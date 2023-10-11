Sophie Alexander (R) and Claudia Gunjaca compete for the ball during the AFLW R6 match between Essendon and Geelong at Reid Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AN IRON infusion has done wonders for in-form Bomber Sophie Alexander.

The 30-year-old is leading the competition for goal assists and averaging a career-high 12.5 disposals and 3.3 marks, forming a powerful combination with co-captain Bonnie Toogood in the forward line.

"I'm almost going to channel Darcy Vescio here, who mentioned they'd had an iron infusion in pre-season – I also had an iron infusion," Alexander told Credit to the Girls podcast.

Sophie Alexander celebrates a goal during the AFLW R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Here's a plug, check your iron.

"We do routine bloods, and the doctor was like, that's a bit low, need to top that up.

"I just thought it was normal to be low on energy, and suddenly, that's no longer a thing. I don't need two coffees a day and a nap.

"It definitely helps having people like Bonnie Toogood and Daria Bannister, who have come from other clubs, and bring a wealth of experience – to play with them, the synergy within the group is really clicking. The younger girls coming through are adapting to their expertise and I'm counting myself as a younger girl."

Toogood is having a career-best season, sitting equal-third in the AFLCA votes as a key forward who roams high up the ground and drops behind the ball when required.

"She's incredible. Similar to Georgia (Nanscawen), she leads by example. You can see even in the first session of pre-season, she had this look in her eye, and it was like, 'she's on a mission, she's coming'.

"She's really living by it and she's doing all the things she's asking of us, so she's a great leader in that sense."

