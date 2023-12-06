Sarah Hosking has backed her twin sister Jess to find a new AFLW club after Richmond delisted her last week

Jess Hosking and (right) Tagged co-hosts Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Hosking. Pictures: AFL Photos

SARAH Hosking has lamented Richmond's surprise delisting of her twin sister Jess after the NAB AFLW season concluded.

Both Hosking sisters were inaugural AFLW players with Carlton before moving to the Tigers when they entered the competition ahead of the 2020 season.

Sarah faces the prospect of a first AFLW season without her sister in the same side and said on this week's episode of Tagged that she was firmly focused on supporting Jess as she seeks a place on another AFLW list.

"We grew up in the womb together, we're roommates, everything. I'm shattered. I'm shattered for Jess and I think she is as well," Sarah said.

"As sisters, naturally you want to play together and for Richmond as well, there's no bad blood there. It's an opportunity now for Jess. She's still got a s***load of footy ahead of her and she's really excited to see whatever that next chapter is.

"She's definitely still out there and keen to jump on another list."

Sarah Hosking's co-host on Tagged, star Collingwood defender Ruby Schleicher, said Jess's hard-earned reputation as a tough midfielder would appeal to any club needing a bit more strength around the contest.

But Sarah said her sister's appeal for a new club wasn't restricted just to her footballing ability.

"One of her biggest strengths… off field, it's connection. I look at what she could do to help connect a young team, or one of the establishment team, or whoever it is. I just know that she's got so much more to offer," Sarah said.

In fresh episodes of Tagged every Tuesday, Schleicher and Hosking tackle everything from pop culture to locker-room gossip.

In this week's episode, they also discuss:

Sarah's apology after a contentious call went wrong on last week's episode

Ruby's advice for players heading into the AFLW Draft

Wrapping up a HUGE finals series, including the Lions' GF win

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on womens.afl and the AFLW and AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on all good podcast platforms on the same day.