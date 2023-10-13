One tipster is backing in Gold Coast to win the QClash, while four teams got no love from our experts

IT WAS another grim round for our expert tipsters, with several upsets causing havoc in the AFL.com.au tipping competition.

But it's a new week, and there are plenty of opportunities for our expert tipsters to get their tipping season back on track.

Nat Edwards remains at the top of the leaderboard despite only tipping four matches correctly last round, while Sarah Black has risen to equal second off the back of six correct tips last round.

Our tipsters were in total agreement for four games, backing in Adelaide, Narrm, Geelong and North Melbourne to continue their strong form this round.

Two tipsters have backed Hawthorn in over Sydney, while only Lucy Watkin has tipped Gold Coast to defeat Brisbane in the QClash.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 37 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 41

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 41 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Carlton

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 40

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide – 35 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide – 55 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Carlton

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 40

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - 40 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Carlton

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 39

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 33 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 38

LUCY WATKIN

Adelaide - 18 points

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Sydney

Gold Coast

Essendon

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 37

NINA MORRISON

Adelaide – 34 points

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 3

Total: 35

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 48

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 3

Total: 35

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Adelaide - 40 points

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Essendon

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Narrm

Last week: 3

Total: 31

TOTALS

Adelaide 10-0 Western Bulldogs

St Kilda 9-1 Greater Western Sydney

Geelong 10-0 Walyalup

Sydney 8-2 Hawthorn

Gold Coast 1-9 Brisbane

Richmond 2-8 Essendon

North Melbourne 10-0 Yartapuulti

Carlton 3-7 Collingwood

West Coast 0-10 Narrm