Aileen Gilroy celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has strengthened its claims on a top-four spot with a 66-point win over West Coast on Saturday afternoon.

In the Frankston sun, Hawthorn was simply dominant in the 11.8 (74) to 1.2 (8) victory, using its knowledge of Kinetic Stadium to full advantage.

The relentless work of Emily Bates (22 disposals, eight clearances, two goals), Eliza West (21 disposals, nine clearances, one goal), and Lucy Wales (12 disposals, 25 hitouts) around the contest for Hawthorn set up the win at the source.

The Hawks adapted beautifully to the phases of the game, and the conditions presented. Without the advantage of the wind, they refused to park the bus behind the ball and simply defend grimly, instead they worked to attack, albeit with more of a running, short kicking manner.

With the win, Hawthorn engaged its long kicking and dare from stoppage, which forced the Eagles to batten down the hatches.

It was an elite ability to spread from the contest that made Hawthorn so damaging, with its strength around the ball in and tight vital, but then quick transition into attacking positions once possession has been won.

The Hawks' voracious appetite for tackling and pressure repeatedly caught the Eagles out, then the home side's desire to move with speed saw it take the advantage at every opportunity. This meant it was often able to isolate its most dangerous forwards – Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy – in one-on-one contests.

McDonagh (20 disposals, one goal) was the key to unlocking Hawthorn's attack, with her athleticism able to worry West Coast's key backs, while Gilroy's (13 disposals, three goals) speed and long-kicking made the Hawks unpredictable to the Eagles.

Charlie Thomas (26 disposals, 680 metres gained) did what she could in the circumstances down back, as did Beth Schilling (eight disposals, seven intercepts), but it was too big a task to overcome.

An early burst of energy from West Coast suggested it was ready for the challenge, moving the ball aggressively forward to generate opportunities for its forwards, who tried to isolate themselves in one-on-ones.

Kellie Gibson (seven disposals, one goal) was the most dangerous option ahead of the ball for the Eagles, but they simply didn't make the most of the advantage the conditions offered.

After that first-quarter push, however, the Hawks simply ran away with the game in the fashion they have made their brand under Daniel Webster in 2024.

Tensions boil over

Very late in the game, with the result well and truly decided, the Eagles were walked inside 50 after a free kick and 50 metre penalty across half-back. But some words between Hawk Ainslie Kemp and Eagle Kellie Gibson got increasingly heated as Jayme Harken was considering her options just inside the centre square. Kemp felled Gibson with a tough palm to the chest, and it took some time for the experienced Eagle to get to her feet, then exit the field of play, but even with another 50m penalty putting West Coast within scoring distance, the visitors couldn't make Hawthorn pay.

The Irish effect

Hawks forward duo Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy wreaked absolute havoc on a typically calm, composed West Coast backline. Emma Swanson spent three quarters running with Gilroy, trying to offer a physical presence around the Hawk, before being pushed into the midfield for the final term. Meanwhile McDonagh's turn of speed created the gap on her opposition that she needed to get out onto dangerous leads all throughout the game. When the Hawks reach finals later this year – which they will – it is this duo that will be crucial to their fortunes.

What wind?

Viewers could be forgiven for assuming there was no wind advantage throughout the game, given Hawthorn's consistent territory and scoreboard dominance. But it was in fact the club's ability to shift gears and style from quarter to quarter that allowed such relentless control throughout the game. With leaders on all lines, the Hawks were able to win the ball at contest, then move into the relevant modes depending on whether they did in fact have the breeze, or not, and the Eagles simply couldn't adapt as efficiently.

Up next

Hawthorn will return to Kinetic Stadium on Saturday to host Greater Western Sydney in the early afternoon, while West Coast will return home for arguably its biggest game of the home and away season – the Western Derby – on Saturday afternoon at Sullivan Logistic Stadium.

HAWTHORN 1.1 4.3 8.5 11.8 (74)

WEST COAST 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 (8)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gilroy 3, Stephenson 2, Bates 2, West, McDonagh, Locke, Bodey

West Coast: Gibson

BEST

Hawthorn: McDonagh, Bates, Fleming, Gilroy, West, Wales

West Coast: Drennan, Roberts, Lewis, Schilling, Thomas

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Williamson (corked leg)

West Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,357 at Kinetic Stadium