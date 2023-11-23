Fremantle target some key players in the trade period ahead of the 2024 AFLW season

Gabby Newton celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Fremantle in September, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is set to land the Western Bulldogs' former AFLW No.1 pick Gabby Newton, while the club is also chasing a deal for Collingwood veteran Ash Brazill ahead of the upcoming Trade Period.

AFL.com.au understands Newton has requested a trade to the Dockers following a disappointing season at the Dogs, where the club went 1-9 before parting ways with coach Nathan Burke.

The No.1 selection in the 2020 AFLW Draft, Newton has played 36 games for the Bulldogs in a variety of roles but spent the majority of her most recent season down back.

Newton's expected departure compounds the likely loss of former All-Australian defender Katie Lynch, with AFL.com.au revealing on Wednesday that she looks headed for a trade to Gold Coast.

The Dockers are also in discussions over a deal for Brazill from the Magpies, as the club looks to improve upon its 4-6 campaign and return to the AFLW finals picture for the first time since season six.

Ash Brazill celebrating with supporters following a NAB AFLW finals clash with North Melbourne at Victoria Park on April 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brazill, 33, is a dual sports star – she was part of Australia's netball teams that won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2022 and the Netball World Cup in 2023 – and had previously spent five seasons with Perth-based netball team the West Coast Fever.

The veteran has played 32 AFLW games for Collingwood, while she also spent seven seasons playing and then co-captaining Collingwood's netball affiliate before it disbanded in June this year.

Brazill was an AFLW All-Australian in 2019, when she was named at full-back.