Amy Shark is looking forward to performing at this year's W Awards at Crown Palladium on Monday. Photo: Supplied

With less than one week to go until the AFLW Best and Fairest is crowned, the AFL is pleased to share key timings and information for the W Awards.



The 2023 W Awards take place Monday 27 November at Crown Palladium in Melbourne and will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, KAYO and afl.com.au from 7:30pm (AEDT), with coral carpet arrivals beginning at 6pm (AEDT) and the official count getting underway at 8:45pm (AEDT).



Entertainment

Amy Shark, one of Australia’s premier pop successes and performers, is set to light up the Palladium next week when she takes to the stage at the W Awards. Shark, who has previously performed at the 2019 NAB AFLW Grand Final and W Awards, is an 8 x ARIA award winner who first burst onto the global scene in 2016 and has gone on to release ARIA #1 Albums 'Love Monster' and 'Cry Forever'.

“It’s an honour to be performing at the 2023 W Awards, celebrating an amazing season for the AFLW league with an incredible group of athletes,” Shark said.



Amy Shark’s new single ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is available now.

Key Timings & Broadcast



Coral carpet arrivals commence 6:00pm Live broadcast commences on Fox Footy, KAYO and afl.com.au 7:30pm Amy Shark performance 7.30pm McClelland Trophy presentation 7:40pm BHP Community Coach of the Year Award ​ 7:50pm AFLW Leading Goal Kicker Award 7:55pm AFLW Umpires Rising Star Award 8:05pm AFLW Rising Star announced 8:10pm All Australian presentation 8:15pm 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest live vote count commences 8:45pm Toyota Mark of the Year announced 9:00pm rebel Goal of the Year announced 9:25pm 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest winner announced 9:50pm



Please note times are approximate (AEDT) and may slightly vary on the night.

The Count

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon will read the votes on the evening and will be joined on stage by AFL EGM Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, AFL EGM Football, Laura Kane and AFL General Manager Women’s Football, Nicole Livingstone.

Satellite Event/s

In the event that the Adelaide Crows or the Brisbane Lions play in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final, alternate arrangements will be made in their home state for the W Awards. Details for media will be communicated as soon as possible pending Preliminary Finals results.

Medallist's Media Conference

There will be no press conference on the night following the announcement of the AFLW Best and Fairest. The winner will be available to media on Tuesday morning with details to be confirmed after the count.