impact that AFLW Pride Round has had on the broader community.

"Throughout my time I've had families, parents that have contacted the club and highlighted the impact that that's had on their young children watching. Their stories of coming out and just the bravery of us players being our true selves has really helped their children come out and be comfortable with who they are," Kearney told afl.com.au at this week’s AFLW Pride Round launch.

"I think that hearing those stories is more powerful than us being able to play the game. It just shows the impact that athletes, whether it’s AFLW or other codes, can have on the community.

"In terms of impact, I don't think it necessarily has an impact on the players playing it, but more an impact on the community who see us wearing colours and sharing our stories."

Kearny said the AFLW had become leaders amongst the sporting industry in the inclusivity space.

AFLW club representatives during the launch of the AFLW Pride Round at Whitten Oval, October 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think for women's footy we've always had really inclusive environments for the queer community. I think we're always leading the way in that space," she said.

2024 is the AFLW's fifth instalment of Pride Round and Kearney says the League has done a tremendous job in ensuring each and every player can feel comfortable with their own identity.

"It's always been a space, an environment where I can be myself and I've never had to walk into that environment and sort of scope the room and suss out who's going to be my support. I know that everyone's going to be," she said.

"It's not the case where I go into work functions or other areas of my life where I have to sort of scope and think, 'do I have to refer to my partner as a friend or can I actually say it's my partner?'. I think that's the most important thing about women's sports, to lead the way in that space."

Kearney paid tribute to the early pioneers who fought to play the game and had to overcome plenty of hurdles along the way.

"It's really cool to see different communities come together and again it comes down to all the storytelling and the impact that we're having on community.

"Women's football traditionally was a really safe space for queer women to go play the sport. It's now grown into this elite level, so without those women that were really pioneering for us, we wouldn't have this space. It's credit to them and probably the homophobic comments that they've had to deal with throughout the past.

"We've still got a long way to go, but it's tracking in the right direction," she said.

Learn More 28:41

And where to next? Kearney echoed the sentiments of AFL General Manager of Social and Inclusion Policy, Tanya Hosch, who said more education within clubland was on the horizon.

"I think it comes down to more storytelling. I think there's going to be a lot more education within the AFL industry. A lot of the people that work in there are heterosexual men who, through no fault of their own just haven't been exposed to people in the queer community," Kearney said.

"I think if you can help educate them it goes a long way, because then they're more comfortable to stand up if they hear things and have those tough conversations with their mates."

The Kangaroos take on Sydney in Hobart on Sunday as they look to continue their charge towards a top four place.