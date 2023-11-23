Gabby Newton celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Fremantle in September, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is set to land the Western Bulldogs' former AFLW No.1 pick Gabby Newton, while the club is also chasing a deal for Collingwood veteran Ash Brazill ahead of the upcoming Trade Period.

AFL.com.au understands Newton has requested a trade to the Dockers following a disappointing season at the Dogs, where the club went 1-9 before parting ways with coach Nathan Burke.

NEWS
Suns chase Dogs star, Dees defender to strengthen key position stocks

The No.1 selection in the 2020 AFLW Draft, Newton has played 36 games for the Bulldogs in a variety of roles but spent the majority of her most recent season down back.

Newton's expected departure compounds the likely loss of former All-Australian defender Katie Lynch, with AFL.com.au revealing on Wednesday that she looks headed for a trade to Gold Coast.

The Dockers are also in discussions over a deal for Brazill from the Magpies, as the club looks to improve upon its 4-6 campaign and return to the AFLW finals picture for the first time since season six.

Ash Brazill celebrating with supporters following a NAB AFLW finals clash with North Melbourne at Victoria Park on April 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brazill, 33, is a dual sports star – she was part of Australia's netball teams that won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2022 and the Netball World Cup in 2023 – and had previously spent five seasons with Perth-based netball team the West Coast Fever.

The veteran has played 32 AFLW games for Collingwood, while she also spent seven seasons playing and then co-captaining Collingwood's netball affiliate before it disbanded in June this year.

Brazill was an AFLW All-Australian in 2019, when she was named at full-back.