Every AFLW club will take to the field in a specially designed Pride-themed guernsey this week. Check out every club's design as they are revealed

Abbey Dowrick (left) and Indy Tahau wear Port Adelaide's Pride guernsey for 2024. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

PRIDE, respect, love and inclusion are the themes clubs are celebrating during AFLW Pride Round this year.

Pride Round runs during week seven of the 2024 NAB AFL season, with all 18 clubs set to don special Pride-themed guernseys when they take to the field during the week.

Check out each club's Pride Round guernsey design and story below.

This article will be updated as each team releases its Pride Round guernsey.

Pride round fixtures:

Melbourne @ Norwood Oval, Wednesday, October 9 at 7.15pm ACDT

Greater Western Sydney @ Henson Park, Sunday, October 13 at 5.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: Gold Coast @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 12 at 4.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval, Saturday, October 12 at 4.15pm AWST

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: Port Adelaide @ Alberton Oval, Thursday, October 10 at 7.15pm ACDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: Western Bulldogs @ Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 11 at 7.15pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: Carlton @ Fremantle Oval, Saturday, October 12 at 4.15pm AWST

Fremantle's fourth Pride Jumper came to life through the collaboration of staff who are part of Freo's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee (DE&I) who represent the diverse community within the four walls of the club.

Former Fremantle graphic designer Anna Palma led the creative direction of the Pride Jumper alongside fellow DE&I members Amber Vandam, Angie Bain, Ben Martin, Brad Wellings, Claire Heffernan and Emma Pass.

Participants were each asked what Pride represents to them - both in the community and within the club.

When discussing what Pride means in the community, the message was clear: it's about everyone coming together, for the love of each other, and creating connections.

"While Pride primarily represents the LGBTQIA+ community, it also requires the entire community to unite to make acceptance, equality, and love a reality," Vandam said.

Read the full story behind the design here

Pride round fixture: Richmond @ the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 12 at 3.05pm AEDT

Pride round fixture: Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 12 at 4.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixtures:

St Kilda @ Kinetic Stadium, Tuesday, October 8 at 7.15pm AEDT

Adelaide @ Henson Park, Sunday, October 13 at 5.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: West Coast @ Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 1.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixtures:

Adelaide @ Norwood Oval, Wednesday, October 9 at 7.15pm ACDT

St Kilda @ RSEA Park, Sunday, October 13 at 3.05pm AEDT

The guernsey feature's Melbourne's 'V' shape, with Pride-inspired words printed along the sides.

The words adorning the jumper, such as 'safety', 'empowerment' and 'support', were captured by Demobs players, coaches and staff following an education session run by organisation Minus18.

The jumper also includes the colours of the Progress Pride flag across the neckline.

Read the full story behind the design here

Pride round fixture: Sydney @ North Hobart Oval, Sunday, October 13 at 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH Melbourne's Pride guernsey has been designed by former player Ailish Considine.

It features the Kangaroos' royal blue stripes and Bounding Roo, lined with the colours of the Progressive Pride flag.

Read the full story behind the design here

Pride round fixture: Collingwood @ Alberton Oval, Thursday, October 10 at 7.15pm ACDT

PORT Adelaide's Pride guernsey is designed by players Abbey Dowrick and Hannah Ewings.

Named the Power of Pride, the design represents all who make up the Port Adelaide community.

“It was all pretty foreign for me. Lucky. I had nothing to do with the drawings. I'm horrible when it comes to being an artist,” Ewings said.

“Hannah was definitely better than me on the artistic side of things, but I'm just glad that what we thought of came to life.

“I really love the club’s tri-bolt guernsey design so I wanted us to try to replicate something like that with the lightning bolt, but then make it our own as well.

“AFLW is all about equality and inclusiveness and it was important to us to incorporate those and some other important words in our design. For me the biggest thing is just accepting who you are and loving who you are.

“The Pride Round is always such a special week to see how many people get out in all sorts of colours. You can feel the joy around the football community when everyone gets around each other and loves love.”

Read the full story behind the design here

Pride round fixture: Geelong @ the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 12 at 3.05pm AEDT

Pride round fixtures:

Greater Western Sydney @ Kinetic Stadium, Tuesday, October 8 at 7.15pm AEDT

Melbourne @ RSEA Park, Sunday, October 13 at 3.05pm AEDT

Design TBC

Pride round fixture: North Melbourne @ North Hobart Oval, Sunday, October 13 at 1.05pm AEDT

Pride round fixture: Hawthorn @ Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 1.05pm AEDT

Pride round fixture: Essendon @ Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 11 at 7.15pm AEDT

Designed by members of the playing group in collaboration with Bulldog Pride, the guernsey once again features the colours of the Transgender Pride Flag – a staple in the design since 2022.

For the first time, it will be based on the club's white clash guernsey, and has the additional details of the gender-identity symbols featured across the pink and blue hoops in the centre of the guernsey.

Alongside the 'Pride Heart' - added as part of last year's design - the new gender-identity symbols aim to better represent the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.