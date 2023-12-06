A popular Blue has not been offered a new contract as Carlton looks to re-shape its list in the Trade Period

Mua Laloifi, Tarni Brown and Celine Moody. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is set to add another couple of famous football names to its AFLW side next season, with the Blues on the cusp of striking deals to pair the Moody sisters together while also snaring Collingwood father-daughter Tarni Brown.

However, popular defender Mua Laloifi is set to part ways with the club and has attracted interest from the Western Bulldogs and Sydney, among others, after being told she would not be offered a new contract to stay at Ikon Park.

It's understood Carlton is closing on a deal to land Western Bulldogs tall Celine Moody, the twin sister of the club's dual All-Australian ruck Bre Moody, who has already requested a trade to the Blues ahead of the AFLW's player movement window, which opens on Thursday.

Bre Moody and Celine Moody during a ruck contest in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Moody's future at the Dogs had been clouded after the club targeted a deal for Sydney's ruck Ally Morphett last month, with Carlton now set to pounce on the 42-game player to play alongside her twin sister. Morphett has since signed a long-term deal to stay at the Swans.

Carlton is also on the cusp of landing Brown – the daughter of Collingwood premiership champion Gavin Brown and the sister of former Pies brothers Callum and Tyler – after a year that saw her drift in and out of the Magpies team.

Brown, who was recruited as a father-daughter prospect to Collingwood and played 34 games across four seasons for the club, had been the fourth member of the family to feature for the Pies after Gavin, Callum and Tyler.

Collingwood's Tarni Brown tries to break a tackle against North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Carlton's impending moves for Moody and Brown follow Yasmin Duursma's trade request to Carlton, with the sister of Essendon's Xavier and North Melbourne's Zane eyeing a move away from Port Adelaide.

But the Blues are set to lose Laloifi over the next week, with the Bulldogs and Sydney among a host of clubs targeting the defender after she was told she would not be offered a new deal at Carlton.

Laloifi, who is a much-loved figure at the Blues, has played 45 games for the club but has links to the Dogs having been recruited from their VFLW program as a mature-aged player in 2019.

Mua Laloifi in action during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs will lose former No.1 selection Gabby Newton to Fremantle and All-Australian defender Katie Lynch to Gold Coast, but are set to secure a deal for Brisbane forward Zimmorlei Farquharson.

All-Australian midfielder Kirsty Lamb is weighing up an offer from Port Adelaide, while impressive young onballer Isabelle Pritchard had interest from Carlton and Collingwood but is set to remain at the Whitten Oval on a short-term deal.

Carlton and the Bulldogs are also among the sides with an interest in Gold Coast's experienced defender Lauren Ahrens, who is set to depart the Suns given the impending arrival of Lynch and Melbourne's Charlotte Wilson.