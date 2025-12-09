Ruby Sargent-Wilson won't have her contract renewed for 2026

Ruby Sargent-Wilson warms up before Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S first ever AFLW signing Ruby Sargent-Wilson has been delisted after four seasons.

The 22-year-old created history in 2022 when she became an inaugural Swan ahead of the club's entry to the competition.

Sargent-Wilson played 21 games at the top level in her time in red and white after graduating from Sydney's Academy program.

She was a member of the club's historic first AFLW victory against Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval.

Swans footy boss Amanda Turner said Sargent-Wilson would always have a special place at the Swans.

"Ruby was the first signing we made when we were forming our original list, so she's played a large part in building the squad into what it is today," Turner said.

"Having come through the Sydney Swans Academy, Ruby showed tremendous drive and passion to want to play at the top level, and she managed to live out that dream."

Sargent-Wilson joins Giselle Davies and Kiara Hillier as Sydney delistings, while Maddy Collier and Rebecca Privitelli have retired.