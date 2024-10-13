Melbourne players celebrate a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has made it three wins in a row with a gutsy 14-point win over St Kilda in a tightly fought contest at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon.

The win keeps the Demons’ season alive as their long injury list begins to improve at the right time of the season, with gutsy inside mid Liv Purcell, forward Eden Zanker and veteran Paxy Paxman returning to the side for their week seven win against the Saints.

All three were instrumental in the Demons win, but it was vice-captain Tyla Hanks (22 disposals, 14 contested possessions, 12 clearances) and young star Eliza McNamara (31 disposals, eight inside 50s) who lead their side to a 6.8.44 to St Kilda’s 5.0.30 win in front of a crowd of 3073.

Hanks set the tone early for the Dees. The ball magnet had 10 disposals and seven clearances in the first quarter alone, and when the inside mid combined with McNamara the duo’s run and carry through the middle of the ground helped provide deep entries to Melbourne’s forwards.

The long entries put the Saints defenders under the pump, and it wasn’t long before the in-form Alyssa Bannan scored the Dees’ first off the back of a desperate Sinead Goldrick tackle. Ruck-forward Georgia Campbell followed shortly after converting from a ruck infringement close to goal.

Despite having the breeze in the first term, the Saints were unable to score.

Within the first two minutes of the second term, the Demons added their third when versatile forward Eden Zanker, who returned to the side this week following a knee injury, put through her first goal from a holding free kick.

The Saints needed to hit the scoreboard, and of course it was their leading goal kicker Jesse Wardlaw who stood up. Wardlaw kicked her side’s first two goals of the afternoon right before half-time, helping St Kilda settle and reducing the margin to 14 points.

The Saints had the perfect start to the second half, scoring the first two majors through forwards Darcy Guttridge and Ash Richards. Jaimee Lambert lifted around stoppages following a quiet first half where the star only had two disposals.

But an undisciplined free kick at a stoppage gave Demon Olivia Purcell her first goal of 2024. Purcell was easy to spot, wearing a black mask covering two-thirds of her face after sustaining facial fractures in the pre-season.

Zanker became her side’s first multiple goal scorer when she snapped Melbourne’s first of the final term.

St Kilda didn’t give up, with Wardlaw slotting her third shortly after, but it wasn't enough, with Melbourne coming away with the important win.

Melbourne’s shrinking injury list

The Demons have been ravaged by injuries this season. However, as the season progresses, more and more of their injured-stars have returned to the side as finals approach. Today they welcomed back Paxy Paxman, Eden Zanker and Olivia Purcell, all who had valuable moments throughout the game. Zanker’s presence up forward, Purcell’s aggression in the contest and Paxman’s composure with the ball all contributed to the Demons’ win today.

The masked Demon

It was hard to miss Melbourne’s Olivia Purcell who returned to the Demon’s starting line-up for the first time in season 2024, with the midfielder wearing a black, custom-fitted face mask. The 23-year-old inside mid suffered facial fractures in a pre-season match against Port Adelaide, requiring surgery. Purcell’s new look seemed to have no impact on her game, with the former All Australian collecting 15 disposals and seven contested possessions.

Olivia Purcell in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Up next

In week eight St Kilda will take on Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on Friday night, while Melbourne will play Richmond in a Saturday evening match at Casey Fields.

ST KILDA 0.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 (30)

MELBOURNE 2.0 4.2 5.4 6.8 (44)

GOALS

St Kilda: Wardlaw 3, Guttridge, Richards

Melbourne: Zanker 2, Bannan, Campbell, Goldrick, Purcell

BEST

St Kilda: Wardlaw, Watson, Trudgeon, Smith, Jakobsson

Melbourne: Hanks, McNamara, Hore, Purcell, Zanker

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,073 at RSEA Park