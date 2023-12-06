Alyce Parker has turned down rival interest to sign a two-year deal with the Giants, with the option to extend for a further two seasons at any time

Alyce Parker celebrates a goal during the S7 R2 match between GWS and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on September 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has secured a significant AFLW coup, staving off serious rival interest in the club's superstar midfielder Alyce Parker and signing the four-time club best-and-fairest winner to a deal that could stretch as long as four years.

As revealed by AFL.com.au in November, the Giants had found themselves in a fight to retain Parker amid genuine interest from a host of Victorian rivals including Geelong, Essendon, Richmond and Carlton.

However, having also met with key Giants officials in the aftermath of surveying rival attention, Parker has opted to re-sign with her local club on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further two seasons at any time.

It could see Parker, who is among the best and most prolific midfielders in AFLW competition, eventually commit her future to coach Cam Bernasconi's side until at least 2027 should the side see improvement in the next couple of years.

Parker, who is still only 23 years of age, is considered a frontrunner to win the Giants' captaincy ahead of next season after club champion Alicia Eva announced recently that she would step aside from the role following five campaigns in charge.

Alyce Parker in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Blacktown International Sportspark in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The former first-round draft pick has emerged as one of the League's best onballers, already claiming four Gabrielle Trainor Medals as the club's best and fairest and having been selected as an All-Australian in both 2020 and 2021.

Parker averaged 25.1 disposals and 5.6 tackles in her most recent season and had been on track to claim a fifth best and fairest, only for an ankle injury to rule her out of the campaign's final three matches.

The Giants are looking to reinvigorate a list that went 2-8 this season and have already secured the club's 19-year-old best and fairest winner Zarlie Goldsworthy to a four-year deal last month.