The Suns are hoping to land key-position players during the Trade Period

Melbourne's Charlotte Wilson and the Western Bulldogs' Katie Lynch. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST is hoping to bolster its key position stocks during the upcoming AFLW Trade Period, with the club chasing deals for Western Bulldogs star Katie Lynch as well as Melbourne's Charlotte Wilson.

Lynch, who was named at centre-half back in the AFLW's All-Australian team last year, had been exploring her options but it's understood the Suns have since emerged as a frontrunner for her services.

The 23-year-old is renowned as one of the competition's best key-position players and has shown she is capable of playing at either end of the field across her 42-game career, of which 35 have been spent with the Dogs and seven with Collingwood.

Katie Lynch handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wilson is also a trade target for Gold Coast, having struggled to break Melbourne's best side since moving from Carlton last year. The 22-year-old has played just eight games in two seasons for the Demons, having featured 22 times for the Blues.

Despite the club's interest in the players, there remains a question mark as to how deals will be completed given the Suns don't currently hold a second-round pick ahead of the Trade Period opening on December 7.

Gold Coast's interest in the pair comes as the Suns hope to improve upon a successful campaign in 2023, where Cameron Joyce's side finished 6-3-1 to qualify for the finals for the first time in its history.