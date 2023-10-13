IT WAS another grim round for our expert tipsters, with several upsets causing havoc in the AFL.com.au tipping competition.
But it's a new week, and there are plenty of opportunities for our expert tipsters to get their tipping season back on track.
Nat Edwards remains at the top of the leaderboard despite only tipping four matches correctly last round, while Sarah Black has risen to equal second off the back of six correct tips last round.
Our tipsters were in total agreement for four games, backing in Adelaide, Narrm, Geelong and North Melbourne to continue their strong form this round.
Two tipsters have backed Hawthorn in over Sydney, while only Lucy Watkin has tipped Gold Coast to defeat Brisbane in the QClash.
Check out all of our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - 37 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 41
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 41 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Carlton
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 40
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide – 35 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 40
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide – 55 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Carlton
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 40
GEMMA BASTIANI
Adelaide - 40 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Carlton
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 39
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 33 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 38
LUCY WATKIN
Adelaide - 18 points
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Gold Coast
Essendon
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 37
NINA MORRISON
Adelaide – 34 points
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 3
Total: 35
SARAH OLLE
Adelaide - 48
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 3
Total: 35
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Adelaide - 40 points
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Essendon
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Narrm
Last week: 3
Total: 31
TOTALS
Adelaide 10-0 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 9-1 Greater Western Sydney
Geelong 10-0 Walyalup
Sydney 8-2 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 1-9 Brisbane
Richmond 2-8 Essendon
North Melbourne 10-0 Yartapuulti
Carlton 3-7 Collingwood
West Coast 0-10 Narrm