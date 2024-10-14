Ebony Marinoff is top of the AFL.com.au AFLW player of the year leaderboard with three games remaining

Ebony Marinoff is tackled by Bec Beeson during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IS 2024 the year of Ebony Marinoff?

The star Adelaide midfielder has often shared the plaudits with her well-credentialled teammates over the years, but has gone to another level this season.

Now co-captain, the exuberant Marinoff is averaging an astonishing 31 disposals this season, and her well-rounded game is also seeing her record average figures of 6.8 clearances and 12.9 tackles.

All are career-best numbers, having sat at 27.5 disposals, 4.9 clearances and 10.4 tackles last year.

Marinoff is the only player to be averaging over 30 touches after eight rounds of football, while just six players – Ash Riddell (29.9), Laura Gardiner (29.4), Charlie Rowbottom (28.9), Ally Anderson (27.9), Monique Conti (26.8) and Jas Garner (26.1) – have an average disposal tally of more than 25.

With all teams having now played an equal number of games (following the conclusion of the month-long mid-week footy period), Marinoff is also leading AFL.com.au's AFLW player of the year award.

Ebony Marinoff celebrates a goal during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Reporters and editors assigned to matches are required to allocate 3-2-1 votes at the conclusion of each game.

Last year's count saw eventual AFLW best and fairest Conti finish second behind Garner.

AFL.com.au AFLW player of the year

19 votes – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

17 – Monique Conti (Richmond), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

14 – Jas Garner (North Melbourne)

13 – Eliza West (Hawthorn)

10 – Laura Gardiner (Sydney), Ellie McKenzie (Richmond), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

9 – Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide), Alyce Parker (GWS), Ella Roberts (West Coast), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Votes per club

North Melbourne: 42, leading vote-getter Ash Riddell (17)

Adelaide: 40, Ebony Marinoff (19)

Brisbane: 37, Ally Anderson (nine)

Richmond: 36, Monique Conti (17)

Hawthorn: 34, Eliza West (13)

Essendon: 28, Maddy Prespakis (10)

Fremantle: 26, Aisling McCarthy (seven)

St Kilda: 24, Jaimee Lambert (six)

West Coast: 22, Ella Roberts (nine)

Sydney: 21, Laura Gardiner (10)

Port Adelaide: 20, Abbey Dowrick (nine)

Geelong: 18, Aishling Moloney and Amy McDonald (four)

GWS: 17, Alyce Parker (nine)

Melbourne: 17, Kate Hore (six)

Gold Coast: 16, Charlie Rowbottom (nine)

Carlton: 15, Maddy Guerin (six)

Western Bulldogs: 11, Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald (three)

Collingwood: eight, Brit Bonnici (five)